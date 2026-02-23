Open app
The Unofficial Companion Show to HBO Max’s Industry | Morgan Stanley Alums Break Down Every Episode
The Unofficial Companion Show to HBO Max’s Industry | Morgan Stanley Alums Break Down Every Episode

The Wall Street Skinny
Arts
The Unofficial Companion Show to HBO Max’s Industry | Morgan Stanley Alums Break Down Every Episode
    Industry S4E7 "Points of Emphasis" | Some Promises Weren't Meant to Be Kept

    2/23/2026 | 2h 5 mins.
    In this episode, we're breaking down Season 4, Episode 7 of Industry, "Points of Emphasis" — and we have a lot of feelings. We walk you through all the major plot developments, from Whitney's attempted escape and his terrifying confrontation with what appears to be his foreign handlers, to Yasmin's ruthless political maneuvering to bring down Lisa Dern and protect herself as Tender collapses around her.
    Along the way, we dig into the finance: what a hostile takeover actually is and why Whitney's stock-for-stock bid for PierPoint is more smoke and mirrors than strategy, the real-world Porsche-Volkswagen story that inspired Whitney's synthetic position playbook (and why it still wouldn't be legal today), and why Harper's team is covering their short carefully as the stock craters.
    We also get into the emotional core of the episode: Lord Norton's heartbreaking decision to let Henry face the consequences, the long-awaited Harper and Yasmin reconciliation, and what Yasmin's admission that she's "never been necessary" might be setting up for the season finale.
    Share your theories and let us know where you think this all ends for our characters!
    Industry S4E6 "Dear Henry": Why This Might Be the Greatest Episode of Industry Ever Made

    2/16/2026 | 2h 45 mins.
    Recap & Breakdown of HBO's Industry season 4 episode 6.
    Harper launches her assault on Tender at the Alpha Conference, delivering a devastating short thesis complete with a DCF analysis and sum-of-the-parts valuation. We break down every piece of the finance, from enterprise value vs. equity value, what a price target of zero really means, and the real-world fraud parallels to Enron, Valiant, and Luckin Coffee. We also discuss why Tender's "convertible bond" is actually a putable bond (a la Succession Season 1).
    Meanwhile, Whitney's relationship with Henry takes some deeply unsettling turns, and cracks in Tender's armor start showing from directions nobody expected. The episode's biggest revelations reshape everything we thought we knew, which would have been unbelievable had it not come directly from the Wirecard scandal. A bunch of our theories come true but sadly...and we discuss new theories and hopes given a shocking exit by one of our characters. With only two episodes left this season, the battle lines are drawn.
    Whether you're here for the finance masterclass or the character drama, this one has it all.Did you know we have a 25-hour Investment Banking & Private Equity Fundamentals self study that covers exactly what new hires get when they start on Wall Street? Step-by-step modeling, valuation, accounting, and more, delivered by Kristen who taught this exact content at firms including Blackstone, Morgan Stanley and more for over a decade. Check it out here:
    https://thewallstreetskinny.com/investment-banking-private-equity-fundamentals/#investment-banking
    Industry S4E5 Eyes Without a Face: The Thing Was Nothing

    2/06/2026 | 2h 37 mins.
    SternTao goes to Accra
    Industry S4E4 "1000 Yoots, 1 Marilyn" | The "Leap of Faith" / Most Disturbing Episode Yet

    2/02/2026 | 2h 25 mins.
    Perhaps the most painful and disturbing episode of Industry yet, this episode asks uncomfortable questions about the way easy access --- whether it be to high finance, drugs, or illicit content online --- reduces human experience to abstraction in a way that causes us all to be disassociated from our own lives. We see shifts in power in the C-suite at Tender that transform our triangles of love and control. Yasmin's position becomes nominally elevated, and she advocates for Hayley's promotion, but is ultimately left wondering who's manipulating whom in their relationship. And while she thought she was at the head of the love triangle with Hayley and Henry, we start to suspect that the real love triangle exists instead between the Mucks and Whitney, with Whitney at the helm.
    Whitney has also figured out how to maneuver Henry into effectively doing his bidding, helping him successfully navigate the launch of Tender's new app. Also, Pierpoint is back, and we get into the finer points of convertible bond issuance vs. "cocos".
    Finally, we see the paths of Jim Dycker and Rishi take a dark turn and ultimately collide. An off-the-cuff remark made by Dycker in the opening seconds about philosopher Soren Kierkegaard comes home to roost as these characters confront dark truths about themselves, culminating in a "leap of faith" that leaves us all hanging on the edge of our seats.
    Industry S4E3 "Habseligkeiten" | The Threesome Episode

    1/26/2026 | 2h 15 mins.
    We are BACK with one of the most dense, finance-forward, darkly entertaining episodes of Industry YET. With a title that evokes the theme of belongings, this episode is all about who belongs in which rooms, who belongs to whom when it comes to control, and what are our characters willing to sacrifice to ultimately get what they want.
    We see Eric and Harper's short-only hedge fund struggling to get enough investor buy-in to get off the ground. As Jim Dycker prepares to publish his allegations about Tender’s murky payments business, the episode leans hard into the real risks of short-selling; being right doesn’t matter unless you have timing, proof, and a story the market believes. We unpack the real history of infamous shorts gone awry with the Ackman/Icahn battle over Herbalife in a mini-history lesson you won't want to miss.
    But just as much as Harper wants money coming through the doors, she struggles to open up to Eric and Kwabena, both of whom seek closeness on a personal AND professional level. Will Harper ever be able to actually let anyone in? Perhaps Sweetpea, with her mutual love of ethically questionable investigations, is her only true soulmate.
    Meanwhile, Tender seeks to acquire an Austrian bank in order to backdoor a European banking license, and the C-suite is forced to confront a bad actor with fascist sympathies. Yasmin takes control of Henry, pushing him to weaponize his trauma, managing regulators through political and media pressure, and inserting herself into rooms where she clearly doesn’t “belong.” In Vienna, what looks like a merger charm offensive veers into something darker, both for the company and Yasmin & Henry's marriage.
    This is where the title’s meaning lands with a punch. In the world of Industry, money, morals, and people themselves have become possessions that can be claimed, traded, and taken away.

About The Unofficial Companion Show to HBO Max’s Industry | Morgan Stanley Alums Break Down Every Episode

From your besties at The Wall Street Skinny comes the unofficial companion to HBO Max's hit show Industry. Jennifer Saarbach WAS Harper from Industry. She worked on the exact same desk in Fixed Income Sales & Trading that Harper sits on at Lehman, Barclays and Morgan Stanley. She also has a degree English Literature from Princeton. Kristen Kelly is also ex-Morgan Stanley only brings a slightly different perspective having worked in Investment Banking, Capital Markets and Fixed Income.Together they break down every single detail of your favorite show.This isn't just a recap; it's an education.
