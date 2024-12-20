About RISE with Roxie

Welcome to RISE with Roxie Hosted by manifesting queen and motivational speaker Roxie Nafousi, this podcast is here to help you transform your life. Following the success of her bestselling book ‘Manifest’, which sold over 1 million copies globally, RISE will empower you with the tools to step into your best self and live a life you truly love. In each episode, Roxie sits down with some of the biggest names in health, well-being, and entertainment. Together, they share their journeys of rising through adversity, staying grounded when faced with challenges, and showing extraordinary resilience to succeed. Through these powerful conversations, you’ll gain practical tips, invaluable life lessons, and the inspiration to rise in your own life.