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The Miku Real Japanese Podcast | Japanese conversation | Japanese culture
Miku
Latest episode
222 episodes
- Take KIKI’s Japanese online lesson 🇯🇵📚https://www.italki.com/kiki_salad
👇PODCAST SUBSCRIPTION to take your Japanese TO THE NEXT LEVEL✨You can listen extra 2 more episodes (1 Real Japanese conversation with a Native🇯🇵 / 1 Solo episodes where I talk more about LIFE🌿)
https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/podcast-transcript-service
Your support makes this podcast possible to continue 🙏✨
👇Get my Grammar / shadowing course👇🇯🇵✏️ with 10%OFF Coupon https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/(COUPON CODE : MRJPODCASTLOVE10)
👇Try my Japanese grammar / shadowing course for FREE 👇🇯🇵✏️https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/offers/sdGfWVky/checkout
Your REVIEW on 🍎Apple Podcast🍎 helps this Podcast a lot! I really appreciate every single review and it really keeps me going🙏😭💗
🤍Support Miku ☕️ : https://buymeacoffee.com/realjapanet
👇Follow Miku Real Japanese❤️(YouTube/Instagram/TikTok, etc)
https://linktr.ee/MikuRealJapanese
✨Follow my passion project 💌Dear Japan Lovers 💌 where I share about Japanese culture 📷Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/dear_japan_lovers/
❤️ Follow Miku Real Japanese ❤️
🎬YouTube :https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsQCbl3a9FtYvA55BxdzYiQ
📷Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/miku_real_japanese/
✨Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/share/1DjiFhyqEX/?mibextid=wwXIfr
👯♀️TIKTOK : https://www.tiktok.com/@miku_real_japanese
🎵Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/show/6Nl8RDfPxsk4h4bfWe76Kg
🎧Podcast : https://podcasts.apple.com/jp/podcast/the-miku-real-japanese-podcast-japanese-conversation/id1560531490
No 222 儚い(Hakanai) Life is so fragile...how do you want to show up in this world?07/06/2026 | 17 mins.👇Get my Grammar / shadowing course👇🇯🇵✏️ with 10%OFF Coupon https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/(COUPON CODE : MRJPODCASTLOVE10)
👇Try my Japanese grammar / shadowing course for FREE 👇🇯🇵✏️https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/offers/sdGfWVky/checkout
👇PODCAST SUBSCRIPTION to take your Japanese TO THE NEXT LEVEL✨You can listen extra 2 more episodes (1 Real Japanese conversation with a Native🇯🇵 / 1 Solo episodes where I talk more about LIFE🌿)
https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/podcast-transcript-service
Your support makes this podcast possible to continue 🙏✨
Your REVIEW on 🍎Apple Podcast🍎 helps this Podcast a lot! I really appreciate every single review and it really keeps me going🙏😭💗
🤍Support Miku ☕️ : https://buymeacoffee.com/realjapanet
👇Follow Miku Real Japanese❤️(YouTube/Instagram/TikTok, etc)
https://linktr.ee/MikuRealJapanese
✨Follow my passion project 💌Dear Japan Lovers 💌 where I share about Japanese culture 📷Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/dear_japan_lovers/
❤️ Follow Miku Real Japanese ❤️
🎬YouTube :https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsQCbl3a9FtYvA55BxdzYiQ
📷Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/miku_real_japanese/
✨Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/share/1DjiFhyqEX/?mibextid=wwXIfr
👯♀️TIKTOK : https://www.tiktok.com/@miku_real_japanese
🎵Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/show/6Nl8RDfPxsk4h4bfWe76Kg
🎧Podcast : https://podcasts.apple.com/jp/podcast/the-miku-real-japanese-podcast-japanese-conversation/id1560531490
- 🎬Watch it with subtitles with YouTube :https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsQCbl3a9FtYvA55BxdzYiQ
👇Get my Grammar / shadowing course👇🇯🇵✏️ https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/
👇Try my Japanese grammar / shadowing course for FREE 👇🇯🇵✏️https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/offers/sdGfWVky/checkout
👇PODCAST SUBSCRIPTION to take your Japanese TO THE NEXT LEVEL✨You can listen extra 2 more episodes (1 Real Japanese conversation with a Native🇯🇵 / 1 Solo episodes where I talk more about LIFE🌿)
https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/podcast-transcript-service
Your support makes this podcast possible to continue 🙏✨
Your REVIEW on 🍎Apple Podcast🍎 helps this Podcast a lot! I really appreciate every single review and it really keeps me going🙏😭💗
🤍Support Miku ☕️ : https://buymeacoffee.com/realjapanet
👇Follow Miku Real Japanese❤️(YouTube/Instagram/TikTok, etc)
https://linktr.ee/MikuRealJapanese
✨Follow my passion project 💌Dear Japan Lovers 💌 where I share about Japanese culture 📷Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/dear_japan_lovers/
