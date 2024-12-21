Powered by RND
PodcastsKids & FamilyBoston Blackie Podcast; Master Detective
Listen to Boston Blackie Podcast; Master Detective in the App
Listen to Boston Blackie Podcast; Master Detective in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Boston Blackie Podcast; Master Detective

Podcast Boston Blackie Podcast; Master Detective
Radio Memories Network
Boston Blackie is a fictional character who has been on both sides of the law. As originally created by author Jack Boyle, he was a safecracker, a hardened crim...
Kids & FamilyFictionDrama

Available Episodes

5 of 295
  • The_Case_of_the_Retired_Colourman
    The_Case_of_the_Retired_Colourman
    --------  
    29:11
  • The Living Doll
    The Living Doll
    --------  
    28:31
  • Novel_A_Study_in_Scarlet
    Novel_A_Study_in_Scarlet
    --------  
    4:35:21
  • The_Sign_of_the_Four
    The_Sign_of_the_Four
    --------  
    4:16:28
  • The_Disappearance_of_Lady_Frances_Carfax
    The_Disappearance_of_Lady_Frances_Carfax
    --------  
    50:49

More Kids & Family podcasts

Trending Kids & Family podcasts

About Boston Blackie Podcast; Master Detective

Boston Blackie is a fictional character who has been on both sides of the law. As originally created by author Jack Boyle, he was a safecracker, a hardened criminal who had served time in a California prison. Prowling the underworld as a detective in adaptations for films, radio and television, the detective Boston Blackie was "an enemy to those who make him an enemy, friend to those who have no friend." The Boston Blackie radio series, starring Chester Morris, began June 23, 1944, on NBC as a summer replacement for The Amos 'n' Andy Show. Sponsored by Rinso, the series continued until September 15 of that year. Lesley Woods appeared as Blackie's girlfriend Mary Wesley, and Harlow Wilcox was the show's announcer. On April 11, 1945, Richard Kollmar took over the title role in a radio series syndicated by Frederic W. Ziv to Mutual and other network outlets. Over 200 episodes of this series were produced between 1944 and October 25, 1950. Other sponsors included Lifebuoy Soap, Champagne Velvet beer and R&H beer.
Podcast website

Listen to Boston Blackie Podcast; Master Detective, Circle Round and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Boston Blackie Podcast; Master Detective: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/26/2024 - 5:43:31 AM