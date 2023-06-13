Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
FictionSociety & CultureRelationships
  • Introducing: You Feeling This
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/13/2023
    1:57

About You Feeling This

Los Angeles County is home to more than ten million people. It sprawls from the desert to the ocean. It’s easy to feel alone in such a vast city. But the struggles that everyone experiences in L.A. are ones that everyone shares. It’s in those moments, where it seems like you’re going through it alone, that everything is connected. “You Feeling This” is about the people who make up this city and how the heartbreak, the yearning, and the need for connection is something everyone is searching for. These are the stories that define the people of Los Angeles.

