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266 episodes
THE INSTRUCTIONS — Part 2: A Girl on the Phone Called Me Mum. I Didn't Know Who She Was.10/04/2026 | 14 mins.The steps grow. Nobody tells you that at the start. The fear learns the gaps you leave, and every gap you close becomes a new step.
Now there are the mirrors — every one turned to the wall before dark, because she looked once, in the hall, and the hall behind her reflection was not empty. And there is the phone, which must never be answered once the steps have begun.
This week it rang four times. On the fourth, she answered. A young woman's voice, crying, calling her Mum, saying her own name into the line.The name went somewhere and did not stay.
Part 2 of 4.
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AI helps us with some of our voice acting and portrayl of characters.
You Might Like - The Halloween Pop-up Channel: From the team behind Ghost-Scary Stories10/02/2026 | 1 mins.Halloween Pop-up Channel Apple.
Halloween Pop-up Channel Spotify.
Cackles. Howls. Shrieks.
Something's stirring at Caloroga Media.
The gates are open... and the Halloween Pop-Up Channel has arrived. Hundreds of episodes. One haunted feed. Every kind of fright you could want this season.
Start with Ghost: Scary Stories, tales that'll have you glancing over your shoulder. Best enjoyed with the lights on. Craving something sweet among the tricks?
5 Good News Stories: Halloween Edition is the full-size candy bar of the bunch. Hitmaker Chronicles uncovers the stories behind music's spookiest songs.
Monsters, Sharks and Dinosaurs brings you creatures real and imagined... some of them extinct. Probably.
For true crime fans, Murder Weekly and True Crime serve up real cases with a Halloween chill. Grab a flashlight. Check the locks.
And Romance Weekly? Love stories with a dark seasonal twist. Happily ever after... with a little bite.
New Halloween episodes drop every single day. It's free, no costume required, and like any good ghost... it won't be here forever. Once the candy runs out, it vanishes.
This is the Halloween Pop-Up Channel from Caloroga Media. Search for "Halloween Pop-Up Channel" wherever you listen.
If you dare.
Unlock an ad-free podcast experience with Caloroga Shark Media! Get all our shows on any player you love, hassle free! For Apple users, hit the banner on your Apple podcasts app. For Spotify or other players, visit caloroga.com/plus. No plug-ins needed!
Subscribe now for exclusive shows like 'Palace Intrigue,' and get bonus content from Deep Crown (our exclusive Palace Insider!) Or get 'Daily Comedy News,' and '5 Good News Stories’ with no commercials! Plans start at $4.99 per month, or save 20% with a yearly plan at $49.99. Join today and help support the show!
We now have Merch! FREE SHIPPING! Check out all the products like T-shirts, mugs, bags, jackets and more with logos and slogans from your favorite shows! Did we mention there’s free shipping? Get 10% off with code NewMerch10 Go to Caloroga.com
Get more info from Caloroga Shark Media and if you have any comments, suggestions, or just want to get in touch our email is info@caloroga.com
AI helps us with some of our voice acting and portrayl of characters.
THE INSTRUCTIONS — Part 1: It Saved Me. I'm Going to Teach It to You, Step by Step.09/27/2026 | 13 mins.There was a stretch of her life, not long ago, when the fear came and would not leave. She was not a foolish woman. She ran a full, loud household; she was the one other people leaned on. Then something ended, and into the space it left, the fear came — a certainty, every night, that something was testing the edges of the house, looking for the way in.She checked the locks a hundred times a night. It didn't help, because she did it frightened and at random.Then she found the steps. The same doors, in the same order, a hand flat on each one, the name said out loud. And for the first time in months, the fear stopped.It came back, of course. A little bigger each time. And each time she did the steps, the relief was a little sweeter.Part 1 of 4.
Unlock an ad-free podcast experience with Caloroga Shark Media! Get all our shows on any player you love, hassle free! For Apple users, hit the banner on your Apple podcasts app. For Spotify or other players, visit caloroga.com/plus. No plug-ins needed!
