Available Episodes

  • No 93 SELF-LOVE and HEALING through art with Rina Lila
    7/10/2023
    32:49
  • No 92 About 気配り/ (kikubari)心配り(Kokoro Kubari) Consideration / Thoughtfulness with Shun
    7/3/2023
    21:54
  • No 91 Cultural difference between "individualism" and "collectivism" 個人主義と集団主義の文化の違い
    6/26/2023
    22:17
  • No 90 Why do Japanese "read the room"? our struggles and stories..with Shun
    6/19/2023
    36:18
  • No 89 人生の質を高める７つの質問 (7 Quality questions to ask yourself in life)
    6/12/2023
    26:46

About The Miku Real Japanese Podcast | Japanese conversation | Japanese culture

Do you want to practice listening to Japanese the way we really speak it? Are you finding it difficult to communicate in Japanese even though you study hard? This podcast is to help you to have natural conversations in Japanese and share Japanese culture with the world!! If you want to learn to speak natural sounding Japanese fast, please consider getting my course: https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/
