Did We Just Become Milfs?

Tayla Burke & Tori Dietz
Welcome to 'Did We Just Become Milfs?’-your weekly dose of mom therapy, the podcast where we dive headfirst into the wild and wonderful world of motherhood whil...
Kids & FamilyParentingEducationSelf-ImprovementKids & FamilyEducation for Kids

  • Ep. 54 A Psychologist’s Take On Postpartum Depression: What Every Mom Needs to Know with Dr. Megan Spence
    Becoming a mom is one of life’s biggest transformations — physically, emotionally, and mentally. In this powerful episode, we sit down with Dr. Megan Spence, a licensed perinatal psychologist, to unpack the emotional and psychological shifts that occur during pregnancy and postpartum.Together, we explore the evolving identity of motherhood, the realities of postpartum depression (PPD), and why recognizing and addressing it is so critical for both moms and their families.Dr. Spence breaks down the symptoms of PPD (and how it differs from the “baby blues”), risk factors, and why so many women struggle to see the signs in themselves. We also dive into postpartum rage, the connection between sleep deprivation and emotional overwhelm, and how to invite your partner into the conversation so they can support you in the right ways.You’ll walk away with practical tools to help navigate the lows, manage intrusive thoughts (yes, they’re more common than you think!), and start prioritizing your mental health without adding to the overwhelm.Plus, Dr. Spence answers listener questions, including:If you’ve had PPD with your first baby, are you more likely to experience it again?Is there any way to prevent PPD?How can moms hold onto their sense of self after kids — while managing the never-ending mental load of motherhood?This conversation is an honest, compassionate guide for every mom — whether you’re pregnant, newly postpartum, or years into motherhood.You’re not alone. There’s help, there’s hope, and we’re talking about all of it.Find more from Dr. Megan Spence: [email protected]://www.cultivatetogetherpsychology.comFOLLOW US FOR MORE MOM FUN! IG:DWJBMTayla BurkeTori DietzTiktok:Tayla BurkeTori Dietz***Gentle reminder that many of the conversations we have stem from personal experience. We always recommend running everything past your trusted professional team of caregivers. We also strive to be a place of support for all women and their unique circumstances by highlighting the inspiring stories of other women & professionals in their field of work. We love you! xx Tayla & Tori
    54:44
  • Ep. 53 The Hotline #5 : mom imposter syndrome, MIL DRAMAA, overcoming mom guilt & so much more
    Back with another round of The Hotline, where we answer your real, unfiltered questions straight from our DMs. No gatekeeping over here — just us, wayyy oversharing as usual and figuring this whole motherhood thing out together. We’re talking about the stuff no one warns you about, the things keeping you up at night, and all the “is this normal?!” moments. Let’s get into it:This Week We Cover:Imposter syndrome during pregnancy – Feeling like you’re in limbo between who you were and who you’re becoming? You’re not alone.Budgeting for diapers, formula & wipes – What to expect cost-wise and how to plan ahead.Mom guilt over preschool – Dropping your kid off every day—why does it feel so hard, and how do we navigate it?Weaning from breastfeeding – The emotional rollercoaster of being ready… but also not. Plus, how to handle a partner who just doesn’t get it. (More on this in Ep. 13 – Our Feeding Journeys.)MIL drama & postpartum rage – When your MIL calls your baby “mine” one too many times… how do you keep the peace without losing your mind?Navigating conflict with your spouse in front of kids – How to argue without turning it into a full-blown disaster.Leaving your baby for the first time – The nerves, the emotions, and how we coped.Toddler tantrums: The 2’s vs. the 3’s – No one warned us that 3 is actually harder??Potty training tips & tricks – Sharing our experiences and a sneak peek at expert advice coming soon.Other Episode Callouts:Taking our first flight with a baby in May—she’ll be 4 months. Best tips? → Listen to Ep. 26 Survival Guide to Traveling With KidsNervous about baby #2? → Listen to Ep. 49 Things We Were Nervous About Going From 1 to 2 Kids That Were Totally Not an IssueHow do I make mom friends? → Listen to Ep. 20 Mom Friends Matter2 under 2 and struggling to be patient with my toddler—any tips? → Listen to Ep. 32 Two Under Two + Ep. 27 The Hotline (Most Beautiful & Difficult Parts of 2 Under 2)No topic is off-limits, no question is too small. Let’s get into it.FOLLOW US FOR MORE MOM FUN! IG:DWJBMTayla BurkeTori DietzTiktok:Tayla BurkeTori Dietz***Gentle reminder that many of the conversations we have stem from personal experience. We always recommend running everything past your trusted professional team of caregivers. We also strive to be a place of support for all women and their unique circumstances by highlighting the inspiring stories of other women & professionals in their field of work. We love you! xx Tayla & Tori
    49:45
  • Ep. 52: It’s Our 1st Birthday! A Year in Review + The Biggest Lessons We’ve Learned in Motherhood
