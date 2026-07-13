How does microdosing actually change the human brain—and what happens when you push past small doses into the deepest realms of the psychedelic experience?
In this episode, Thomas Hastis breaks down the frontier of psychedelic science, human consciousness, and mental optimization. From the neurological mechanics of microdosing to the mind-bending reality of the "God Molecule" (5-MeO-DMT) and Ayahuasca, we explore what these compounds reveal about reality, trauma, and human potential. We also dive into the forbidden history of military research, how the state handles these powerful substances, and the revolutionary impact they are having on veterans battling severe PTSD.
00:00 - 01:05 Intro
01:05 - 03:26 Psychedelics Means Soul Manifesting
03:26 - 04:39 Full Control On High Doses
04:39 - 09:01 Secrets What You Need Denied
09:01 - 10:09 Monsters In Your Closet
10:09 - 10:19 Mushrooms Fix Your Brain
10:19 - 12:50 Microdosing Adds Life Enhancement
12:50 - 17:03 These Realms Beyond Material Reality
17:03 - 18:50 Free 5MEO DMT: The God Molecule
18:50 - 20:01 Every Religion Sees The Same God
20:01 - 22:47 Aliens Are Obviously Real
22:47 - 27:03 Ayahuasca Told Me To Forgive
27:03 - 33:48 Boogeyman Lasts 35 Hours
33:48 - 35:20 Toad Venoms Produced In Terror
35:20 - 38:38 God Realized Before Ayahuasca
38:38 - 43:29 Sleeping Hyperspace Straight To Goddess
43:29 - 44:26 Psychedelics Show You The Pain
44:26 - 45:15 Society Is Poisoning Wellness
45:15 - 46:20 Being Right vs. Wanting To Know
46:20 - 51:04 Veterans PTSD And Psychedelics
51:04 - 52:13 Military Secret LSD Experiences
52:13 - 54:07 MDMA Combat Shock Wave
54:07 - 56:11 MDMA Safe Order Doses Youths
56:11 - 58:11 War On Drugs Not Focus Politics
58:11 - 1:00:14 Occupy Wall Street Changed By Politics
Timestamps