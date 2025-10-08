Uncommon Energy | A Pokémon TCG Podcast

Is There Anything That Can Stop Gardevoir ex? | Uncommon Energy Episode 174

Become a Spotify Subscriber and gain access to a 30 minute bonus episode every single week!Thanks to Dragon Shield for being an official sponsor of the Uncommon Energy Podcast! They make the best sleeves, accessories, and gaming products in the entire industry. Get 5% off your order by using code "UEPOD" online at: https://dragonshield.com/?ref=uncommonenergy