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Good Food

KCRW
ArtsFood
Good Food
Latest episode

176 episodes

  • Good Food

    Better understanding the food of South Africa through its diverse communities

    08/05/2026 | 29 mins.
    This week on Good Food:

    Nokx Majozi heads home to South Africa to explore the many cultures and dishes that inform the cuisine.

    Between October 2025 and April 2026, the US took in 4,499 refugees. All but three were from South Africa. Boyce Upholt discovers thousands of Afrikaners in the Mississippi Delta living and working on agricultural visas.

    Connect with Good Food host Evan Kleiman on Substack.
  • Good Food

    Where to find the best banchan in LA

    08/03/2026 | 22 mins.
    This week on Good Food:



    Cathy Park of The Infatuation feasts on her favorite part of a Korean meal.

    Chef Chuy Cervantes from San Damian shops the farmer's market for lemon cucumbers.



    Connect with Good Food host Evan Kleiman on Substack.
  • Good Food

    As cyclospora cases march forward, two experts parse the implications on leafy greens

    07/31/2026 | 34 mins.
    In this bonus episode of Good Food, Marion Nestle and Helena Bottemiller Evich unpack the current state of public health amid the nation’s collective stomach bug – cyclospora.



    Connect with Good Food host Evan Kleiman on Substack.
  • Good Food

    Successful Japanese home cooking begins with the pantry

    07/29/2026 | 32 mins.
    This week on Good Food:

    Emiko Davies builds the backbone of the Japanese pantry.

    Chef Tadashi Ono and food writer Harris Salat have spent nearly two decades exploring that soulful side of Japanese cuisine together, compiling simple seasonal recipes that generations of families have relied on.

    Connect with Good Food host Evan Kleiman on Substack.
  • Good Food

    The Building Blocks of Lao Food: Mortar, Pestle, Jaew

    07/24/2026 | 27 mins.
    This week on Good Food:

    Chef Saeng Douangdara on the dips, ferments, and family history behind Lao cuisine.

    At the farmers market, RVR bartender Nina Wongsuwat shops for plums for a seasonal negroni.

    Connect with Good Food host Evan Kleiman on Substack.
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About Good Food
Evan Kleiman is your guide to the best cooking and eating
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