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12 episodes
For Fans Of "The Equalizer", "Man on Fire" and "Lionness" - "Room 1D343: I'll Stop When They're Dead"09/16/2026 | 1 mins.Voyage Media's newest action-thriller audio drama centers on a logistics employee at the Pentagon who discovers his soldier brother was intentionally killed with approval from the Secretary of Defense and Joint Chiefs Of Staff, to cover up a sensitive military operation. With the help of a Ukrainian soldier whose life his brother saved, he sets out to kill them all.
10 episodes. All available to binge right now. If you enjoy movies and TV like Lionness, Man on Fire, and The Equalizer, we're confident you will enjoy Room 1D343: I'll Stop When They're Dead. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
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- Viktor Sirvosa's lifelong plan for Skye comes to an ending.
Blood Stone is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Adam Prince, and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by K.L. Nelson. Based on his book, The Stone of Secrets, available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0716RDKQ7?ref_=dbs_m_mng_rwt_calw_tkin_0&storeType=ebooks
Written and directed by Adam Prince. Starring Meg Hensley as Skye, David Pinion as Daniel, Tyler Cook as Emmett, Carolina Bonetti as Lindsey, Ray Carsillo as Mert, Jay Preston as Sirvosa, and Stephanie Ittleson as Flora, Myna and Gran.
Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Edited, sound designed and mixed by Mike Wargo.
If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you're listening, and subscribe now for future episodes.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Skye learns her real name, and that the Pact may have greater plans for her than she could have ever imagined.
Blood Stone is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Adam Prince, and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by K.L. Nelson. Based on his book, The Stone of Secrets, available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0716RDKQ7?ref_=dbs_m_mng_rwt_calw_tkin_0&storeType=ebooks
Written and directed by Adam Prince. Starring Meg Hensley as Skye, David Pinion as Daniel, Tyler Cook as Emmett, Carolina Bonetti as Lindsey, Ray Carsillo as Mert, Jay Preston as Sirvosa, and Stephanie Ittleson as Flora, Myna and Gran.
Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Edited, sound designed and mixed by Mike Wargo.
If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you're listening, and subscribe now for future episodes.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Skye fights for her life as the Pact's operatives close in, and her relationship with Emmett deepens.
Blood Stone is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Adam Prince, and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by K.L. Nelson. Based on his book, The Stone of Secrets, available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0716RDKQ7?ref_=dbs_m_mng_rwt_calw_tkin_0&storeType=ebooks
Written and directed by Adam Prince. Starring Meg Hensley as Skye, David Pinion as Daniel, Tyler Cook as Emmett, Carolina Bonetti as Lindsey, Ray Carsillo as Mert, Jay Preston as Sirvosa, and Stephanie Ittleson as Flora, Myna and Gran.
Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Edited, sound designed and mixed by Mike Wargo.
If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you're listening, and subscribe now for future episodes.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- The Pact unleashes chaos on the world's markets.
Blood Stone is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Adam Prince, and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by K.L. Nelson. Based on his book, The Stone of Secrets, available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0716RDKQ7?ref_=dbs_m_mng_rwt_calw_tkin_0&storeType=ebooks
Written and directed by Adam Prince. Starring Meg Hensley as Skye, David Pinion as Daniel, Tyler Cook as Emmett, Carolina Bonetti as Lindsey, Ray Carsillo as Mert, Jay Preston as Sirvosa, and Stephanie Ittleson as Flora, Myna and Gran.
Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Edited, sound designed and mixed by Mike Wargo.
If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you're listening, and subscribe now for future episodes.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Blood Stone
An archeologist discovers the truth of her own lineage, after she unearths an ancient relic that unveils a powerful, secretive cult that may already be unstoppable in their machinations to remake the world in their image. Based on The Stone Of Secrets, Book 1 of The Stone Trilogy, by K.L. Nelson. You can find the series on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0716RDKQ7?ref_=dbs_m_mng_rwt_calw_tkin_0&storeType=ebooksPodcast website
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