Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sports World Cup 2026Near youGenresTopics
PodcastsLeisureBe Great with Bruce Colero
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Be Great with Bruce Colero
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Be Great with Bruce Colero

Be Great
Leisure
Be Great with Bruce Colero
Latest episode

70 episodes

  • Be Great with Bruce Colero

    Dr. Mike Israetel Exposes Mainstream Fitness Propaganda

    07/13/2026 | 2h 11 mins.
    The fitness industry has been lying to you. In this episode, Dr. Mike Israetel strips away the marketing BS to expose the massive myths running the fitness world—from the truth about viral nutrition frauds to why your favorite "superfoods" are complete nonsense.But optimizing your body is just step one. We dive deep into the terrifying and exciting future of human longevity, exploring how AI is about to delete entire disease categories, the reality of gene therapy, and the mind-bending future of transhumanism. If you could choose to live forever, would you?Timestamps00:00 Intro02:33 Magic Exercise Myths Exposed04:34 Shortcuts Don't Actually Exist08:35 Society Breeding Weak-Minded People09:46 Compassion vs Strength Trade-Off13:41 Superfoods Are Total Nonsense15:04 Seed Oils Are Not Evil18:18 Stop Blaming Others For Everything18:54 Went From Millionaire To Broke22:20 Liver King Was Total Fraud23:24 Truth About Lying For Living33:23 Steroids Have A Bad Stigma34:21 My First Steroid Cycle Story37:24 Then Malaria Made Me Run Out Of Breath41:20 God Argument For Transhumanism49:43 Air Conditioning Destroys God Argument52:58 I Did Gene Therapy In Cabo54:17 AI Will Delete Entire Disease Categories55:52 They Won't Suppress Cancer Cure65:58 Semaglutide Magic Bullet Problem80:39 Would You Live Forever If You Could80:39 Transhumanism: Age Reverse To 20s83:22 Uploading Your Brain To The Cloud85:54 Full Dive VR Addiction Warning88:25 Humanoid Robots Coming In Five Years93:37 Jobs Won't Disappear With AI121:48 We Need To Colonize The Galaxy124:23 Social Media Drives Breadth Not Depth
  • Be Great with Bruce Colero

    The Science of Psychedelics for Mental Health & Healing | Thomas Hastis

    07/08/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    How does microdosing actually change the human brain—and what happens when you push past small doses into the deepest realms of the psychedelic experience?
    In this episode, Thomas Hastis breaks down the frontier of psychedelic science, human consciousness, and mental optimization. From the neurological mechanics of microdosing to the mind-bending reality of the "God Molecule" (5-MeO-DMT) and Ayahuasca, we explore what these compounds reveal about reality, trauma, and human potential. We also dive into the forbidden history of military research, how the state handles these powerful substances, and the revolutionary impact they are having on veterans battling severe PTSD.
    00:00 - 01:05 Intro

    01:05 - 03:26 Psychedelics Means Soul Manifesting

    03:26 - 04:39 Full Control On High Doses

    04:39 - 09:01 Secrets What You Need Denied

    09:01 - 10:09 Monsters In Your Closet

    10:09 - 10:19 Mushrooms Fix Your Brain

    10:19 - 12:50 Microdosing Adds Life Enhancement

    12:50 - 17:03 These Realms Beyond Material Reality

    17:03 - 18:50 Free 5MEO DMT: The God Molecule

    18:50 - 20:01 Every Religion Sees The Same God

    20:01 - 22:47 Aliens Are Obviously Real

    22:47 - 27:03 Ayahuasca Told Me To Forgive

    27:03 - 33:48 Boogeyman Lasts 35 Hours

    33:48 - 35:20 Toad Venoms Produced In Terror

    35:20 - 38:38 God Realized Before Ayahuasca

    38:38 - 43:29 Sleeping Hyperspace Straight To Goddess

    43:29 - 44:26 Psychedelics Show You The Pain

    44:26 - 45:15 Society Is Poisoning Wellness

    45:15 - 46:20 Being Right vs. Wanting To Know

    46:20 - 51:04 Veterans PTSD And Psychedelics

    51:04 - 52:13 Military Secret LSD Experiences

    52:13 - 54:07 MDMA Combat Shock Wave

    54:07 - 56:11 MDMA Safe Order Doses Youths

    56:11 - 58:11 War On Drugs Not Focus Politics

    58:11 - 1:00:14 Occupy Wall Street Changed By Politics

    Timestamps
  • Be Great with Bruce Colero

    Conservative Ant EXPOSES Michelle Obama Rumors, MAGA's Downfall & Leftist Meltdown | Pt 6

