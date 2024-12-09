Marine Veteran Relives Deadly Sniper Attack in Fallujah, Iraq

This week on Urban Valor, we highlight the incredible journey of Marine Veteran William Kaisen. Born and raised in Paterson, NJ, Will grew up in a challenging environment just miles from New York City. At just 15 years old, he witnessed the tragic events of 9/11, which deeply influenced his decision to serve his country.Driven by a lifelong dream to become a Marine, Will enlisted as an infantry rifleman. In this emotional episode, he shares the harrowing details of January 7, 2006—the worst day of his life. That day, three of his Marine brothers were killed in action, and later, while on post in Fallujah, Will was shot in the head by an enemy sniper. Despite his critical injury, Will and his teammate bravely fought their way through the kill zone.Will also opens up about the emotional toll of his second deployment to Fallujah, how combat trauma shaped his life, and his eventual decision to leave the Marine Corps.👍 Like this video to support to show appreciation for William and/or Urban Valor.🗣️ Comment your support or ask any questions. Sometimes, our interviewees respond, and we at Urban Valor will do our best to respond as well!✅ SUBSCRIBE to support Urban Valor and the courageous Veterans who tell their stories AND so you NEVER miss a weekly episode of our veteran stories. New stories every Sunday!Your engagement greatly supports our mission to share authentic and impactful veteran stories.Video Chapters: 02:00 - Early Life and Upbringing07:00 - Joining the Marines15:00 - Life as a Marine33:00 - The Car Accident45:00 - Deployment to Fallujah57:00 - Combat and Loss1:17:00 - Mental Health and Recovery2:00:00 - Reflection and Purpose#military #urbanvalor #warstories #battleoffallujah #marines #warstories