Subscribe now for exclusive shows like 'Palace Intrigue,' and get bonus content from Deep Crown (our exclusive Palace Insider!) Or get 'Daily Comedy News,' and '5 Good News Stories’ with no commercials! Plans start at $4.99 per month, or save 20% with a yearly plan at $49.99. Join today and help support the show!
We now have Merch! FREE SHIPPING! Check out all the products like T-shirts, mugs, bags, jackets and more with logos and slogans from your favorite shows! Did we mention there’s free shipping? Get 10% off with code NewMerch10 Go to Caloroga.com
Get more info from Caloroga Shark Media and if you have any comments, suggestions, or just want to get in touch our email is info@caloroga.com
AI helps us with some of our voice acting and portrayl of characters.
- She promised, at the very start, to tell you how to stay alive. She kept every other promise. She told you she survived. She told you she'd give you the rule. She told you what it costs and what she had to refuse and what happened to the man three houses down.She has one thing left to tell you, and she has been building toward it for four nights. Listen the way she asked you to. The finale of The Listener. Part 4 of 4.
Unlock an ad-free podcast experience with Caloroga Shark Media! Get all our shows on any player you love, hassle free! For Apple users, hit the banner on your Apple podcasts app. For Spotify or other players, visit caloroga.com/plus. No plug-ins needed!
Subscribe now for exclusive shows like 'Palace Intrigue,' and get bonus content from Deep Crown (our exclusive Palace Insider!) Or get 'Daily Comedy News,' and '5 Good News Stories’ with no commercials! Plans start at $4.99 per month, or save 20% with a yearly plan at $49.99. Join today and help support the show!
We now have Merch! FREE SHIPPING! Check out all the products like T-shirts, mugs, bags, jackets and more with logos and slogans from your favorite shows! Did we mention there’s free shipping? Get 10% off with code NewMerch10 Go to Caloroga.com
Get more info from Caloroga Shark Media and if you have any comments, suggestions, or just want to get in touch our email is info@caloroga.com
AI helps us with some of our voice acting and portrayl of characters.
THE LISTENER — Part 3: My Sister Begged at My Door All Night. I Never Made a Sound.09/13/2026 | 15 mins.There was one other house on that road with a light in it.The woman who opened the door was about seventy, and she knew everything before Marion said a word. She raised a hand to stop her. She pointed to her own throat, then to her own ear. She would listen. She would not speak.She wrote on a yellow legal pad, in careful capitals, and the first thing she wrote — before hello, before her name — was this:DON'T ANSWER IT. NOT ONCE. NOT EVER.The houses on that road were not empty once. They were full of people at the end of a road that goes nowhere, which is a certain kind of person. She had watched the lights go out, one at a time, for thirty years. And she had a list of names.Part 3 of 4.
Unlock an ad-free podcast experience with Caloroga Shark Media! Get all our shows on any player you love, hassle free! For Apple users, hit the banner on your Apple podcasts app. For Spotify or other players, visit caloroga.com/plus. No plug-ins needed!
Subscribe now for exclusive shows like 'Palace Intrigue,' and get bonus content from Deep Crown (our exclusive Palace Insider!) Or get 'Daily Comedy News,' and '5 Good News Stories’ with no commercials! Plans start at $4.99 per month, or save 20% with a yearly plan at $49.99. Join today and help support the show!
We now have Merch! FREE SHIPPING! Check out all the products like T-shirts, mugs, bags, jackets and more with logos and slogans from your favorite shows! Did we mention there’s free shipping? Get 10% off with code NewMerch10 Go to Caloroga.com
Get more info from Caloroga Shark Media and if you have any comments, suggestions, or just want to get in touch our email is info@caloroga.com
AI helps us with some of our voice acting and portrayl of characters.
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About Ghost - Scary Stories
If you're looking for a Ghost Story, welcome to 'Ghost,' the ultimate podcast for spine-tingling and bone-chilling stories. Dive into a realm of fright and anticipation as we unveil eerie tales that will quicken your pulse and send shivers down your spine. Whether you're tuning in during your morning commute or immersing yourself in the world of the supernatural before bedtime, 'Ghost' promises an unparalleled, hair-raising experience. Join us as we explore the depths of your darkest fears on this chilling journey into the unknown."Podcast website
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