The Luxury Dispatch with Tom Chamberlin

The Rolex Submariner isn't just a watch – it's the blueprint for the modern dive watch and one of the most recognisable objects in luxury. In this episode of The Luxury Dispatch, Tom Chamberlin is joined by watch historian and author Nick Foulkes to explore how a tool built for divers, scientists and the military became a global cultural symbol worn by explorers, movie heroes and collectors alike. From Hans Wilsdorf's obsession with precision to the Oyster case, the rise of underwater exploration, the James Bond effect, military testing, early prototypes, the Deep Sea Special, and why today's Submariner still looks like the one you saw in childhood advertising – this is the full story of an icon. Nick also breaks down the myths, the folklore, the collector frenzy, the military lore, the engineering breakthroughs and the psychological appeal that makes the Submariner a watch that "never fails to proceed." The Luxury Dispatch is produced by Listen, a Platform Media label. Chapters 00:00 What Makes the Submariner Unique for Everyone 00:38 The Rolex Deep Dive Begins 01:22 The Origins of Rolex & Hans Wilsdorf 04:00 The Oyster Case: Precision Above All 09:00 The Three Ages of the Submariner 15:02 Underwater Exploration Changes Everything 20:52 Rolex Conquers the Mariana Trench 27:40 Bond, Pop Culture & the Icon Era