The Unofficial Companion Show to HBO Max’s Industry | Morgan Stanley Alums Break Down Every Episode

We are BACK with one of the most dense, finance-forward, darkly entertaining episodes of Industry YET. With a title that evokes the theme of belongings, this episode is all about who belongs in which rooms, who belongs to whom when it comes to control, and what are our characters willing to sacrifice to ultimately get what they want.

We see Eric and Harper's short-only hedge fund struggling to get enough investor buy-in to get off the ground. As Jim Dycker prepares to publish his allegations about Tender’s murky payments business, the episode leans hard into the real risks of short-selling; being right doesn’t matter unless you have timing, proof, and a story the market believes. We unpack the real history of infamous shorts gone awry with the Ackman/Icahn battle over Herbalife in a mini-history lesson you won't want to miss.

But just as much as Harper wants money coming through the doors, she struggles to open up to Eric and Kwabena, both of whom seek closeness on a personal AND professional level. Will Harper ever be able to actually let anyone in? Perhaps Sweetpea, with her mutual love of ethically questionable investigations, is her only true soulmate.

Meanwhile, Tender seeks to acquire an Austrian bank in order to backdoor a European banking license, and the C-suite is forced to confront a bad actor with fascist sympathies. Yasmin takes control of Henry, pushing him to weaponize his trauma, managing regulators through political and media pressure, and inserting herself into rooms where she clearly doesn’t “belong.” In Vienna, what looks like a merger charm offensive veers into something darker, both for the company and Yasmin & Henry's marriage.

This is where the title’s meaning lands with a punch. In the world of Industry, money, morals, and people themselves have become possessions that can be claimed, traded, and taken away.