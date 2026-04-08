Palace Intrigue Presents: King William

The Windsor recording studio is ready, Michelle Obama arrives, and Catherine sits down for the most anticipated royal interview in decades. The conversation about early childhood development and public service exceeds every expectation, generating global downloads and critical acclaim that the memoir publicity machine will struggle to compete with. But Harry's visit concludes with a private meeting between brothers that leaves William asking a single bitter question: has it leaked to People Magazine yet?
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