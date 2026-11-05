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Silent Key

ARC Productions
DramaFiction
Silent Key
Latest episode

3 episodes

  • Silent Key

    S1 E02: Drink Me

    11/05/2026 | 21 mins.
    Lena finds a cryptic note from her father that brings her to listen to his archive of recordings. On the first tape is a story about a crew stranded on an oil rig platform. Among the crew is a troubled man with a thirst that cannot be quenched.

    New episodes every Thursday. Support the show and get bonus content at patreon.com/cw/HereWeArc
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Silent Key

    S1 E01: Offspring

    10/29/2026 | 20 mins.
    When Lena Allan returns home to bury a father she barely knew, her father’s radio switches itself on and carries a conversation it shouldn’t be able to receive. The small island community of Cedar Key is harboring secrets it can’t contain.

    New episodes every Thursday. Support the show and get bonus content at patreon.com/cw/HereWeArc
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Silent Key

    Silent Key Trailer

    10/17/2026 | 1 mins.
    When Lena Allan's estranged father dies under mysterious circumstances, she returns to the remote Atlantic island where she grew up. Lena discovers that her father's radio picks up signals it shouldn't—chilling frequencies that carry stories of monsters, madness, and death. Working through her father's archive of taped broadcasts one horror at a time, Lena starts to piece together what he was investigating and what it cost him.

    Silent Key is a new horror audio drama from ARC Productions.

    Listen now:
    Apple Podcasts
    Spotify

    Support Silent Key on Patreon to access ad-free listening, exclusive bonus content, and more.

    Headphones on. Lights off.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Silent Key
When Lena Allan's estranged father dies under mysterious circumstances, she returns to the remote Atlantic island where she grew up. Lena discovers that her father's radio picks up signals it shouldn't—chilling frequencies that carry stories of monsters, madness, and death. Working through her father's archive of taped broadcasts one horror at a time, Lena starts to piece together what he was investigating and what it cost him.Silent Key is a new horror audio drama from ARC Productions.Listen now:Apple PodcastsSpotifySupport Silent Key on Patreon to access ad-free listening, exclusive bonus content, and more.Headphones on. Lights off. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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