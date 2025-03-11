Ep. 53 The Hotline #5 : mom imposter syndrome, MIL DRAMAA, overcoming mom guilt & so much more

Back with another round of The Hotline, where we answer your real, unfiltered questions straight from our DMs. No gatekeeping over here — just us, wayyy oversharing as usual and figuring this whole motherhood thing out together. We’re talking about the stuff no one warns you about, the things keeping you up at night, and all the “is this normal?!” moments. Let’s get into it:This Week We Cover:Imposter syndrome during pregnancy – Feeling like you’re in limbo between who you were and who you’re becoming? You’re not alone.Budgeting for diapers, formula & wipes – What to expect cost-wise and how to plan ahead.Mom guilt over preschool – Dropping your kid off every day—why does it feel so hard, and how do we navigate it?Weaning from breastfeeding – The emotional rollercoaster of being ready… but also not. Plus, how to handle a partner who just doesn’t get it. (More on this in Ep. 13 – Our Feeding Journeys.)MIL drama & postpartum rage – When your MIL calls your baby “mine” one too many times… how do you keep the peace without losing your mind?Navigating conflict with your spouse in front of kids – How to argue without turning it into a full-blown disaster.Leaving your baby for the first time – The nerves, the emotions, and how we coped.Toddler tantrums: The 2’s vs. the 3’s – No one warned us that 3 is actually harder??Potty training tips & tricks – Sharing our experiences and a sneak peek at expert advice coming soon.Other Episode Callouts:Taking our first flight with a baby in May—she’ll be 4 months. Best tips? → Listen to Ep. 26 Survival Guide to Traveling With KidsNervous about baby #2? → Listen to Ep. 49 Things We Were Nervous About Going From 1 to 2 Kids That Were Totally Not an IssueHow do I make mom friends? → Listen to Ep. 20 Mom Friends Matter2 under 2 and struggling to be patient with my toddler—any tips? → Listen to Ep. 32 Two Under Two + Ep. 27 The Hotline (Most Beautiful & Difficult Parts of 2 Under 2)No topic is off-limits, no question is too small. Let’s get into it.FOLLOW US FOR MORE MOM FUN! IG:DWJBMTayla BurkeTori DietzTiktok:Tayla BurkeTori Dietz***Gentle reminder that many of the conversations we have stem from personal experience. We always recommend running everything past your trusted professional team of caregivers. We also strive to be a place of support for all women and their unique circumstances by highlighting the inspiring stories of other women & professionals in their field of work. We love you! xx Tayla & Tori