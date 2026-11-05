When Lena Allan's estranged father dies under mysterious circumstances, she returns to the remote Atlantic island where she grew up. Lena discovers that her father's radio picks up signals it shouldn't—chilling frequencies that carry stories of monsters, madness, and death.

Working through her father's archive of taped broadcasts one horror at a time, Lena starts to piece together what he was investigating and what it cost him.Silent Key is a new horror audio drama from ARC Productions.Listen now:Apple PodcastsSpotifySupport Silent Key on Patreon to access ad-free listening, exclusive bonus content, and more.Headphones on. Lights off. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.