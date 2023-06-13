You Feeling This
Los Angeles County is home to more than ten million people. It sprawls from the desert to the ocean. It's easy to feel alone in such a vast city. But the strugg...
Los Angeles County is home to more than ten million people. It sprawls from the desert to the ocean. It's easy to feel alone in such a vast city. But the strugg...
Introducing: You Feeling This
About You Feeling This
Los Angeles County is home to more than ten million people. It sprawls from the desert to the ocean. It’s easy to feel alone in such a vast city. But the struggles that everyone experiences in L.A. are ones that everyone shares. It’s in those moments, where it seems like you’re going through it alone, that everything is connected. “You Feeling This” is about the people who make up this city and how the heartbreak, the yearning, and the need for connection is something everyone is searching for. These are the stories that define the people of Los Angeles.
