178: Come Create With Me

It's Bonnie Christine here, friends, and in this episode, I am bringing you an episode that just might spark a whole new creative journey for you! Imagine holding something that YOU designed - fabric, gift wrap, or wallpaper - and feeling that thrill of seeing your creativity come to life! I share all about my Start Simple mini-class series, a free, no-experience-required introduction to surface pattern design. Whether you're a seasoned artist or just curious about creative expression, these mini-classes are designed to be a fun, stress-free gateway into this vibrant world! I walk you through the essentials of creating your own patterns, from sketching and scanning found objects to tracing in Adobe Illustrator, and finally, ordering a tangible piece of your artwork. You can choose from fabric, gift wrap, or wallpaper design, and each mini-class is under an hour, making it perfect for busy schedules. Plus, I share tips for creating custom color palettes, building seamless patterns, and avoiding common mistakes when exporting files. You don't need any fancy skills or even a background in art, just a curiosity to try something new. Also, here's a little nudge from me: invite a friend, a family member, or your kids to join! Sharing this journey could make it even more fun. These classes are not only a chance to create something beautiful but also an invitation to play and reconnect with your creativity, so if you're ready to dive into the world of pattern design, head over to bonniechristine.com/startsimple! I can't wait to see what you create, and, as always, remember, there's room for you!