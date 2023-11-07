Welcome to Tinsel Town: A Christmas Adventure

Part 7 of 7 – One last try...Having been contacted by the Christmas Star, Remington is able to put the pieces together and tell everyone just what’s been going on. It appears that Holly may belong on the nice list after all, and the cause of Tinsel Town’s problems may run even deeper than a simple Christmas Eve wish. Holly learns even more about the inner workings of Christmasland, and even learns something new about herself just in time for Christmas Day.FIND US ON PODCHASERFollow "Welcome to Tinsel Town" on PodchaserRate & review this episodeSUPPORT THE SHOWThis episode is sponsored by Audible. Visit audibletrial.com/tinseltown and sign up for a free 30 day trial to receive your FREE audiobook.Get that Tinsel Town Merch! Visit the Welcome to Tinsel Town store.Welcome to Tinsel Town"Welcome to Tinsel Town" is a Triangle Content productionCreditsProductionExecutive Producer – Dave KeineWritten and Directed by Adam Ganong & Jenna KnorrMusic & Audio Production by Adam GanongScript Editor – Alex RiouxAdditional Writing by Dave KeineAdditional Music by Ken MillerCastJenna KnorrAdam GanongAlex RiouxSharisse LeBrunJean-Michel ClicheKira ChisholmHannah BlizzardJake KnorrAdditional CastDave KeineDaniel GanongPhilip HallWayne KnorrSpecial Thanks toDorothy KeineWayne & Susan KnorrAdam RaymondaLinksOfficial WebsiteTwitter @heytinseltownFacebook @heytinseltownInstagram @heytinseltown
21:18
Chapter 6: The Trial of Holly the Human
Part 6 of 7 – Objection...Holly is brought before the Christmas Council, a panel of seven mysterious snowmen who separate the naughty from the nice. The Conductor has finally caught Holly committing a crime that he thinks should land her on the naughty list: trying to ruin Christmas! Cornelius comes to Holly's defense, but will his debate skills be enough to save her from the Conductor's accusations, and even worse: the Council's final judgment?
17:41
Chapter 5: Taking Flight
Part 5 of 7 – Evasive maneuvers....Armed with their information from the library, Holly, Cornelius, and Remington know how to find the Christmas Star, but they need a pilot to take them to the highest peak in the mountains. A daredevil sleighmaker agrees to take them to the Christmas Star's house, but things don't quite go as planned. Later, at the town's monthly Christmas block party, Holly meets an unexpected guest.
16:06
Chapter 4: Look It Up
Part 4 of 7 – A Christmas clue...Holly immediately gets to work trying to figure out how she will get home from Tinsel Town. She travels to the library with Cornelius and Remington, but gets more than she bargained for when she sneaks into a mysterious section of the library. Ivy, the town librarian, points them in the direction of a rather unexpected book that may just have the answers that Holly needs.
15:48
Chapter 3: Home Sweet Home
Part 3 of 7 – The mystery man...It's Christmas Eve and Holly is admiring her family's tree when the ground falls out from under her and she's thrust back into Tinsel Town. She discovers that the mysterious ornament she found in her attic is alive in Tinsel Town, but is missing most of his memories, having just woken up from a long winter's nap. Holly, Cornelius, and Remington explore Tinsel Town trying to help the ornament remember things from his past, but end up getting into a little trouble along the way.
About Welcome to Tinsel Town: A Christmas Adventure
After making a wish on the Christmas Star, Holly finds herself popping in and out of Tinsel Town, a magical place where it’s Christmas everyday. But after getting stuck there, her friends - a giant candy cane, a mysterious ornament, and a polar bear Queen - need to band together to help her get home. As things start to fall apart in Tinsel Town, the curmudgeonly Conductor accuses Holly of ruining Christmas and does everything in his power to try to ban her from celebrating ever again. Will Holly and her friends figure out where her wish went wrong in time to get her home for the holidays? "Welcome to Tinsel Town" is a Christmas podcast audio drama, suitable for all ages. All episodes are available now!