There was a stretch of her life, not long ago, when the fear came and would not leave. She was not a foolish woman. She ran a full, loud household; she was the one other people leaned on. Then something ended, and into the space it left, the fear came — a certainty, every night, that something was testing the edges of the house, looking for the way in.She checked the locks a hundred times a night. It didn't help, because she did it frightened and at random.Then she found the steps. The same doors, in the same order, a hand flat on each one, the name said out loud. And for the first time in months, the fear stopped.It came back, of course. A little bigger each time. And each time she did the steps, the relief was a little sweeter.Part 1 of 4.



Unlock an ad-free podcast experience with Caloroga Shark Media! Get all our shows on any player you love, hassle free! For Apple users, hit the banner on your Apple podcasts app. For Spotify or other players, visit caloroga.com/plus. No plug-ins needed!



Subscribe now for exclusive shows like 'Palace Intrigue,' and get bonus content from Deep Crown (our exclusive Palace Insider!) Or get 'Daily Comedy News,' and '5 Good News Stories’ with no commercials! Plans start at $4.99 per month, or save 20% with a yearly plan at $49.99. Join today and help support the show!



We now have Merch! FREE SHIPPING! Check out all the products like T-shirts, mugs, bags, jackets and more with logos and slogans from your favorite shows! Did we mention there’s free shipping? Get 10% off with code NewMerch10 Go to Caloroga.com



Get more info from Caloroga Shark Media and if you have any comments, suggestions, or just want to get in touch our email is info@caloroga.com



AI helps us with some of our voice acting and portrayl of characters.