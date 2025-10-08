Uncommon Energy | A Pokémon TCG Podcast

Azul is CASTING Regionals This Weekend | Uncommon Energy Episode 177
Become a Spotify Subscriber and gain access to a 30 minute bonus episode every single week!Thanks to Dragon Shield for being an official sponsor of the Uncommon Energy Podcast! They make the best sleeves, accessories, and gaming products in the entire industry. Get 5% off your order by using code "UEPOD" online at: https://dragonshield.com/?ref=uncommonenergy
--------
1:20:58
--------
1:20:58
These Cards Are Taking Over The Pokemon TCG | Uncommon Energy Episode 176
Become a Spotify Subscriber and gain access to a 30 minute bonus episode every single week!Thanks to Dragon Shield for being an official sponsor of the Uncommon Energy Podcast! They make the best sleeves, accessories, and gaming products in the entire industry. Get 5% off your order by using code "UEPOD" online at: https://dragonshield.com/?ref=uncommonenergy
--------
1:34:41
--------
1:34:41
The Most Unexpected Finals Ending Ever | Uncommon Energy Episode 175
Become a Channel Member and gain access to a 30 minute bonus episode every single week!Thanks to Dragon Shield for being an official sponsor of the Uncommon Energy Podcast! They make the best sleeves, accessories, and gaming products in the entire industry. Get 5% off your order by using code "UEPOD" online at: https://dragonshield.com/?ref=uncommonenergy
--------
2:02:56
--------
2:02:56
Is There Anything That Can Stop Gardevoir ex? | Uncommon Energy Episode 174
Become a Spotify Subscriber and gain access to a 30 minute bonus episode every single week!Thanks to Dragon Shield for being an official sponsor of the Uncommon Energy Podcast! They make the best sleeves, accessories, and gaming products in the entire industry. Get 5% off your order by using code "UEPOD" online at: https://dragonshield.com/?ref=uncommonenergy
--------
1:44:50
--------
1:44:50
The New Pokemon Season Is Officially Here! | Uncommon Energy Episode 173
Become a Spotify Subscriber and gain access to a 30 minute bonus episode every single week!Thanks to Dragon Shield for being an official sponsor of the Uncommon Energy Podcast! They make the best sleeves, accessories, and gaming products in the entire industry. Get 5% off your order by using code "UEPOD" online at: https://dragonshield.com/?ref=uncommonenergyBuy the Blossom Sleeves: https://www.dragonshield.com/en-us/p/blossom-pastel-duals/AT-15067?ref=uncommonenergy Buy the Gooseberry Sleeves: https://www.dragonshield.com/en-us/p/gooseberry-pastel-duals/AT-15066?ref=uncommonenergy
Hosted by AzulGG and Chip Richey, the Uncommon Energy Podcast is a show all about the world of the competitive Pokémon Trading Card Game! Azul is a 2 time International Champion and a 5 time Regional Champion. Chip is a commentator for the official Pokémon TCG livestreams, and a former worlds competitor. Join us for weekly episodes covering the meta, news, and so much more!