    07/06/2026 | 49 mins.
    In Part 6 of our sit-down with Conservative Ant on Be Great with Bruce Colero, we aren't holding anything back. From the viral questions surrounding Michelle Obama’s pregnancy pictures to Sean Strickland’s UFC payout drama, Ant drops his unfiltered take on modern culture, political double standards, and the total madness of mainstream media.If you're tired of the censorship and ready for some real talk, hit that subscribe button, smash the like, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!📌 TIMESTAMPS00:00 - Intro01:28 - Erika Kirk Removing Her Name02:29 - She Was His Soulmate Though03:43 - Not Even A Year04:32 - Conservative Can't Question Anything05:42 - People Defend Hunter Biden06:22 - They Shit On Trump's Star08:38 - They Call Everyone Racist Now09:18 - Calling Me Racist Means Nothing10:22 - Liberal Followed Me Then Attacked11:20 - Some People Need To Be Knocked Out14:17 - Troy The Satanist Is Kinder15:06 - Christian Threatened To Kill Animals15:52 - Gay Christian Gets Backhanded Compliments17:56 - Are You A Good Person Or Not19:27 - You Can't Question Erica Kirk20:14 - Shabbat Shalom You're Not Jewish (Charlie Kirk Story)21:35 - Erika Became Saint Overnight24:02 - Why I'm Leaving Canada26:22 - Ben Shapiro Is A Basketball28:02 - MAGA Was Supposed To Be Different28:58 - Trump Says No More Wars30:02 - Trump Derangement Is A Mental Health Issue31:04 - Third Time's All The White House32:01 - Strickland Didn't Pay For UFC33:01 - Show Me Pregnancy Pictures Of Michelle34:33 - Ali Found My Voice To Followers39:24 - Canada Lowering Flag For Pride41:04 - They're Using The Gay Community46:54 - Men Must Stop Pretending They're Okay
  • Be Great with Bruce Colero

    Top Immigration Lawyer: "Get Out of Canada Immediately"

    07/01/2026 | 57 mins.
    Canada is changing fast, and according to top professionals, it’s no longer just about high taxes—the system is actively shifting to make leaving harder than ever. In this episode of the Be Great Podcast, we sit down with #1 Immigration Lawyer Mena Maimone to expose the terrifying reality of Canada’s new economic trajectory, hidden exit traps, and the exact legal strategies successful Canadians are using right now to protect their wealth and relocate their families before it's too late.If you’ve felt the sudden urge to look at your options across the border, this deep dive is your definitive step-by-step survival guide.⏱️ CHAPTERS & TIMESTAMPS:00:00 - 01:10 | Intro01:25 - 02:49 | Why Smart Canadians Are Leaving05:27 - 06:53 | Canada Is Turning Communist07:25 - 08:36 | Government's Evil Land Grab Plan08:36 - 09:58 | Free Healthcare Is A Lie09:58 - 11:08 | US Health Insurance Costs $1012:02 - 13:07 | Easy Visa For Canadians Exists13:07 - 13:52 | No Double Taxation Secret Revealed14:51 - 15:32 | Pay Taxes Based On Presence15:32 - 16:40 | Move To US In 4 Months19:08 - 20:16 | E2 Visa Complete Breakdown20:44 - 21:19 | Bring Your Whole Team Down22:03 - 23:08 | Getting Green Card Through Business23:26 - 24:14 | Canada's $76k Average Salary Trap24:14 - 25:14 | Anyone Can Move To USA25:41 - 26:53 | Immigration Is Easier Than You Think29:18 - 30:26 | Canada's Worst Problem Nobody Talks About33:33 - 34:45 | Republicans States Better For Business34:45 - 35:00 | Fire Employees Instantly In Florida36:29 - 36:56 | Canada's Eviction Laws Are Insane42:23 - 43:33 | Why Canada Censors Immigration Info44:38 - 46:02 | Death Threats For Leaving Canada46:55 - 48:02 | Death Threats At Immigration Expo48:20 - 49:26 | Mark Carney Called To Silence Him50:47 - 52:04 | Canada Taxing People Who Leave52:30 - 54:33 | Canadian Kids Are Totally Doomed54:33 - 55:32 | Rose Analogy For Leaving CanadaFor More Info : https://maimonelegal.com/
  • Be Great with Bruce Colero

