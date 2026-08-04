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Gambling Podcast: You Can Bet on That
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Gambling Podcast: You Can Bet on That

You Can Bet on That
GamesLeisure
Gambling Podcast: You Can Bet on That
Latest episode

366 episodes

  • Gambling Podcast: You Can Bet on That

    #365: Mark and Dr. Mike's Casino

    08/04/2026 | 46 mins.
    Voicemail: 951-292-4377; 
    What you can expect at Mark and Dr. Mike's Casino; 
    Fire Bet mistake; 
    Royal Flush madness; 
    Las Vegas 1990 trip report; 
    Roll? No roll?
  • Gambling Podcast: You Can Bet on That

    #364: New Orleans and Biloxi

    07/23/2026 | 48 mins.
    Voicemail: 951-292-4377; 
    Our trip to New Orleans and Biloxi; 
    The National Association of Casino Party Operators; 
    Hypocritical ballpark scoreboard announcements; 
    Clarification on video poker strategy; 
    Trip reports:  Casinos Poland; 
    Live! Casino Virginia; 
    MGM National Harbor; 
    Hollywood Casino at Penn National; 
    Mohegan Pennsylvania; 
    Tioga Downs Casino Resort
  • Gambling Podcast: You Can Bet on That

    #363: Voicemail Spectacular

    07/06/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    Voicemail: 951-292-4377; 
    Mark's quick Las Vegas trip; 
    More on hotel check-in; 
    Carmella's brunch; 
    Atlantic City casino crawl; 
    Boston Coolers; 
    Trip reports:  Planet Hollywood; 
    Caesars Windsor; 
    Happy Valley Casino; 
    Virgin Voyages; 
    Resorts World Bimini
  • Gambling Podcast: You Can Bet on That

    #362: Trip Reports

    06/23/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Voicemail: 951-292-4377; 
    Mark in Las Vegas:  Primm status; 
    Venetian South Tower; 
    Din Tai Fung; 
    Stadium Swim gambling policy; 
    Slots-A-Fun; 
    The Wizard of Oz at Sphere;  Reverend Dave's review; 

    The Pinball Hall of Fame; 
    The Vanderpump Hotel; 
    Zeppola Café; 

    Dr. Mike in San Diego:  Deadwood, SC; 
    Jamul Casino; 
    Sycuan Casino; 
    Six Card Poker
  • Gambling Podcast: You Can Bet on That

    #361: Winner Buys Dinner

    06/08/2026 | 41 mins.
    Voicemail: 951-292-4377; 
    Blackjack still at California cardrooms; 
    Gambler's unwritten rule: Winner buys dinner; 
    Kiosk only check-in at Golden Nugget Las Vegas? 
    Catawba Two Kings Casino; 
    Vegas suggestions for non-gamblers
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About Gambling Podcast: You Can Bet on That
Here we talk about all things gambling. From poker to craps. From blackjack to sports wagering. From Las Vegas to Atlantic City.
Podcast website
GamesLeisure

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