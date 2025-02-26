Live Q+A

Thank you to everyone who joined us at the Being a Therapist in 2024 conference at the beautiful Jane Headquarters in North Vancouver. In this special episode, we dive into questions from the audience about niching, overcoming imposter syndrome, and working within organizations. We wrap up with messages to our younger selves, reflecting on what we wish we’d known when we were just starting out. We’re so grateful for our listeners and invite you to leave a review, follow us on Patreon to access a catalogue of bonus content, and stay connected as we prepare for our next season. As always, we love to hear from you, so please reach out with your thoughts and questions! See you in the new year!