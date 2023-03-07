The Miku Real Japanese Podcast | Japanese conversation | Japanese culture

Do you want to practice listening to Japanese the way we really speak it? Are you finding it difficult to communicate in Japanese even though you study hard? Th...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 93
No 93 SELF-LOVE and HEALING through art with Rina Lila
👇Try my Japanese course for FREE 👇🇯🇵✏️https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/offers/sdGfWVky/checkout👇Podcast TRANSCRIPT service 7 days FREE trial 👇https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/podcast-transcript-service👇Get my grammar / shadowing course👇🇯🇵✏️ https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/💛 Follow Rina Lila💛📷Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rina_lila_art/?hl=en ❤️ Follow Miku Real Japanese ❤️🎬YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsQCbl3a9FtYvA55BxdzYiQ📷Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/miku_real_japanese/🎵Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/show/6Nl8RDfPxsk4h4bfWe76KgGoogle Podcast🎧 : https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5idXp6c3Byb3V0LmNvbS8xNzM5ODI3LnJzcw?ep=14
7/10/2023
32:49
No 92 About 気配り/ (kikubari)心配り(Kokoro Kubari) Consideration / Thoughtfulness with Shun
👇Try my Japanese course for FREE 👇🇯🇵✏️https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/offers/sdGfWVky/checkout👇Podcast TRANSCRIPT service 7 days FREE trial 👇https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/podcast-transcript-service👇Get my grammar / shadowing course👇🇯🇵✏️ https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/🤩Follow Japanese with Shun🤩🎬YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@JapanesewithShun🎧Podcast : https://podcasts.apple.com/jp/podcast/japanese-with-shun/id1550709885 ❤️ Follow Miku Real Japanese ❤️🎬YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsQCbl3a9FtYvA55BxdzYiQ📷Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/miku_real_japanese/🎵Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/show/6Nl8RDfPxsk4h4bfWe76KgGoogle Podcast🎧 : https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5idXp6c3Byb3V0LmNvbS8xNzM5ODI3LnJzcw?ep=14
7/3/2023
21:54
No 91 Cultural difference between "individualism" and "collectivism" 個人主義と集団主義の文化の違い
👇Try my Japanese course for FREE 👇🇯🇵✏️https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/offers/sdGfWVky/checkout👇Podcast TRANSCRIPT service 7 days FREE trial 👇https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/podcast-transcript-service👇Get my grammar / shadowing course👇🇯🇵✏️ https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/🤩Follow Japanese with Shun🤩🎬YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@JapanesewithShun🎧Podcast : https://podcasts.apple.com/jp/podcast/japanese-with-shun/id1550709885 ❤️ Follow Miku Real Japanese ❤️🎬YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsQCbl3a9FtYvA55BxdzYiQ📷Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/miku_real_japanese/🎵Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/show/6Nl8RDfPxsk4h4bfWe76KgGoogle Podcast🎧 : https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5idXp6c3Byb3V0LmNvbS8xNzM5ODI3LnJzcw?ep=14
6/26/2023
22:17
No 90 Why do Japanese "read the room"? our struggles and stories..with Shun
👇Try my Japanese course for FREE 👇🇯🇵✏️https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/offers/sdGfWVky/checkout👇Podcast TRANSCRIPT service 7 days FREE trial 👇https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/podcast-transcript-service👇Get my grammar / shadowing course👇🇯🇵✏️ https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/🤩Follow Japanese with Shun🤩🎬YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@JapanesewithShun🎧Podcast : https://podcasts.apple.com/jp/podcast/japanese-with-shun/id1550709885 ❤️ Follow Miku Real Japanese ❤️🎬YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsQCbl3a9FtYvA55BxdzYiQ📷Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/miku_real_japanese/🎵Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/show/6Nl8RDfPxsk4h4bfWe76KgGoogle Podcast🎧 : https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5idXp6c3Byb3V0LmNvbS8xNzM5ODI3LnJzcw?ep=14
6/19/2023
36:18
No 89 人生の質を高める７つの質問 (7 Quality questions to ask yourself in life)
👇Try my Japanese course for FREE 👇🇯🇵✏️https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/offers/sdGfWVky/checkout👇Podcast TRANSCRIPT service 7 days FREE trial 👇https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/podcast-transcript-service👇Get my grammar / shadowing course👇🇯🇵✏️ https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/ ❤️ Follow Miku Real Japanese ❤️🎬YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsQCbl3a9FtYvA55BxdzYiQ📷Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/miku_real_japanese/🎵Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/show/6Nl8RDfPxsk4h4bfWe76KgGoogle Podcast🎧 : https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5idXp6c3Byb3V0LmNvbS8xNzM5ODI3LnJzcw?ep=14
About The Miku Real Japanese Podcast | Japanese conversation | Japanese culture
Do you want to practice listening to Japanese the way we really speak it? Are you finding it difficult to communicate in Japanese even though you study hard? This podcast is to help you to have natural conversations in Japanese and share Japanese culture with the world!! If you want to learn to speak natural sounding Japanese fast, please consider getting my course: https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/