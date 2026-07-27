The Miku Real Japanese Podcast | Japanese conversation | Japanese culture

👇PODCAST SUBSCRIPTION to take your Japanese TO THE NEXT LEVEL✨You can listen extra 2 more episodes (1 Real Japanese conversation with a Native🇯🇵 / 1 Solo episodes where I talk more about LIFE🌿) https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/podcast-transcript-service Your support makes this podcast possible to continue 🙏✨ 👇Get my Grammar / shadowing course👇🇯🇵✏️ with 10%OFF Coupon https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/(COUPON CODE : MRJPODCASTLOVE10) 👇Try my Japanese grammar / shadowing course for FREE 👇🇯🇵✏️https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/offers/sdGfWVky/checkout Your REVIEW on 🍎Apple Podcast🍎 helps this Podcast a lot! I really appreciate every single review and it really keeps me going🙏😭💗 🤍Support Miku ☕️ : https://buymeacoffee.com/realjapanet 👇Follow Miku Real Japanese❤️(YouTube/Instagram/TikTok, etc) https://linktr.ee/MikuRealJapanese ✨Follow my passion project 💌Dear Japan Lovers 💌 where I share about Japanese culture 📷Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/dear_japan_lovers/ ❤️ Follow Miku Real Japanese ❤️ 🎬YouTube :https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsQCbl3a9FtYvA55BxdzYiQ 📷Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/miku_real_japanese/ ✨Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/share/1DjiFhyqEX/?mibextid=wwXIfr 👯‍♀️TIKTOK : https://www.tiktok.com/@miku_real_japanese 🎵Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/show/6Nl8RDfPxsk4h4bfWe76Kg 🎧Podcast : https://podcasts.apple.com/jp/podcast/the-miku-real-japanese-podcast-japanese-conversation/id1560531490

👇PODCAST SUBSCRIPTION to take your Japanese TO THE NEXT LEVEL✨You can listen extra 2 more episodes (1 Real Japanese conversation with a Native🇯🇵 / 1 Solo episodes where I talk more about LIFE🌿) https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/podcast-transcript-service Your support makes this podcast possible to continue 🙏✨ 💓Follow Sayuri Saying 💓 Podcast 🎧: https://anchor.fm/sayurisaying YouTube🎬:: https://www.youtube.com/c/SayuriSaying 👇Get my Grammar / shadowing course👇🇯🇵✏️ with 10%OFF Coupon https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/(COUPON CODE : MRJPODCASTLOVE10) 👇Try my Japanese grammar / shadowing course for FREE 👇🇯🇵✏️https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/offers/sdGfWVky/checkout Your REVIEW on 🍎Apple Podcast🍎 helps this Podcast a lot! I really appreciate every single review and it really keeps me going🙏😭💗 🤍Support Miku ☕️ : https://buymeacoffee.com/realjapanet 👇Follow Miku Real Japanese❤️(YouTube/Instagram/TikTok, etc) https://linktr.ee/MikuRealJapanese ✨Follow my passion project 💌Dear Japan Lovers 💌 where I share about Japanese culture 📷Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/dear_japan_lovers/ ❤️ Follow Miku Real Japanese ❤️ 🎬YouTube :https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsQCbl3a9FtYvA55BxdzYiQ 📷Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/miku_real_japanese/ ✨Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/share/1DjiFhyqEX/?mibextid=wwXIfr 👯‍♀️TIKTOK : https://www.tiktok.com/@miku_real_japanese 🎵Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/show/6Nl8RDfPxsk4h4bfWe76Kg 🎧Podcast : https://podcasts.apple.com/jp/podcast/the-miku-real-japanese-podcast-japanese-conversation/id1560531490

🎬Watch it with subtitles with YouTube :https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsQCbl3a9FtYvA55BxdzYiQ 👇Get my Grammar / shadowing course👇🇯🇵✏️ https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/ 👇Try my Japanese grammar / shadowing course for FREE 👇🇯🇵✏️https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/offers/sdGfWVky/checkout 👇PODCAST SUBSCRIPTION to take your Japanese TO THE NEXT LEVEL✨You can listen extra 2 more episodes (1 Real Japanese conversation with a Native🇯🇵 / 1 Solo episodes where I talk more about LIFE🌿) https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/podcast-transcript-service Your support makes this podcast possible to continue 🙏✨ Your REVIEW on 🍎Apple Podcast🍎 helps this Podcast a lot! I really appreciate every single review and it really keeps me going🙏😭💗 🤍Support Miku ☕️ : https://buymeacoffee.com/realjapanet 👇Follow Miku Real Japanese❤️(YouTube/Instagram/TikTok, etc) https://linktr.ee/MikuRealJapanese ✨Follow my passion project 💌Dear Japan Lovers 💌 where I share about Japanese culture 📷Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/dear_japan_lovers/ ❤️ Follow Miku Real Japanese ❤️ 🎬YouTube :https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsQCbl3a9FtYvA55BxdzYiQ 📷Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/miku_real_japanese/ ✨Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/share/1DjiFhyqEX/?mibextid=wwXIfr 👯‍♀️TIKTOK : https://www.tiktok.com/@miku_real_japanese 🎵Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/show/6Nl8RDfPxsk4h4bfWe76Kg 🎧Podcast : https://podcasts.apple.com/jp/podcast/the-miku-real-japanese-podcast-japanese-conversation/id1560531490

