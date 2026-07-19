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105 episodes
- Anna Buffini is a professional dressage rider with accomplishments such as being a 2x World Cup finalist, 4x Senior Nations Cup Team member, 2016 U25 National Champion, and the 2014 US Young Rider Champion.
Anna is such an inspiration to many riders and a role model for equestrians of all ages.
This is our second podcast interview together and in this episode, we’re catching up to see what she’s up to these days and what’s changed since we last spoke four years ago.
Connect with Anna:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anna_buffini/
- Veronika von Rohrscheid is the creator of biotensegrative training. Her goal is to teach the horse health-promoting movement patterns and thus help it develop a competent body.
In conversation with Sonja Kriegel, Veronika clarifies that she does not want to create a new riding or training method. She wants to convey an understanding of the horse's body and its movement patterns, so that every horse person can train their horse in a way that maintains its health – regardless of riding level, discipline, or competitive ambitions.
Veronika describes exactly what biotensegral training is and why all horses – not just those suffering from fatigue or other ailments – can benefit from it: Issues such as a dull gait, problems with contact, lack of relaxation and suppleness, or difficulties with positioning and bending can all be explained and resolved with Veronika's approach. Look forward to many "aha!" moments in this podcast episode.
*Please note: This episode is a translated episode from The wehorse Podcast, originally aired February 2026.
- From the Arabian horse circuit to hunter/jumper to dressage and exercising race horses, Shelby’s practical experience with different kinds of horses has made her a well rounded horse person. On top of her practical experience, Shelby has also taken several Equine Science based courses through Guelph to work towards her Certificate of Equine Science, choosing to emphasize her studies and education on Equine Behaviour. In early 2021, Shelby received her Equine Behaviour Consultant certification from the International Association of Animal Behaviour Consultants.
The understanding and correct application of equine learning theory has allowed Shelby to hone her skills as a horse person and continue modernizing her approach as a trainer, with emphasis on equine ethology and ethical practice. Shelby attributes her history with horses to shaping the hardworking, patient and driven individual she is today.
Connect with Shelby:
Website: https://milestoneequestrian.ca/
- Susan Tenney is the founder of Elemental Acupressure, where she has trained animal professionals in Five Element Acupressure and EnergyWork™ for over three decades.
Originally certified in shiatsu and acupressure at the Shiatsu Institute of San Francisco, Susan built her equine practice in Northern California before expanding into an international career that blends Classical East Asian Medicine with modern bodywork, anatomy, biomechanics, and the EnergyWork™ system she co-developed with her husband, Jonathan Cohn.
Her client roster has included school horses and elite competitors alike, among them the Swiss Equestrian Teams and Gold Medal–winning teams and riders for the USET. As her practice grew, Susan began teaching across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, leading equine acupressure certification programs in several countries and teaching for internationally recognized schools such as Equinology. She is the author of Basic Acupressure for Horses, published in English and German, with her writing appearing in leading equine publications worldwide.
Now based in Seattle, Susan leads the Elemental Acupressure Certification Program and a range of online trainings that draw students from more than 40 countries. She is known for making complex concepts genuinely accessible — and for the lasting impact her method has on both practitioners and the animals in their care.
Connect with Susan:
Website: https://elementalacupressure.com/
Free PDF: https://elementalacupressure.com/wehorse-1
- Kelly Wendorf is the founder & CEO of EQUUS, an executive and personal coach, published author, spiritual mentor, and socially responsible entrepreneur.
Her early experiences were vitally and deeply shaped by the natural and ancient world around her where she learned a way of listening to forces within people, nature and moments. Throughout her life she has lived and worked around the world, studying with many spiritual and Indigenous leaders in India, Africa, Indonesia and Australia.
Kelly founded, edited and published Kindred magazine, an evidence-based publication that explores the social, cultural and biological underpinnings of a compassionate society. Here she spent 15 years immersed in the field of neuroscience and neuropsychology and its relationship to social justice and transformative cultural change. Kelly also authored and Edited Stories of Belonging, an anthology from authors around the world, including the often excluded Indigenous voices. Her latest book, Flying Lead Change, was released in December 2020.
As the founder of EQUUS, and as an intuitive lifelong horsewoman, she also developed The EQUUS Experience® — an award-winning equine-assisted transformational learning process.
Together with her team, Kelly continues to develop and grow The EQUUS Experience, Wisdom Circles, and EQUUS’s other complimentary processes that curate various awareness-based frameworks that create breakthrough learning and discovery.
Connect with EQUUS:
Website: equusinspired.com
DIscount Code: EQUUS10KW (valid for two weeks post-publication)
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About The Equestrian Connection
Every two weeks, wehorse team member Danielle Crowell sits down with trainers, industry experts, and horse people from all over the world to talk about everything related to horses and the equine industry so we can learn and do better as horse-first equestrians.Podcast website
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