    Somehow, this podcast baby of ours is officially ONE, and if we’re being honest, it’s been the best kind of ‘mom therapy’. We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve had full-blown mom brain moments, and we wouldn’t change a thing. Over the past year, we’ve had real, unfiltered conversations about the ups and downs of motherhood, and today, we’re reflecting on the biggest lessons we’ve learned along the way.From the absolute necessity of a mom community to the reality that kids absorb everything—our energy, our words, our habits—it’s wild. We’re sharing what’s shaped us, challenged us, and helped us grow. And let’s not forget: It’s okay to not love every moment.We’re also looking back at some of the most impactful episodes of the year—the ones that made us think, gave us the best mom advice, and reminded us we’re definitely not alone in this. And we have to say it—we are obsessed with this MILF mom community. The fact that we get to show up here, have these conversations, and connect with so many incredible moms is something we don’t take for granted. This space has become more than just a podcast; it’s a place where we can all be real, support each other, and remind ourselves that we’re doing a great job.Whether you’ve been here since day one or just found us, we’re SO grateful for this community and can’t wait for what’s next.Here’s to another year of learning, growing, and figuring it all out together!!FOLLOW US FOR MORE MOM FUN! IG:DWJBMTayla BurkeTori DietzTiktok:Tayla BurkeTori Dietz***Gentle reminder that many of the conversations we have stem from personal experience. We always recommend running everything past your trusted professional team of caregivers. We also strive to be a place of support for all women and their unique circumstances by highlighting the inspiring stories of other women & professionals in their field of work. We love you! xx Tayla & Tori
    50:15
  • Ep. 51 Your Most Embarrassing Mom Moments + Let's Play Would You Rather: Parenting Edition!
    MOMS. We officially hit 100,000 downloads in less than a year!! (WHAT!) We are so beyond grateful for this community—for every single one of you who tunes in, laughs with us, sends in your stories, and shares the pod with your friends. We truly couldn’t have reached this milestone without our favorite MILFs showing up week after week, and we just want to say: WE LOVE YOU. So, to celebrate, we’re bringing you an episode full of the funniest, most unhinged parenting moments — yours and ours.We’re talking public potty accidents, mid-flight meltdowns, getting stuck in a crib at 2 AM, and accidentally summoning first responders just for taking a mom nap. Yep, it’s that kind of episode. Plus, we play a ridiculous round of Would You Rather: Parenting Edition with some surprisingly hot takes.If you’ve ever had a parenting moment so bad you had to laugh (or cry), this one’s for you. Grab your coffee, lock yourself in the bathroom for some “me time,” and let’s remember: we’re not alone in the motherhood chaos!FOLLOW US FOR MORE MOM FUN! IG:DWJBMTayla BurkeTori DietzTiktok:Tayla BurkeTori Dietz***Gentle reminder that many of the conversations we have stem from personal experience. We always recommend running everything past your trusted professional team of caregivers. We also strive to be a place of support for all women and their unique circumstances by highlighting the inspiring stories of other women & professionals in their field of work. We love you! xx Tayla & Tori
    44:01
  • Ep. 50 What's the Right Amount of Screen Time for Kids? Mom of 3, Sophie Jaffe Weighs In
    Can you believe it’s our 50th episode?! We’re celebrating this milestone with one of our dearest friends—Sophie Jaffe, mama of three, wellness guru, and all-around inspiring human.You know how it goes—sometimes screens feel like the only way to get a moment of peace, but then you’re like, “Wait… is this too much?” We get it. Sophie gets it. In this episode, we’re having a real, no-judgment convo about the realities of screen time. We break down why screens are so addictive (spoiler: they’re literally designed that way), how too much stimulation can affect kids’ behavior, and—most importantly—how to set boundaries without feeling like the bad guy.Sophie shares her personal journey of reducing screen time in her home, the strategies that actually work, and why it’s never too late to make a change. Whether you’re dealing with toddler tantrums over YouTube or navigating social media with teens, this episode is packed with real talk, practical tips, and gentle reminders that you’re doing your best—and that’s more than enough.More From Sophie Jaffe Instagram: @sophie.jaffe FOLLOW US FOR MORE MOM FUN! IG:DWJBMTayla BurkeTori DietzTiktok:Tayla BurkeTori Dietz***Gentle reminder that many of the conversations we have stem from personal experience. We always recommend running everything past your trusted professional team of caregivers. We also strive to be a place of support for all women and their unique circumstances by highlighting the inspiring stories of other women & professionals in their field of work. We love you! xx Tayla & Tori
    55:54

About Did We Just Become Milfs?

Welcome to 'Did We Just Become Milfs?’-your weekly dose of mom therapy, the podcast where we dive headfirst into the wild and wonderful world of motherhood while simultaneously fighting to keep our own identity alive.Join us as we navigate the highs, lows, and everything in between, bringing you real conversations about the things they don't tell you in the pregnancy & parenting handbooks.From days of defeat to victories & milestones, we're here to share our personal journeys, chat with vetted experts and foster a community that laughs together, learns together, and survives the chaos together.Expect honesty, rawness, maybe some hormonal tears mixed with a healthy dose of humor. Because at the end of the day, we’re all just moms holding onto our sanity while still grasping at the feeling of being young, wild & hot. So, grab your preferred beverage of survival—whether it's coffee, tea, or a well-deserved glass of wine—your weekly mom therapy session starts now! This is 'Did We Just Become Milfs?' 
