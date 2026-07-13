The blatant hypocrisy of the liberal government has never been more obvious. While strict regulations and bans are handed down to everyday citizens, our leaders continue to operate under a completely different set of rules. In this episode, we sit down with Ungovernable Melissa to break down the fracturing narrative, the collapsing economic policies, and why more people are choosing to stop complying with a broken system.From state-funded media narratives to the sudden shifts in corporate and political accountability, we look at the exact moments the system exposed its own double standards—and what it means for the future of the country.Support the channel and check out the full breakdown below.Timestamps:00:00 - 01:00 | The Uncensored Intro: Setting the Stage01:50 - 02:39 | The 2020 Response Was Insane From the Start02:39 - 03:12 | Exposing the Truth About Bill Gates' "Medical" Credentials03:12 - 03:57 | Medical Whistleblowers Silenced: The Ultimate Ultimatum05:20 - 06:10 | The Forbidden Question: Why is Debate Banned?11:03 - 11:50 | The Unbelievable Policy Passed Without a Single Public Vote12:38 - 13:33 | Ideology Over Tradition: The Shocking Shift in Local Schools15:02 - 15:54 | The Cultural Battle Moving into Your Local Classrooms25:42 - 26:34 | The Lab-Grown Food Secret Hiding on Grocery Shelves28:24 - 28:51 | Behind the Scenes: The Real Economic Crisis They are Hiding29:55 - 30:42 | State-Funded Media Exposed as a Government Mouthpiece30:43 - 31:11 | Follow the Money: Where the Millions in Aid Actually Go31:11 - 31:50 | The Protest That Completely Shattered the Official Narrative32:23 - 33:09 | The Massive Rise of Political Wealth in Our Country43:55 - 44:44 | The Complete Collapse of the "Free" Healthcare Myth45:41 - 46:29 | Exploiting the System: The Unbelievable Welfare Loophole50:43 - 51:38 | The Hidden Corporate Insert Proof They Didn't Want You to See51:40 - 52:27 | The Striking Reality of Going Completely Natural53:29 - 54:21 | Big Pharma’s War on Natural Medicine Revealed54:25 - 55:15 | The Alternative Breakthrough Breakthroughs Getting Ignored56:23 - 57:10 | Visual Manipulation: How the Media Alters Reality on Purpose58:18 - 59:12 | The Real Reason Alternative Options Were Permanently Blocked1:05:17 - 1:05:49 | The Dangerous Flaw in Corporate Clinical Testing1:07:21 - 1:08:15 | Rules for Thee: The Politicians Profiting From Their Own Restrictions1:08:18 - 1:09:12 | Defying the Mandate: The Community That Refused to Back Down1:10:19 - 1:11:16 | Looking Back at the Greatest Policy Disaster of Our Generation1:13:24 - 1:14:17 | The Long-Term Destruction Facing the Next Generation1:21:01 - 1:21:46 | Exposing the Absolute Hypocrisy of Modern Activism1:21:50 - 1:22:47 | The Sudden Narrative Shift That Everyone SwallowedFollow Be Great Podcast:Instagram: @begreatpodcastSpotify / Apple Podcasts#Politics #Canada #Hypocrisy #BeGreatPodcast