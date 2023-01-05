Gambling Podcast: You Can Bet on That

Here we talk about all things gambling. From poker to craps. From blackjack to sports wagering. From Las Vegas to Atlantic City. More
Available Episodes
5 of 285
#284: Biloxi 2023 Trip Report
Biloxi trip report; More on double-deck blackjack shoes and cut cards; Vig on combined craps buy bets; Hitting the back wall
6/3/2023
55:01
#283: How "Smart" Is Taking Free Odds in Craps?
University of Alabama baseball scandal; Craps: Some bets working, some bets off; Is only taking single odds not a smart bet? Pre-gamble pee feeling; How do you play at a casino party? Do some casinos not have enough money to pay big wins? Kentucky Derby;
5/15/2023
1:21:23
#282: "Always" Use Your Players Card
Craps place-bet etiquette; "Always" use your players card; Manually dealing Pai Gow Poker; URComped; Free Bet Blackjack; Trip reports: Four Winds Casino; Norwegian Pearl; Harrah's Cherokee; Grand Casino Shawnee; Parx Casino
5/1/2023
55:06
#281: 3 Dice Baccarat
More from Diamond Jo Worth; 3 Dice Baccarat; Fairy Dust craps strategy; The Temporary by American Place; Do slots tighten up based on your play? Golden Nugget confiscates a "counterfeit" Binion's chip; Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana
4/18/2023
1:03:50
#280: Diamond Jo Dubuque
San Diego State's men's basketball NCAA Tournament run; Dr. Mike's trip to Diamond Jo Dubuque; Independent hosts;