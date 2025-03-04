You gals may have heard of, or experienced, imposter syndrome--which makes you feel like you’re a fake who doesn't deserve your achievements, even though you earned them. How do we deal with imposter syndrome? The solution is probably not what you think, but so important for you to know.. . .To help you, I created a "I Deserve It" poster. Get your printable in the 10 for Teens + Tweens Ep. 119 show notes on EmpowerfulGirls.com.

A lot of voices are telling you otherwise, but you cannot hate yourself into loving yourself. For many of us, loving ourselves is not as easy as showing love to others. But you deserve the same love from yourself that you show to others. Let's explore ways you can practice self love.. . .To help you, I created a "What I Love About Myself" poster. Get your printable in the 10 for Teens + Tweens Ep. 120 show notes on EmpowerfulGirls.com.

I've lost count of how many times you girls requested Crushes + Ships pt. 2! So back by popular demand, this time we'll discuss what to look for in a crush, how to talk to your crush, what if your crush doesn’t like you back, and more.Check out ep. 042 Crushes + Ships pt. 1 here!. . .A full transcript of this episode is available in the 10 for Teens + Tweens Ep. 121 show notes on EmpowerfulGirls.com.

Because SO much of your life involves digital interaction, it’s important to know how to navigate it. Like I’ve said before, I want to add to your safety tool box because I know what it’s like to be in an unsafe situation online and NOT know what to do, and that can feel scary. My hope is that by talking about these safety tips, you can feel more capable because you’ll have learned what to do.. . .A full transcript of this episode is available in the 10 for Teens + Tweens Ep. 121 show notes on EmpowerfulGirls.com.

I can't wait for you to hear my conversation with Jill + Mary from Girls Mentorship!Jill and Mary are mentoring girls to thrive as bold leaders, confident friends, and connected community members. We discussed why mentorship is so important, what messages they focus on in their programs, and the transformations they've seen when girls feel empowered.Connect with Jill and Mary on social media @girlsmentorship and learn more about their Pursue More Summer Camp, as well as their After School and Peer Leader Programs, at GirlsMentorship.com.. . .A full transcript of our conversation is available in the 10 for Teens + Tweens Ep. 123 show notes on EmpowerfulGirls.com.

About 10 for Teens + Tweens

This is 10 for Teens + Tweens, a 10-ish minute podcast by Empowerful Girls that helps you grow curiosity, compassion, and confidence so you can take on the world! Host Stephanie Valdez discusses positive themes and tackles tough topics, teaching girls how to handle them. She shares guidance on personal development, physical and mental health, relationships, and media literacy. She hopes every girl listening will accept and embrace herself (strengths and weaknesses), make stronger connections with friends and family, and be mindful with media. More than anything, Stephanie wants girls to know for themselves that they are enough. Stephanie Valdez is the founder and director of Empowerful Girls. She has a degree in Communications and a background in Journalism. Stephanie is certified as a Girl Power Instructor, as well as in Social and Emotional Learning and Youth Mental Health First Aid. She has years of experience mentoring teens and tweens, and is also raising her own.