About Wuthering Heights (Full Audiobook) by Emily Brontë

Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë is a dark tale of passion, revenge, and fate set on the Yorkshire moors. The story follows Heathcliff, an orphan adopted by the Earnshaw family, who grows obsessed with Catherine Earnshaw. Despite their deep bond, Catherine marries Edgar Linton for status, driving Heathcliff into vengeful fury. His cruelty destroys generations, affecting their children. The novel explores love, obsession, class, and the supernatural, with its haunting atmosphere and intense emotions making it one of literature’s most powerful and tragic love stories. Summary by Dream Audiobooks