On The Pen With Dave Knapp

Dave Knapp Man On The Mounjaro, Bleav
Dave Knapp brings you your weekly dose of everything in the news about incretin mimetic, diabetes and obesity therapies, like Zepbound and Mounjaro, Ozempic and...
  • Rare Exclusive Interview: OFA Chairman Sits Down with OTP to Talk Tirzepatide Lawsuit
    In this rare and exclusive interview, the chairman of the Outsourcing Facilities Association sits down with On The Pen to discuss the current landscape of compound tirzepatide. Www.503bs.org
    32:20
  • Novo’s Retatrutide Competitor
    Decoding GLP-1: A Guide for Friends and Family of Those On The Pen By Dave Knapp
    27:37
  • Ozempic: Setting the Microdosing Strategy Straight w/ Dr Tyna Moore // OTP EPS 105
    ​⁠'s course, use code "OTP20" to save 20%! https://www.drtyna.com/offers/VstUywXc/checkout Decoding GLP-1: A Guide for Friends and Family of Those On The Pen By Dave Knapp
    53:14
  • Compound Tirzepatide Latest // Cagrisema Disappoints Again // Great Vikingtide News
    Dave discusses the latest in the compound tirzepatide legal battles, cagrisema delivers more big let downs, and some exciting news about VK2735 aka Vikingtide Decoding GLP-1: A Guide for Friends and Family of Those On The Pen By Dave Knapp
    21:10
  • Obesity Bias in Medicine With Dr. Toomer // OTP Eps 104
    Dr. Catherine Harmon Toomer is a board certified Family Medicine physician, certified hypnotherapist & NLP practitioner, founder of TOTAL Weight Care Institute™️ and Your Light Wellness & Weight Care Group. She provides comprehensive and compassionate alternative to the shame-to-change model & yo-yo progress too often experienced in wellness and weight health spaces. Decoding GLP-1: A Guide for Friends and Family of Those On The Pen By Dave Knapp
    1:30:27

About On The Pen With Dave Knapp

Dave Knapp brings you your weekly dose of everything in the news about incretin mimetic, diabetes and obesity therapies, like Zepbound and Mounjaro, Ozempic and Wegovy, and even investigational treatments like CagriSema and Retatrutide!
