Marine Veteran Relives Deadly Sniper Attack in Fallujah, Iraq
This week on Urban Valor, we highlight the incredible journey of Marine Veteran William Kaisen. Born and raised in Paterson, NJ, Will grew up in a challenging environment just miles from New York City. At just 15 years old, he witnessed the tragic events of 9/11, which deeply influenced his decision to serve his country.Driven by a lifelong dream to become a Marine, Will enlisted as an infantry rifleman. In this emotional episode, he shares the harrowing details of January 7, 2006—the worst day of his life. That day, three of his Marine brothers were killed in action, and later, while on post in Fallujah, Will was shot in the head by an enemy sniper. Despite his critical injury, Will and his teammate bravely fought their way through the kill zone.Will also opens up about the emotional toll of his second deployment to Fallujah, how combat trauma shaped his life, and his eventual decision to leave the Marine Corps.

Video Chapters: 02:00 - Early Life and Upbringing07:00 - Joining the Marines15:00 - Life as a Marine33:00 - The Car Accident45:00 - Deployment to Fallujah57:00 - Combat and Loss1:17:00 - Mental Health and Recovery2:00:00 - Reflection and Purpose
Navy Corpsman Recounts the Horror of Mass Casualties in Combat
In this Urban Valor episode, Navy Corpsman veteran Clint Peyton shares his journey from Corpus Christi, TX, to serving in the Navy. Raised in San Diego, Clint left high school early to work construction before enlisting as a Hospital Corpsman. Assigned to a Marine Corps helicopter squadron, he flew missions during deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, providing critical medical care in some of the war's deadliest battles, including Al Nasiriyah and the Second Battle of Fallujah. Clint reflects on his intense combat experiences and how they shaped his transition back to civilian life.

Video Chapters: 03:11 - Life Before the Navy06:05 - Enlisting in the Navy14:31 - Becoming a Hospital Corpsman20:24 - Deploying to Iraq34:51 - Battle of Al Nasiriyah41:18 - Second Battle of Fallujah56:24 - Losses in Combat1:09:56 - Struggles with Transition1:37:47 - Therapy and Recovery1:46:41 - Finding Purpose After Service
Marine Relives the Fiercest and Bloodiest Battle of the Iraq War
Marine veteran Darnell Golden shares his incredible journey from a troubled neighborhood and early life in Baltimore to the battlefield of the Second Battle of Fallujah, the bloodiest Marine Corps battle since Vietnam. Darnell credits his grandfather for molding him into the man he is today and for the reason he enlisted in the Marine Corps. Darnell enlisted as a Radio Operator and never expected to see combat during his time in the Marines. In this episode, Darnell also gives a detailed account of his Marine Corps boot camp experience.

Video Chapters: 00:39 - Growing Up in West Baltimore05:28 - Finding Strength in Adversity13:00 - Joining the Marine Corps20:22 - Boot Camp Challenges43:05 - Deployment to Iraq55:55 - Facing Life and Death1:13:15 - The Battle of Fallujah1:23:00 - Coping with Loss1:30:32 - Returning Home
Marine Risks Life Saving Two Comrades Under Fire in Fallujah Ambush
This week's Urban Valor episode features retired Marine Gunnery Sergeant and Navy Cross recipient Aubrey McDade Jr. Aubrey was born in Pasadena, CA, but grew up in Fort Worth, Texas. He lived in a rough neighborhood and witnessed a lot of violence at a young age. Aubrey enlisted into the Marine Corps as a Machine Gunner. In this episode, he shares his experience in The Second Battle of Fallujah, where he made several trips under intense enemy fire during an ambush to save the lives of two Marines. Aubrey received the Navy Cross for his actions on that day of 11/11/2004. He also shares his experience of his time as a Marine Drill Instructor.

Video Chapters:
Army Blackhawk Pilot’s Intense Rescue Mission in Afghan War Zone
In this Urban Valor episode, we sit down with Army Blackhawk Pilot Veteran Josh Halu, who shares his journey from a challenging childhood to serving as a Battle Captain in Afghanistan. Born in Jerusalem and raised in Denver, Josh faced unimaginable hardship at a young age, with his father's tragic death marking a pivotal moment in his life. Fueled by resilience, he set his sights on West Point, ultimately becoming a US Army Blackhawk pilot.Join us as Josh opens up about his experiences in Afghanistan, where he led critical rescue missions for downed aircraft, known as "Fallen Angels," in hostile territory. Josh also discusses his path to healing and the methods he's used to cope with trauma.

Video Chapters: 07:38 Joining West Point47:20 Intro Afghanistan 1:19:49 Wounds and Trails1:27:28 New Opportunity
