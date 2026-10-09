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Bedtime Horror Stories by Dr. NoSleep

Dr. NoSleep Studios
Fiction
Bedtime Horror Stories by Dr. NoSleep
Latest episode

29 episodes

  • Bedtime Horror Stories by Dr. NoSleep

    My Mother Says I’m Too Sick to Leave the House

    10/09/2026 | 24 mins.
    Enjoy this new episode of Bedtime Horror Stories — original scary stories created to help you relax, unwind, and fall asleep. All human-written stories and human narration—no AI voices.

    Tonight’s story combines slow, immersive horror narration with the soothing sound of rain and dark ambient atmosphere. Get comfortable, turn down the lights, close your eyes, and let the story carry you into the night.

    Author: Matt Doggett

    Check out all of Jake’s horror story collections at: https://jakebible.com/short-storiesnovellascollections/

    🎧 For the best experience:

    Lower the lights, get comfortable, and listen with headphones or at a relaxing volume.

    #BedtimeHorrorStories #ScaryStories #HorrorStories #ScaryStoriesForSleep #SleepStories #Creepypasta #HorrorNarration

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Bedtime Horror Stories by Dr. NoSleep

    I Work the Night Shift at a Private Club. No One Ever Leaves.

    10/07/2026 | 21 mins.
    Enjoy this new episode of Bedtime Horror Stories — original scary stories created to help you relax, unwind, and fall asleep. All human-written stories and human narration—no AI voices.

    Tonight’s story combines slow, immersive horror narration with the soothing sound of rain and dark ambient atmosphere. Get comfortable, turn down the lights, close your eyes, and let the story carry you into the night.

    Author: Jake Bible

    Check out all of Jake’s horror story collections at: https://jakebible.com/short-storiesnovellascollections/

    🎧 For the best experience:

    Lower the lights, get comfortable, and listen with headphones or at a relaxing volume.

    #BedtimeHorrorStories #ScaryStories #HorrorStories #ScaryStoriesForSleep #SleepStories #Creepypasta #HorrorNarration
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Bedtime Horror Stories by Dr. NoSleep

    I Shouldn’t Have Gone Camping Alone That Night

    10/02/2026 | 22 mins.
    Enjoy this new episode of Bedtime Horror Stories — original scary stories created to help you relax, unwind, and fall asleep. All human-written stories and human narration—no AI voices.

    Tonight’s story combines slow, immersive horror narration with the soothing sound of rain and dark ambient atmosphere. Get comfortable, turn down the lights, close your eyes, and let the story carry you into the night.

    Author: Jake Bible

    Check out all of Jake’s horror story collections at: https://jakebible.com/short-storiesnovellascollections/

    🎧 For the best experience:

    Lower the lights, get comfortable, and listen with headphones or at a relaxing volume.

    #BedtimeHorrorStories #ScaryStories #HorrorStories #ScaryStoriesForSleep #SleepStories #Creepypasta #HorrorNarration
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Bedtime Horror Stories by Dr. NoSleep

    Someone Is Messing With My Doors, But I'm Home Alone

    09/30/2026 | 22 mins.
    Enjoy this new episode of Bedtime Horror Stories — original scary stories created to help you relax, unwind, and fall asleep. All human-written stories and human narration—no AI voices.

    Tonight’s story combines slow, immersive horror narration with the soothing sound of rain and dark ambient atmosphere. Get comfortable, turn down the lights, close your eyes, and let the story carry you into the night.

    Author: Jake Bible

    Check out all of Jake’s horror story collections at: https://jakebible.com/short-storiesnovellascollections/

    🎧 For the best experience:

    Lower the lights, get comfortable, and listen with headphones or at a relaxing volume.

    #BedtimeHorrorStories #ScaryStories #HorrorStories #ScaryStoriesForSleep #SleepStories #Creepypasta #HorrorNarration

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Bedtime Horror Stories by Dr. NoSleep

    I Work the Night Shift at a Morgue, and the Bodies Are So Loud

    09/28/2026 | 21 mins.
    Enjoy this new episode of Bedtime Horror Stories — original scary stories created to help you relax, unwind, and fall asleep. All human-written stories and human narration—no AI voices.

    Tonight’s story combines slow, immersive horror narration with the soothing sound of rain and dark ambient atmosphere. Get comfortable, turn down the lights, close your eyes, and let the story carry you into the night.

    Author:

    Check out all of Jake’s horror story collections at: https://jakebible.com/short-storiesnovellascollections/

    🎧 For the best experience:

    Lower the lights, get comfortable, and listen with headphones or at a relaxing volume.

    #BedtimeHorrorStories #ScaryStories #HorrorStories #ScaryStoriesForSleep #SleepStories #Creepypasta #HorrorNarration

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Bedtime Horror Stories by Dr. NoSleep
Bedtime horror stories told in the rain. New uploads every Tuesday and Thursday at 8pm EST. No AI stories or voices used. Our stories are written specifically for nighttime listening—crafted to create a lingering sense of mystery, suspense, and unease without relying on loud jump scares or constant action. Each episode is paired with calming rain and subtle ambience to help you relax while your imagination drifts into the darkness. Turn down the lights, get comfortable, and let the rain carry you into the dark. Bedtime Horror Stories by Dr. NoSleep is an official production of Dr. NoSleep Studios. Copyright © 2020–2026 Dr. NoSleep. All rights reserved. #BedtimeHorrorStories #ScaryStories #HorrorStories #ScaryStoriesForSleep #SleepStories #Creepypasta #HorrorNarration
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