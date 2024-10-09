Climbing in Heels with Rachel Zoe

Poppy Delevingne: Change The Lane

We will be back next week with an all new episode! Until then, enjoy one of our favorite throw backs with Poppy Delevingne. In this episode, Rachel Zoe speaks with Poppy about her childhood and what it was like being the "middle child." Then, they talk about her admiration for adventure and travel and how she figured out what she wanted to do in life. From finding incredible success in modeling and acting, Poppy has now created a brand of Prosecco called Della Vite with her two sisters.