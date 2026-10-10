CIA remote viewing, Project Stargate, and the Cold War psychic spy program, told as a calm sleep story to fall asleep to.

In the nineteen seventies, the US government began testing whether the human mind could see distant places using nothing but coordinates. Researchers at the Stanford Research Institute worked with Ingo Swann, and the program later passed through Grill Flame, Center Lane, Sun Streak and Stargate. Tonight's story follows one viewer whose "failed" sessions kept describing things that weren't there yet. They weren't seeing distant places. They were seeing the future.

Historical background on the real Stargate program blends into an original fictional story. The characters and later events are invented for this episode.