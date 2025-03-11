Ep. 54 A Psychologist’s Take On Postpartum Depression: What Every Mom Needs to Know with Dr. Megan Spence
Becoming a mom is one of life’s biggest transformations — physically, emotionally, and mentally. In this powerful episode, we sit down with Dr. Megan Spence, a licensed perinatal psychologist, to unpack the emotional and psychological shifts that occur during pregnancy and postpartum.Together, we explore the evolving identity of motherhood, the realities of postpartum depression (PPD), and why recognizing and addressing it is so critical for both moms and their families.Dr. Spence breaks down the symptoms of PPD (and how it differs from the “baby blues”), risk factors, and why so many women struggle to see the signs in themselves. We also dive into postpartum rage, the connection between sleep deprivation and emotional overwhelm, and how to invite your partner into the conversation so they can support you in the right ways.You’ll walk away with practical tools to help navigate the lows, manage intrusive thoughts (yes, they’re more common than you think!), and start prioritizing your mental health without adding to the overwhelm.Plus, Dr. Spence answers listener questions, including:If you’ve had PPD with your first baby, are you more likely to experience it again?Is there any way to prevent PPD?How can moms hold onto their sense of self after kids — while managing the never-ending mental load of motherhood?This conversation is an honest, compassionate guide for every mom — whether you’re pregnant, newly postpartum, or years into motherhood.You’re not alone. There’s help, there’s hope, and we’re talking about all of it.Find more from Dr. Megan Spence: [email protected]
[email protected]://www.cultivatetogetherpsychology.com