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Sleep Theories

Sleep Theories
FictionSociety & Culture
Sleep Theories
Latest episode

454 episodes

  • Sleep Theories

    Weyburn Asylum’s Secret LSD Experiments | Conspiracy Theories

    10/10/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
    Weyburn Mental Hospital LSD experiments, a dark history sleep story set in the prairie asylum where psychedelic psychiatry began. In 1956, a patient in Saskatchewan’s largest psychiatric hospital describes the building being demolished, half a century before it happens. Then patients who have never met start describing the same hidden room beneath the hospital: white walls, a wooden chair, a clock with no hands, and a green door marked seventeen.
    Drift off to a slow, atmospheric story inspired by the real history of the Saskatchewan Hospital at Weyburn, Humphry Osmond, Abram Hoffer, and the early LSD research that gave the world the word “psychedelic.”
  • Sleep Theories

    The Black Pyramid of Alaska... Who's Hiding It? | Conspiracy Theories

    10/08/2026 | 2h 24 mins.
    The Black Pyramid of Alaska conspiracy, told as a slow, atmospheric sleep story to help you relax and drift off. In nineteen ninety-two, seismic waves from a Chinese nuclear test passed beneath Alaska and revealed a massive pyramid buried deep underground. A news broadcast reported it once and was never seen again. Tonight we follow a fired geophysicist’s hidden notebook, a strange repeating signal and an abandoned Cold War station to the black structure waiting beneath the ice, and to the secret of who really built it.
    Lie back, close your eyes and let this calm, deep-voiced narration carry you into one of the strangest mysteries of the far north.
  • Sleep Theories

    Dargavs City of the Dead... The Truth | Conspiracy Theories

    10/08/2026 | 1h 56 mins.
    Dargavs, the City of the Dead, is a hillside necropolis of almost one hundred stone crypts hidden in the Caucasus Mountains of North Ossetia, Russia. This Halloween sleep story is an original horror tale inspired by its real history. For centuries, families there laid their dead in stone houses and in wooden boats that sailed nowhere. An old warning has been passed down through the valley: never answer a voice that calls to you from the crypts after sunset.
  • Sleep Theories

    CIA Remote Viewing: Project Stargate... | Conspiracy Theories

    10/07/2026 | 3h 28 mins.
    CIA remote viewing, Project Stargate, and the Cold War psychic spy program, told as a calm sleep story to fall asleep to.
    In the nineteen seventies, the US government began testing whether the human mind could see distant places using nothing but coordinates. Researchers at the Stanford Research Institute worked with Ingo Swann, and the program later passed through Grill Flame, Center Lane, Sun Streak and Stargate. Tonight's story follows one viewer whose "failed" sessions kept describing things that weren't there yet. They weren't seeing distant places. They were seeing the future.
    Historical background on the real Stargate program blends into an original fictional story. The characters and later events are invented for this episode.
  • Sleep Theories

    Malaysia Airlines Flight 370... The Hidden Truth | Conspiracy Theories

    10/05/2026 | 2h 25 mins.
    MH370 conspiracy theory sleep story: what really happened to Malaysia Airlines Flight 370? On March 8, 2014, a Boeing 777 carrying 239 people went silent over the South China Sea, turned back across Malaysia, and flew for hours into the southern Indian Ocean. Tonight's calm, slow-paced bedtime story follows the satellite handshakes, the radar ghost, a shell company's missing cargo, a ship that vanished from the records, and a covert operation called Night Window. It ends with one unsettling question: did someone find the black boxes first?
    Settle in for over an hour of soothing narration about one of history's greatest aviation mysteries. It's ideal for sleep, relaxation, insomnia, or background listening.
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About Sleep Theories
https://buymeacoffee.com/sleeptheories Contact: Sleeptheoriesbusiness@gmail.com Daily conspiracy theories to help you fall asleep😴
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FictionSociety & Culture

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