Bedtime horror stories told in the rain. New uploads every Tuesday and Thursday at 8pm EST.

No AI stories or voices used. Our stories are written specifically for nighttime listening—crafted to create a lingering sense of mystery, suspense, and unease without relying on loud jump scares or constant action. Each episode is paired with calming rain and subtle ambience to help you relax while your imagination drifts into the darkness. Turn down the lights, get comfortable, and let the rain carry you into the dark. Bedtime Horror Stories by Dr. NoSleep is an official production of Dr. NoSleep Studios. Copyright © 2020–2026 Dr. NoSleep. All rights reserved. #BedtimeHorrorStories #ScaryStories #HorrorStories #ScaryStoriesForSleep #SleepStories #Creepypasta #HorrorNarration