This week on Good Food:



Nokx Majozi heads home to South Africa to explore the many cultures and dishes that inform the cuisine.



Between October 2025 and April 2026, the US took in 4,499 refugees. All but three were from South Africa. Boyce Upholt discovers thousands of Afrikaners in the Mississippi Delta living and working on agricultural visas.



Connect with Good Food host Evan Kleiman on Substack.