    Exposing the Absolute Hypocrisy of the Liberal Government | Ungovernable Melissa

    06/29/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
    The blatant hypocrisy of the liberal government has never been more obvious. While strict regulations and bans are handed down to everyday citizens, our leaders continue to operate under a completely different set of rules. In this episode, we sit down with Ungovernable Melissa to break down the fracturing narrative, the collapsing economic policies, and why more people are choosing to stop complying with a broken system.From state-funded media narratives to the sudden shifts in corporate and political accountability, we look at the exact moments the system exposed its own double standards—and what it means for the future of the country.Support the channel and check out the full breakdown below.Timestamps:00:00 - 01:00 | The Uncensored Intro: Setting the Stage01:50 - 02:39 | The 2020 Response Was Insane From the Start02:39 - 03:12 | Exposing the Truth About Bill Gates' "Medical" Credentials03:12 - 03:57 | Medical Whistleblowers Silenced: The Ultimate Ultimatum05:20 - 06:10 | The Forbidden Question: Why is Debate Banned?11:03 - 11:50 | The Unbelievable Policy Passed Without a Single Public Vote12:38 - 13:33 | Ideology Over Tradition: The Shocking Shift in Local Schools15:02 - 15:54 | The Cultural Battle Moving into Your Local Classrooms25:42 - 26:34 | The Lab-Grown Food Secret Hiding on Grocery Shelves28:24 - 28:51 | Behind the Scenes: The Real Economic Crisis They are Hiding29:55 - 30:42 | State-Funded Media Exposed as a Government Mouthpiece30:43 - 31:11 | Follow the Money: Where the Millions in Aid Actually Go31:11 - 31:50 | The Protest That Completely Shattered the Official Narrative32:23 - 33:09 | The Massive Rise of Political Wealth in Our Country43:55 - 44:44 | The Complete Collapse of the "Free" Healthcare Myth45:41 - 46:29 | Exploiting the System: The Unbelievable Welfare Loophole50:43 - 51:38 | The Hidden Corporate Insert Proof They Didn't Want You to See51:40 - 52:27 | The Striking Reality of Going Completely Natural53:29 - 54:21 | Big Pharma’s War on Natural Medicine Revealed54:25 - 55:15 | The Alternative Breakthrough Breakthroughs Getting Ignored56:23 - 57:10 | Visual Manipulation: How the Media Alters Reality on Purpose58:18 - 59:12 | The Real Reason Alternative Options Were Permanently Blocked1:05:17 - 1:05:49 | The Dangerous Flaw in Corporate Clinical Testing1:07:21 - 1:08:15 | Rules for Thee: The Politicians Profiting From Their Own Restrictions1:08:18 - 1:09:12 | Defying the Mandate: The Community That Refused to Back Down1:10:19 - 1:11:16 | Looking Back at the Greatest Policy Disaster of Our Generation1:13:24 - 1:14:17 | The Long-Term Destruction Facing the Next Generation1:21:01 - 1:21:46 | Exposing the Absolute Hypocrisy of Modern Activism1:21:50 - 1:22:47 | The Sudden Narrative Shift That Everyone SwallowedFollow Be Great Podcast:Instagram: @begreatpodcastSpotify / Apple Podcasts#Politics #Canada #Hypocrisy #BeGreatPodcast
More Leisure podcasts
Trending Leisure podcasts
About Be Great with Bruce Colero
Be Great with Bruce Colero is a weekly podcast where entrepreneur and motivator Bruce Colero sits down with fascinating guests from all walks of life. Each episode dives deep into their unique stories, insights, and defining moments, exploring what it really means to pursue greatness. If you're either chasing your goals or just love hearing from inspiring people, Be Great brings thought-provoking conversations that push you to think bigger, aim higher, and never settle.
Podcast website
Leisure

Listen to Be Great with Bruce Colero, Duck Call Room and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Be Great with Bruce Colero: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.11.3| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/13/2026 - 9:43:17 PM
A company fromMADSACK