❤️ Follow Miku Real Japanese ❤️
🎬YouTube :https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsQCbl3a9FtYvA55BxdzYiQ
📷Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/miku_real_japanese/
✨Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/share/1DjiFhyqEX/?mibextid=wwXIfr
👯♀️TIKTOK : https://www.tiktok.com/@miku_real_japanese
🎵Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/show/6Nl8RDfPxsk4h4bfWe76Kg
🎧Podcast : https://podcasts.apple.com/jp/podcast/the-miku-real-japanese-podcast-japanese-conversation/id1560531490
- 👇PODCAST SUBSCRIPTION to take your Japanese TO THE NEXT LEVEL✨You can listen extra 2 more episodes (1 Real Japanese conversation with a Native🇯🇵 / 1 Solo episodes where I talk more about LIFE🌿)
https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/podcast-transcript-service
Your support makes this podcast possible to continue 🙏✨
💓Follow Sayuri Saying 💓
Podcast 🎧: https://anchor.fm/sayurisaying
YouTube🎬:: https://www.youtube.com/c/SayuriSaying
👇Get my Grammar / shadowing course👇🇯🇵✏️ with 10%OFF Coupon https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/(COUPON CODE : MRJPODCASTLOVE10)
👇Try my Japanese grammar / shadowing course for FREE 👇🇯🇵✏️https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/offers/sdGfWVky/checkout
Your REVIEW on 🍎Apple Podcast🍎 helps this Podcast a lot! I really appreciate every single review and it really keeps me going🙏😭💗
🤍Support Miku ☕️ : https://buymeacoffee.com/realjapanet
👇Follow Miku Real Japanese❤️(YouTube/Instagram/TikTok, etc)
https://linktr.ee/MikuRealJapanese
✨Follow my passion project 💌Dear Japan Lovers 💌 where I share about Japanese culture 📷Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/dear_japan_lovers/
❤️ Follow Miku Real Japanese ❤️
🎬YouTube :https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsQCbl3a9FtYvA55BxdzYiQ
📷Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/miku_real_japanese/
✨Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/share/1DjiFhyqEX/?mibextid=wwXIfr
👯♀️TIKTOK : https://www.tiktok.com/@miku_real_japanese
🎵Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/show/6Nl8RDfPxsk4h4bfWe76Kg
🎧Podcast : https://podcasts.apple.com/jp/podcast/the-miku-real-japanese-podcast-japanese-conversation/id1560531490
No 219 【Announcement】It's Time To LEVEL UP YOUR JAPANESE / About the change I will make on this Podcast06/01/2026 | 17 mins.👇PODCAST SUBSCRIPTION to take your Japanese TO THE NEXT LEVEL✨You can listen extra 2 more episodes (1 Real Japanese conversation with a Native🇯🇵 / 1 Solo episodes where I talk more about LIFE🌿)
https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/podcast-transcript-service
Your support makes this podcast possible to continue 🙏✨
👇Get my Grammar / shadowing course👇🇯🇵✏️ with 10%OFF Coupon https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/(COUPON CODE : MRJPODCASTLOVE10)
👇Try my Japanese grammar / shadowing course for FREE 👇🇯🇵✏️https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/offers/sdGfWVky/checkout
Your REVIEW on 🍎Apple Podcast🍎 helps this Podcast a lot! I really appreciate every single review and it really keeps me going🙏😭💗
🤍Support Miku ☕️ : https://buymeacoffee.com/realjapanet
👇Follow Miku Real Japanese❤️(YouTube/Instagram/TikTok, etc)
https://linktr.ee/MikuRealJapanese
✨Follow my passion project 💌Dear Japan Lovers 💌 where I share about Japanese culture 📷Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/dear_japan_lovers/
❤️ Follow Miku Real Japanese ❤️
🎬YouTube :https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsQCbl3a9FtYvA55BxdzYiQ
📷Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/miku_real_japanese/
✨Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/share/1DjiFhyqEX/?mibextid=wwXIfr
👯♀️TIKTOK : https://www.tiktok.com/@miku_real_japanese
🎵Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/show/6Nl8RDfPxsk4h4bfWe76Kg
🎧Podcast : https://podcasts.apple.com/jp/podcast/the-miku-real-japanese-podcast-japanese-conversation/id1560531490
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About The Miku Real Japanese Podcast | Japanese conversation | Japanese culture
Do you want to practice listening to Japanese the way we really speak it? Are you finding it difficult to communicate in Japanese even though you study hard? This podcast is to help you to have natural conversations in Japanese and share Japanese culture with the world!! If you want to learn to speak natural sounding Japanese fast, please consider getting my course: https://www.mikurealjapanese.com/Podcast website
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The Miku Real Japanese Podcast | Japanese conversation | Japanese culture: Podcasts in Family