Powered by RND
PodcastsHealth & WellnessEdge of the Couch
Listen to Edge of the Couch in the App
Listen to Edge of the Couch in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Edge of the Couch

Podcast Edge of the Couch
Jordan Pickell and Alison McCleary
Two good friends and experienced therapists explore the topics that were either shied away from or dismissed because they were too big, too nuanced, too risky, ...
Health & WellnessMental HealthEducationSociety & CultureRelationships

Available Episodes

5 of 123
  • Talking to Clients About Politics
    This is the most intense political landscape that we’ve ever experienced as therapists. Many of our clients are also hugely impacted by policies being enacted and fear is a common feeling for both therapists and clients alike. The focus of the episode is how to talk to clients about politics when it comes up in session because we know it can feel scary and precarious. We both share how we navigate political conversations in sessions, why it’s important to acknowledge that therapy is political, and what we do when/if clients ask us about our political stances. We additionally share why we think it’s important for therapists to be transparent about politicized topics like abortion, land-back policies, and trans rights so that clients can make informed decisions about who they want to work with. Therapy is a relationship - trust and safety are paramount.Join us on Patreon for bonus content at www.patreon.com/edgeofthecouch or share your thoughts and questions via DM on Instagram @edgeofthecouchpod, email at [email protected], or voice note at speakpipe.com/edgeofthecouch.We have partnered with Janeapp, an all-in-one practice management software. You can learn more at Jane.app/mentalhealth. Or, if you are ready to get started, mention Edge of the Couch in the note during sign up.Alison McClearywww.alpenglowcounselling.com@alpenglow_counselling on InstagramJordan Pickellwww.jordanpickellcounselling.ca@jordanpickellcounselling on InstagramEdge of the Couchwww.edgeofthecouch.com@edgeofthecouchpod on Instagram
    --------  
    37:14
  • When Clients Set Unrealistic Expectations
    What happens when a client expects therapy to “fix” them or assumes their therapist will always have the wise, perfect answer? In this episode, we explore how to set realistic expectations around the therapy process, the therapist’s role, and how change actually happens. How do we balance validating our clients’ hopes while grounding them in what therapy can (and can’t) do?Join us on Patreon for bonus content at www.patreon.com/edgeofthecouch or share your thoughts and questions via DM on Instagram @edgeofthecouchpod, email at [email protected], or voice note at speakpipe.com/edgeofthecouch.We have partnered with Janeapp, an all-in-one practice management software. You can learn more at Jane.app/mentalhealth. Or, if you are ready to get started, mention Edge of the Couch in the note during sign up.Alison McClearywww.alpenglowcounselling.com@alpenglow_counselling on InstagramJordan Pickellwww.jordanpickellcounselling.ca@jordanpickellcounselling on InstagramEdge of the Couchwww.edgeofthecouch.com@edgeofthecouchpod on Instagram
    --------  
    37:26
  • Opening a Private Practice: Our Personal Stories
    We’re so happy to be back after our holiday hiatus. We're starting the new season with a highly requested topic-- opening a private practice. Since we graduated, the landscape of the counselling field has changed tremendously. More and more clinicians are opening their own practices right after graduating and we know that can be extremely anxiety-provoking.While we don’t share specific how-to tips, we hope that by sharing our stories, you can pick up some niblets of helpful information. We both acutely remember the intensity of the transition into private practice. Every decision is now all your own. The scheduling, finances, clinical stuff, it all falls on you and that can feel really big. We also hope that this episode helps you feel even a tiny bit more confident if you are thinking of opening a private practice.Join us on Patreon for bonus content at www.patreon.com/edgeofthecouch or share your thoughts and questions via DM on Instagram @edgeofthecouchpod, email at [email protected], or voice note at speakpipe.com/edgeofthecouch.We have partnered with Janeapp, an all-in-one practice management software. You can learn more at Jane.app/mentalhealth. Or, if you are ready to get started, mention Edge of the Couch in the note during sign up.Alison McClearywww.alpenglowcounselling.com@alpenglow_counselling on InstagramJordan Pickellwww.jordanpickellcounselling.ca@jordanpickellcounselling on InstagramEdge of the Couchwww.edgeofthecouch.com@edgeofthecouchpod on Instagram
    --------  
    40:46
  • Live Q+A
    Thank you to everyone who joined us at the Being a Therapist in 2024 conference at the beautiful Jane Headquarters in North Vancouver. In this special episode, we dive into questions from the audience about niching, overcoming imposter syndrome, and working within organizations. We wrap up with messages to our younger selves, reflecting on what we wish we’d known when we were just starting out. We’re so grateful for our listeners and invite you to leave a review, follow us on Patreon to access a catalogue of bonus content, and stay connected as we prepare for our next season. As always, we love to hear from you, so please reach out with your thoughts and questions! See you in the new year!
    --------  
    47:38
  • Working with Discernment
    How can we support clients in navigating the big life decisions, including to stay or leave relationships, choose career paths, or family planning? In this episode, we explore the therapeutic role of discernment. Often, people are grappling with the pros and cons of each choice. Some of these conversations are vital and productive, and other times, it feels like we are spinning our wheels. As the therapist, we can find ourselves frustrated or stuck not knowing where to go next. In the context of therapy, discernment isn't about finding the 'right' answer. Instead, it's about slowing down, exploring the layers of a decision, and really getting to the heart of what feels right for them. It’s about creating space for their values, fears, and desires to emerge— without rushing to solve it or decide immediately. How do you approach discernment in your own practice? Do you find yourself giving your opinions, or do you project a sense of 'neutrality'? What do you do when the client feels stuck in not being able to move forward?Join us on Patreon for bonus content at www.patreon.com/edgeofthecouch or share your thoughts and questions via DM on Instagram @edgeofthecouchpod, email at [email protected], or voice note at speakpipe.com/edgeofthecouch.We have partnered with Janeapp, an all-in-one practice management software. You can learn more at Jane.app/mentalhealth. Or, if you are ready to get started, mention Edge of the Couch in the note during sign up.Alison McClearywww.alpenglowcounselling.com@alpenglow_counselling on InstagramJordan Pickellwww.jordanpickellcounselling.ca@jordanpickellcounselling on InstagramEdge of the Couchwww.edgeofthecouch.com@edgeofthecouchpod on Instagram
    --------  
    36:22

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About Edge of the Couch

Two good friends and experienced therapists explore the topics that were either shied away from or dismissed because they were too big, too nuanced, too risky, or too uncomfortable to address in school or even in supervision. We want to inspire and encourage new therapists to think more deeply, show up more fully, and find humour and self-compassion in navigating the messier parts of being a therapist.
Podcast website

Listen to Edge of the Couch, Pursuit of Wellness and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.9.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/26/2025 - 11:27:51 PM