👇Get my Grammar / shadowing course👇🇯🇵✏️ with 10%OFF Coupon https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/(COUPON CODE : MRJPODCASTLOVE10) 👇Try my Japanese grammar / shadowing course for FREE 👇🇯🇵✏️https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/offers/sdGfWVky/checkout 👇PODCAST SUBSCRIPTION to take your Japanese TO THE NEXT LEVEL✨You can listen extra 2 more episodes (1 Real Japanese conversation with a Native🇯🇵 / 1 Solo episodes where I talk more about LIFE🌿) https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/podcast-transcript-service Your support makes this podcast possible to continue 🙏✨ Your REVIEW on 🍎Apple Podcast🍎 helps this Podcast a lot! I really appreciate every single review and it really keeps me going🙏😭💗 🤍Support Miku ☕️ : https://buymeacoffee.com/realjapanet 👇Follow Miku Real Japanese❤️(YouTube/Instagram/TikTok, etc) https://linktr.ee/MikuRealJapanese ✨Follow my passion project 💌Dear Japan Lovers 💌 where I share about Japanese culture 📷Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/dear_japan_lovers/ ❤️ Follow Miku Real Japanese ❤️ 🎬YouTube :https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsQCbl3a9FtYvA55BxdzYiQ 📷Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/miku_real_japanese/ ✨Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/share/1DjiFhyqEX/?mibextid=wwXIfr 👯‍♀️TIKTOK : https://www.tiktok.com/@miku_real_japanese 🎵Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/show/6Nl8RDfPxsk4h4bfWe76Kg 🎧Podcast : https://podcasts.apple.com/jp/podcast/the-miku-real-japanese-podcast-japanese-conversation/id1560531490

Take KIKI’s Japanese online lesson 🇯🇵📚https://www.italki.com/kiki_salad 👇PODCAST SUBSCRIPTION to take your Japanese TO THE NEXT LEVEL✨You can listen extra 2 more episodes (1 Real Japanese conversation with a Native🇯🇵 / 1 Solo episodes where I talk more about LIFE🌿) https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/podcast-transcript-service Your support makes this podcast possible to continue 🙏✨ 👇Get my Grammar / shadowing course👇🇯🇵✏️ with 10%OFF Coupon https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/(COUPON CODE : MRJPODCASTLOVE10) 👇Try my Japanese grammar / shadowing course for FREE 👇🇯🇵✏️https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/offers/sdGfWVky/checkout Your REVIEW on 🍎Apple Podcast🍎 helps this Podcast a lot! I really appreciate every single review and it really keeps me going🙏😭💗 🤍Support Miku ☕️ : https://buymeacoffee.com/realjapanet 👇Follow Miku Real Japanese❤️(YouTube/Instagram/TikTok, etc) https://linktr.ee/MikuRealJapanese ✨Follow my passion project 💌Dear Japan Lovers 💌 where I share about Japanese culture 📷Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/dear_japan_lovers/ ❤️ Follow Miku Real Japanese ❤️ 🎬YouTube :https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsQCbl3a9FtYvA55BxdzYiQ 📷Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/miku_real_japanese/ ✨Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/share/1DjiFhyqEX/?mibextid=wwXIfr 👯‍♀️TIKTOK : https://www.tiktok.com/@miku_real_japanese 🎵Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/show/6Nl8RDfPxsk4h4bfWe76Kg 🎧Podcast : https://podcasts.apple.com/jp/podcast/the-miku-real-japanese-podcast-japanese-conversation/id1560531490

About The Miku Real Japanese Podcast | Japanese conversation | Japanese culture

About The Miku Real Japanese Podcast | Japanese conversation | Japanese culture

About The Miku Real Japanese Podcast | Japanese conversation | Japanese culture

Do you want to practice listening to Japanese the way we really speak it? Are you finding it difficult to communicate in Japanese even though you study hard? This podcast is to help you to have natural conversations in Japanese and share Japanese culture with the world!! If you want to learn to speak natural sounding Japanese fast, please consider getting my course: https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/