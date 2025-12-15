Episode 44: The Game Awards and Carl Tanzler
12/15/2025 | 1h 2 mins.
In this episode, the guys discuss the 2025 Game Awards and the Carl Tanzler story. Be sure to follow and comment for more great content! Want to leave the guys a voice message? Call in at 1 (724) 888-DUDE
Bonus Episode: Stranger Things S5E1 Review
12/10/2025 | 43 mins.
In this bonus episode, the guys discuss why goats symbolize evil and review episode 1 of Stranger Things: Season 5! Want to leave the guys a voice message? Call in at 1 (724) 888-DUDE
Episode 43: Netflix and The Goatman
12/07/2025 | 1h 24 mins.
This week, the guys discuss Netflix buying Warner Brothers, Antiques Roadshow, the Goatman, and more. Be sure to follow and comment for more great content! Want to leave the guys a voice message? Call in at 1 (724) 888-DUDE
Bonus Episode: Dispatch, Role Playing Games, and Death by Lightning
12/03/2025 | 28 mins.
In this bonus episode, the guys discuss Dispatch/Telltale games, role playing board games, and the Netflix series Death by Lightning! Want to leave the guys a voice message? Call in at 1 (724) 888-DUDE
Episode 42: The Real Young Avengers and Black Friday Brawls!
12/01/2025 | 1h 3 mins.
This week, the guys discuss Ghost of Yotei, Zinaida Portnova and the Young Avengers, and play the Black Friday Brawls game! Be sure to follow and comment for more great content! Want to leave the guys a voice message? Call in at 1 (724) 888-DUDE
Dude, It’s Entertainment!