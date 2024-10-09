Powered by RND
Climbing in Heels with Rachel Zoe
Climbing in Heels with Rachel Zoe

Join Rachel Zoe each week as she interviews other female powerhouses with varying backgrounds and across different industries.
  • Nicole Avant: Positive, Powerful, Productive
    This week, Rachel Zoe is joined by the powerhouse and shining light that is Nicole Avant. Nicole has many titles including bestselling author, producer, and former U.S. ambassador! Today, Nicole is sharing her incredible story from growing up in music royalty to working in politics to her shift into producer and now author. Nicole’s beautiful book, Think You'll Be Happy, is a reflection on her experience with tragedy and grief after her mother's passing. Think You'll Be Happy is available now in paperback. Nicole also produced the new film, The Six Triple Eight, available on Netflix starting December 20th. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:07:44
  • Nicole Avant Teaser: Rapid Round
    In this episode teaser, get to know the incredible Nicole Avant. She is a bestselling author, film producer, former US Ambassador and so much more! Her full interview is out Friday! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:54
  • Your Gifting Questions - Answered
    This week, Rachel Zoe is back to answer all of your gifting questions! From what to buy your tween or teen to how to gift the ultimate fashion lover... the queen of gifting is breaking it all down. Happy Black Friday and Happy Shopping listeners! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    38:12
  • What I've Been Wearing with a side of Sprained Ankle
    This week, Rachel Zoe is back after a recent virus left her with no voice! The fashion icon is giving us a little health update including an injury that had her Crawling In Heels. The queen of glam is also taking us through all the MAJOR looks she has been wearing recently. This episode is sweet fashion treat! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    43:03
  • Poppy Delevingne: Change The Lane
    We will be back next week with an all new episode! Until then, enjoy one of our favorite throw backs with Poppy Delevingne. In this episode, Rachel Zoe speaks with Poppy about her childhood and what it was like being the “middle child.” Then, they talk about her admiration for adventure and travel and how she figured out what she wanted to do in life. From finding incredible success in modeling and acting, Poppy has now created a brand of Prosecco called Della Vite with her two sisters. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    37:38

About Climbing in Heels with Rachel Zoe

Join Rachel Zoe each week as she interviews other female powerhouses with varying backgrounds and across different industries. Through her warmth and humor, listeners will hear about the challenges and successes of female entrepreneurship, balancing work and family life, and how these boss women navigate the changing landscape of business in a post pandemic world.
