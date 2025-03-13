Powered by RND
Female fitness expert, Hailey Happens Fitness and beauty practitioner, Laura, team up to bring women over 40 the most informative and entertaining look at healt...
  • Beginner, Intermediate, or Advanced? What are You and How Can You Tell with Dr. Tony Boutagy
    In this episode, we delve into the importance of understanding your strength training ability level to ensure safe and effective progress. Join us as we explore how to accurately assess whether you're a novice, intermediate, or advanced athlete, and discover tailored strategies to elevate your fitness journey.
    29:00
  • Men, Women, Sleep, GLP-1's and more with Kristen Holmes PART TWO
    We wrap up season 2 of The Body Pod with another incredible episode with Kristen Holmes, VP of performance for Whoop. We discuss GLP-1 Agonists, circadian rhythm, and hot and cold exposure specific to females. You will love this episode.
    38:01
  • Surprising Differences in Research between Men and Women with Kristin Holmes
    Join us as we dive deep into the many different data points between men and women with Whoop's Global Head of Human Performance, Kristen Holmes. We cover sleep, recovery, performance, alcohol, and everything else that affects women in their midlife.
    48:45
  • Revolutionizing Women’s Health: Dr. Amy Divaraniya on Fertility, Perimenopause, and the Power of Oova
    Today we have the honor of talking to Dr. Amy Divaraniya, a trailblazer in women’s health and the founder and CEO of Oova. With over a decade of experience as a data scientist, Dr. Divaraniya holds a PhD in Biomedical Sciences with an emphasis in genetics and genomics. Motivated by her own fertility challenges, she founded Oova to empower women with precise, at-home hormone testing, revolutionizing the way we understand and support reproductive health. In this conversation, we’ll dive into her journey as a founder, the mission behind Oova, and how this groundbreaking tool is transforming fertility and perimenopause care. Get ready to be inspired and informed by this remarkable innovator!
    42:17
  • Should We Be Taking Estrogen, Progesterone, AND Testosterone with Dr. Heather Hirsch
    43:25

About The Body Pod

Female fitness expert, Hailey Happens Fitness and beauty practitioner, Laura, team up to bring women over 40 the most informative and entertaining look at health, fitness, beauty and wellness.
