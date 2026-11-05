Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
3 episodes
- Lena finds a cryptic note from her father that brings her to listen to his archive of recordings. On the first tape is a story about a crew stranded on an oil rig platform. Among the crew is a troubled man with a thirst that cannot be quenched.
New episodes every Thursday. Support the show and get bonus content at patreon.com/cw/HereWeArc
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- When Lena Allan returns home to bury a father she barely knew, her father’s radio switches itself on and carries a conversation it shouldn’t be able to receive. The small island community of Cedar Key is harboring secrets it can’t contain.
New episodes every Thursday. Support the show and get bonus content at patreon.com/cw/HereWeArc
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- When Lena Allan's estranged father dies under mysterious circumstances, she returns to the remote Atlantic island where she grew up. Lena discovers that her father's radio picks up signals it shouldn't—chilling frequencies that carry stories of monsters, madness, and death. Working through her father's archive of taped broadcasts one horror at a time, Lena starts to piece together what he was investigating and what it cost him.
Silent Key is a new horror audio drama from ARC Productions.
Listen now:
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Support Silent Key on Patreon to access ad-free listening, exclusive bonus content, and more.
Headphones on. Lights off.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
More Drama podcasts
Trending Drama podcasts
About Silent Key
When Lena Allan's estranged father dies under mysterious circumstances, she returns to the remote Atlantic island where she grew up. Lena discovers that her father's radio picks up signals it shouldn't—chilling frequencies that carry stories of monsters, madness, and death. Working through her father's archive of taped broadcasts one horror at a time, Lena starts to piece together what he was investigating and what it cost him.Silent Key is a new horror audio drama from ARC Productions.Listen now:Apple PodcastsSpotifySupport Silent Key on Patreon to access ad-free listening, exclusive bonus content, and more.Headphones on. Lights off. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
Listen to Silent Key, Jane Austen Stories and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Silent Key
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Silent Key: Podcasts in Family