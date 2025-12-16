Open app
The Luxury Dispatch with Tom Chamberlin
The Luxury Dispatch with Tom Chamberlin

The Luxury Dispatch with Tom Chamberlin
  The Luxury Dispatch with Tom Chamberlin

    How the Rolex Submariner Became a Legend: History, Myths & Mastery

    12/16/2025 | 42 mins.

    The Rolex Submariner isn't just a watch – it's the blueprint for the modern dive watch and one of the most recognisable objects in luxury. In this episode of The Luxury Dispatch, Tom Chamberlin is joined by watch historian and author Nick Foulkes to explore how a tool built for divers, scientists and the military became a global cultural symbol worn by explorers, movie heroes and collectors alike. From Hans Wilsdorf's obsession with precision to the Oyster case, the rise of underwater exploration, the James Bond effect, military testing, early prototypes, the Deep Sea Special, and why today's Submariner still looks like the one you saw in childhood advertising – this is the full story of an icon. Nick also breaks down the myths, the folklore, the collector frenzy, the military lore, the engineering breakthroughs and the psychological appeal that makes the Submariner a watch that "never fails to proceed."

  The Luxury Dispatch with Tom Chamberlin

    Giorgio Armani: Fashion, Film & the Revolution of Tailoring

    12/09/2025 | 50 mins.

    Giorgio Armani didn't just redefine Italian tailoring – he reshaped global menswear. In this episode of The Luxury Dispatch, Tom Chamberlin is joined by Armani expert Peter Howarth and film producer Hani Farsi to explore how a boy from Piacenza became Hollywood's first true fashion designer, transformed the unstructured jacket into a global uniform, and built an empire spanning film, red carpets, furniture, and hotels. From American Gigolo to Miami Vice, from deconstructed tailoring to the rise of Emporio Armani, this conversation dives into the life, craft, philosophy, and legacy of the most influential designer of the past 50 years.

  The Luxury Dispatch with Tom Chamberlin

    Hollywood, Royalty and the Art of the Perfect Cocktail with Paul Feig and Nick Foulkes

    12/02/2025 | 50 mins.

    In the debut episode of The Luxury Dispatch, Tom Chamberlin sits down with Hollywood director – and the King's by-appointment cocktail maestro – Paul Feig, alongside writer and historian Nick Foulkes, for a spirited exploration of the art, lore and irresistible glamour of cocktails, uncovering how certain drinks become icons and why they remain one of life's enduring pleasures. 00:00 - Intro to the pod.01:59 - Meet Paul Feig06:09 - Brief history of cocktails09:24 - Paul's first drink13:56 - Covid cocktails (daily IG show)16:25 - Making a cocktail for the king!19:07 - Shaken vs stirred.35:41 - The best bars (according to Paul)46:11 - Sign off.

  The Luxury Dispatch with Tom Chamberlin

    Introducing... The Luxury Dispatch with Tom Chamberlin

    11/28/2025 | 1 mins.

    Join Tom Chamberlin and an extraordinary lineup of guests as they delve into the refined and the rare. Each episode explores a different subject, uncovering the craftsmanship, heritage, and subtle details that define the world of luxury. First episode is released Tuesday 2nd December.

  The Luxury Dispatch with Tom Chamberlin

    Coming soon

    11/26/2025 | 0 mins.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About The Luxury Dispatch with Tom Chamberlin

Join Tom Chamberlin to delve into the refined, the rare, and the relentlessly well-made. Each episode offers a deep dive into a distinct facet of luxury — from iconic watches and rare cigars to cocktail mastery, design, and the hidden worlds of St James's most exclusive clubs. Alongside global tastemakers and expert guests, The Rake's editor-in-chief Tom uncovers the heritage, craftsmanship, and subtle details that elevate objects and experiences into something truly exceptional. Together, these episodes create a destination for the sophisticated modern gentleman, restoring a sense of discernment to an oversaturated culture.
