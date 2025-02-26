How can we support clients in navigating the big life decisions, including to stay or leave relationships, choose career paths, or family planning? In this episode, we explore the therapeutic role of discernment. Often, people are grappling with the pros and cons of each choice. Some of these conversations are vital and productive, and other times, it feels like we are spinning our wheels. As the therapist, we can find ourselves frustrated or stuck not knowing where to go next. In the context of therapy, discernment isn't about finding the 'right' answer. Instead, it's about slowing down, exploring the layers of a decision, and really getting to the heart of what feels right for them. It’s about creating space for their values, fears, and desires to emerge— without rushing to solve it or decide immediately. How do you approach discernment in your own practice? Do you find yourself giving your opinions, or do you project a sense of 'neutrality'? What do you do when the client feels stuck in not being able to move forward?Join us on Patreon for bonus content at www.patreon.com/edgeofthecouch or share your thoughts and questions via DM on Instagram @edgeofthecouchpod, email at [email protected]
