The Luxury Dispatch with Tom Chamberlin

How the Rolex Submariner Became a Legend: History, Myths & Mastery
12/16/2025 | 42 mins.
The Rolex Submariner isn't just a watch – it's the blueprint for the modern dive watch and one of the most recognisable objects in luxury. In this episode of The Luxury Dispatch, Tom Chamberlin is joined by watch historian and author Nick Foulkes to explore how a tool built for divers, scientists and the military became a global cultural symbol worn by explorers, movie heroes and collectors alike. From Hans Wilsdorf's obsession with precision to the Oyster case, the rise of underwater exploration, the James Bond effect, military testing, early prototypes, the Deep Sea Special, and why today's Submariner still looks like the one you saw in childhood advertising – this is the full story of an icon. Nick also breaks down the myths, the folklore, the collector frenzy, the military lore, the engineering breakthroughs and the psychological appeal that makes the Submariner a watch that "never fails to proceed." The Luxury Dispatch is produced by Listen, a Platform Media label. Chapters 00:00 What Makes the Submariner Unique for Everyone 00:38 The Rolex Deep Dive Begins 01:22 The Origins of Rolex & Hans Wilsdorf 04:00 The Oyster Case: Precision Above All 09:00 The Three Ages of the Submariner 15:02 Underwater Exploration Changes Everything 20:52 Rolex Conquers the Mariana Trench 27:40 Bond, Pop Culture & the Icon Era Follow us on socials: https://linktr.ee/theluxurydispatch
Giorgio Armani: Fashion, Film & the Revolution of Tailoring
12/09/2025 | 50 mins.
Giorgio Armani didn't just redefine Italian tailoring – he reshaped global menswear. In this episode of The Luxury Dispatch, Tom Chamberlin is joined by Armani expert Peter Howarth and film producer Hani Farsi to explore how a boy from Piacenza became Hollywood's first true fashion designer, transformed the unstructured jacket into a global uniform, and built an empire spanning film, red carpets, furniture, and hotels. From American Gigolo to Miami Vice, from deconstructed tailoring to the rise of Emporio Armani, this conversation dives into the life, craft, philosophy, and legacy of the most influential designer of the past 50 years. The Luxury Dispatch is produced by Listen, a Platform Media label. Follow us on socials: https://linktr.ee/theluxurydispatch
Hollywood, Royalty and the Art of the Perfect Cocktail with Paul Feig and Nick Foulkes
12/02/2025 | 50 mins.
In the debut episode of The Luxury Dispatch, Tom Chamberlin sits down with Hollywood director – and the King's by-appointment cocktail maestro – Paul Feig, alongside writer and historian Nick Foulkes, for a spirited exploration of the art, lore and irresistible glamour of cocktails, uncovering how certain drinks become icons and why they remain one of life's enduring pleasures. 00:00 - Intro to the pod.01:59 - Meet Paul Feig06:09 - Brief history of cocktails09:24 - Paul's first drink13:56 - Covid cocktails (daily IG show)16:25 - Making a cocktail for the king!19:07 - Shaken vs stirred.35:41 - The best bars (according to Paul)46:11 - Sign off. The Luxury Dispatch is produced by Listen, a Platform Media label.
Introducing... The Luxury Dispatch with Tom Chamberlin
11/28/2025 | 1 mins.
Join Tom Chamberlin and an extraordinary lineup of guests as they delve into the refined and the rare. Each episode explores a different subject, uncovering the craftsmanship, heritage, and subtle details that define the world of luxury. First episode is released Tuesday 2nd December. The Luxury Dispatch is produced by Listen, a Platform Media label.
11/26/2025 | 0 mins.
11/26/2025 | 0 mins.
