Susan Tenney is the founder of Elemental Acupressure, where she has trained animal professionals in Five Element Acupressure and EnergyWork™ for over three decades.



Originally certified in shiatsu and acupressure at the Shiatsu Institute of San Francisco, Susan built her equine practice in Northern California before expanding into an international career that blends Classical East Asian Medicine with modern bodywork, anatomy, biomechanics, and the EnergyWork™ system she co-developed with her husband, Jonathan Cohn.



Her client roster has included school horses and elite competitors alike, among them the Swiss Equestrian Teams and Gold Medal–winning teams and riders for the USET. As her practice grew, Susan began teaching across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, leading equine acupressure certification programs in several countries and teaching for internationally recognized schools such as Equinology. She is the author of Basic Acupressure for Horses, published in English and German, with her writing appearing in leading equine publications worldwide.



Now based in Seattle, Susan leads the Elemental Acupressure Certification Program and a range of online trainings that draw students from more than 40 countries. She is known for making complex concepts genuinely accessible — and for the lasting impact her method has on both practitioners and the animals in their care.



Connect with Susan:

Website: https://elementalacupressure.com/

Free PDF: https://elementalacupressure.com/wehorse-1