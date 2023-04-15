Evan Kleiman's taste of life, culture and the human species. More
Available Episodes
5 of 25
First grade pie winner, Norwegian baking, Porridge + Puffs returns
Oliver Kaplan shares his method for making a 1st Place blueberry pie. Nevada Berg holes up in her cozy Norwegian farmhouse where she bakes along with the seasons. Scientist and historian Marci R. Baranski explores the legacy of the Green Revolution and its effects on the global wheat market. Filmmaker Raj Patel shines a light on Anita Chitaya, who fights climate change from her village in Malawi. Minh Phan reopens Historic Filipinotown favorite Porridge + Puffs. Chef David Almany searches for lettuces and fresh veg for his crudité platters at the farmer's market, steps away from his restaurant.
5/6/2023
56:42
Leftovers, kombucha, cake walk for reproductive justice
With nearly 40% of the food bought in the U.S. tossed out, Tamar Adler finds delicious destinies for leftovers. The pandemic and an impulse to curb food waste led Balo Orozco to create Sunset Cultures, an artisanal kombucha and preserves company. Expat Nancy Singleton Hachisu, an expert on Japanese home cooking, showcases vegetarian dishes in her latest cookbook. Bill Esparza espouses the mariscos life and shares two local recommendations for Sinaloan seafood. Professor Linda J. Seligmann illuminates the politics of quinoa, a minor crop that became a global foodstuff. At the farmer's market, Gather for Good walks the cake walk for reproductive justice.
4/29/2023
56:28
Curry leaves, funeral halva, custard pies
Culinary wunderkind Flynn McGarry's memoir demonstrates passion, discipline and maturity — and he's only 24. Zee Husain cultivates laksa leaves, huacatay, sambar cucumbers and kadipatta (curry leaf) plants. Halva, a popular sweet throughout Armenia, the Middle East and India, has a deeper significance for Liana Aghajanian. Caleigh Wells breaks down everything you need to know about composting in your kitchen. Valerie Gordon explains what makes a superior custard pie, just in time for this year's Pie Contest. Bill Addison reviews Azizam, where the spring menu is filled with creative uses of fresh produce.
4/22/2023
57:11
José Andrés, Trans-Siberian Railway, Ramadan
Los Angeles Times columnist and KCRW contributor of "Orange County Line" Gustavo Arellano discusses the importance of recognizing Anaheim's Little Arabia neighborhood. Chef José Andrés drops by to discuss his new LA restaurants and his work with World Central Kitchen. From Beijing through Mongolia to Moscow, New Orleans-based artist and author Emma Fick illustrates her journey on the Trans-Siberian Railway in watercolors. Raghavan Iyer passed away in March leaving behind a love letter to a spice blend celebrated around the world. Writer Anusha Kulal explains the significance of the savory porridge haleem and its connection to Ramadan.
4/15/2023
56:42
Eggs, raising chickens, restorative farming
Lizzie Stark hatches stories exploring the cultural history and uses of eggs while sharing her personal story. Cookbook author Irina Georgescu hungered for familiar Easter recipes while baking her way through the overlapping cultures of Romania. Tove Danovich loves raising backyard chickens, a tradition that dates back to her great-grandmother. Margot Anne Kelley revisits utopian back-to-the-land movements throughout American history. Craig McNamara turned to restorative farming as he grappled with the legacy of his father's involvement in the Vietnam War.