An archeologist discovers the truth of her own lineage, after she unearths an ancient relic that unveils a powerful, secretive cult that may already be unstoppable in their machinations to remake the world in their image.

Based on The Stone Of Secrets, Book 1 of The Stone Trilogy, by K.L. Nelson. You can find the series on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0716RDKQ7?ref_=dbs_m_mng_rwt_calw_tkin_0&storeType=ebooks