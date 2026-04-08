Palace Intrigue Presents: King William

Three months after the podcast launch, an unprecedented phone call arrives: Catherine's series has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Talk Series. The palace convenes in stunned emergency session to debate the impossible optics of sending the Queen to Beverly Hills. Catherine reframes the entire question with a strategic proposal that transforms Hollywood recognition into a demonstration of royal soft power. As William approaches his first anniversary as King, the decision he makes will define what the monarchy has become under his reign.



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