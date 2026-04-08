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Palace Intrigue Presents: King William

Caloroga Shark Media
DramaEntertainment News
Palace Intrigue Presents: King William
Latest episode

23 episodes

  • Palace Intrigue Presents: King William

    22. The Decision

    04/05/2026 | 17 mins.
    Three months after the podcast launch, an unprecedented phone call arrives: Catherine's series has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Talk Series. The palace convenes in stunned emergency session to debate the impossible optics of sending the Queen to Beverly Hills. Catherine reframes the entire question with a strategic proposal that transforms Hollywood recognition into a demonstration of royal soft power. As William approaches his first anniversary as King, the decision he makes will define what the monarchy has become under his reign.

    👑 The Palace Intrigue Social Hub is Live! Join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram or click the links to start your royal journey!

    👑 Follow our hit series Crown and Controversy! Season 1 is available now. Season 2 has new episodes every Sunday on the regular feed. GET THE FULL SEASON 2 BEFORE REGULAR LISTENERS as a subscriber! Hit that "UNINTERRUPTED LISTENING" Banner on the top of the Apple player. AND listent to Crown and Controversy "NORWAY'S ROYAL REBELS" here and get the full season as a premium subscriber now.

    PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS get Crown & Controversy seasons including Norways Royal Rebels, Deep Crown Sunday episode and COMMERCIAL FREE LISTENING!! NO ADS!!

    Plus you unlock 25+ series from Caloroga Shark Media!
  • Palace Intrigue Presents: King William

    21. Launch

    04/04/2026 | 17 mins.
    The Windsor recording studio is ready, Michelle Obama arrives, and Catherine sits down for the most anticipated royal interview in decades. The conversation about early childhood development and public service exceeds every expectation, generating global downloads and critical acclaim that the memoir publicity machine will struggle to compete with. But Harry's visit concludes with a private meeting between brothers that leaves William asking a single bitter question: has it leaked to People Magazine yet?

    👑 The Palace Intrigue Social Hub is Live! Join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram or click the links to start your royal journey!

    👑 Follow our hit series Crown and Controversy! Season 1 is available now. Season 2 has new episodes every Sunday on the regular feed. GET THE FULL SEASON 2 BEFORE REGULAR LISTENERS as a subscriber! Hit that "UNINTERRUPTED LISTENING" Banner on the top of the Apple player. AND listent to Crown and Controversy "NORWAY'S ROYAL REBELS" here and get the full season as a premium subscriber now.

    PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS get Crown & Controversy seasons including Norways Royal Rebels, Deep Crown Sunday episode and COMMERCIAL FREE LISTENING!! NO ADS!!

    Plus you unlock 25+ series from Caloroga Shark Media!
  • Palace Intrigue Presents: King William

    20. The Tindalls

    04/03/2026 | 18 mins.
    As Harry's plane touches down at Heathrow, Mike and Zara Tindall make their debut as working royals with a children's sports initiative in Cardiff. Their natural warmth and authentic engagement generate exactly the kind of positive coverage the monarchy has been desperate for, while Harry's mysterious silence in London creates a competing narrative that the palace watches with growing unease.

    👑 The Palace Intrigue Social Hub is Live! Join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram or click the links to start your royal journey!

    👑 Follow our hit series Crown and Controversy! Season 1 is available now. Season 2 has new episodes every Sunday on the regular feed. GET THE FULL SEASON 2 BEFORE REGULAR LISTENERS as a subscriber! Hit that "UNINTERRUPTED LISTENING" Banner on the top of the Apple player. AND listent to Crown and Controversy "NORWAY'S ROYAL REBELS" here and get the full season as a premium subscriber now.

    PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS get Crown & Controversy seasons including Norways Royal Rebels, Deep Crown Sunday episode and COMMERCIAL FREE LISTENING!! NO ADS!!

    Plus you unlock 25+ series from Caloroga Shark Media!
  • Palace Intrigue Presents: King William

    19. The Return

    04/02/2026 | 18 mins.
    The Villa Park photographs of a genuinely happy King go viral with overwhelming public approval. But even as William savors his successful rule-breaking, his secure phone delivers news that changes every calculation: Prince Harry is coming to London. Three days, a deliberately vague agenda, and a palace on high alert as William must decide whether to engage his brother as family or manage him as a media risk.

    👑 The Palace Intrigue Social Hub is Live! Join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram or click the links to start your royal journey!

    👑 Follow our hit series Crown and Controversy! Season 1 is available now. Season 2 has new episodes every Sunday on the regular feed. GET THE FULL SEASON 2 BEFORE REGULAR LISTENERS as a subscriber! Hit that "UNINTERRUPTED LISTENING" Banner on the top of the Apple player. AND listent to Crown and Controversy "NORWAY'S ROYAL REBELS" here and get the full season as a premium subscriber now.

    PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS get Crown & Controversy seasons including Norways Royal Rebels, Deep Crown Sunday episode and COMMERCIAL FREE LISTENING!! NO ADS!!

    Plus you unlock 25+ series from Caloroga Shark Media!
  • Palace Intrigue Presents: King William

    18. Security

    04/01/2026 | 20 mins.
    A casual text from Mike Tindall about an Aston Villa match triggers a sobering security briefing about constitutional mathematics: if something happened to William, his brother in California would be regent for a child. Frustrated by the relentless erosion of any normal human experience, William makes a decision that alarms his entire protection team. What follows becomes the monarchy's most unexpected public relations triumph in years.

    👑 The Palace Intrigue Social Hub is Live! Join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram or click the links to start your royal journey!

    👑 Follow our hit series Crown and Controversy! Season 1 is available now. Season 2 has new episodes every Sunday on the regular feed. GET THE FULL SEASON 2 BEFORE REGULAR LISTENERS as a subscriber! Hit that "UNINTERRUPTED LISTENING" Banner on the top of the Apple player. AND listent to Crown and Controversy "NORWAY'S ROYAL REBELS" here and get the full season as a premium subscriber now.

    PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS get Crown & Controversy seasons including Norways Royal Rebels, Deep Crown Sunday episode and COMMERCIAL FREE LISTENING!! NO ADS!!

    Plus you unlock 25+ series from Caloroga Shark Media!

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About Palace Intrigue Presents: King William

A sudden phone call changes everything."Your Majesty," comes the voice that William has never heard addressed to him before. In that instant, the Prince of Wales becomes King William the Fifth, thrust into the most demanding role on earth while still processing the devastating news that his father has died.King William takes listeners inside the most dramatic royal transition in modern history—a speculative series exploring what happens when constitutional duty collides with private grief, when ancient ceremonies meet modern media, and when a family's most intimate moments become the world's most watched drama.From the creators of Palace Intrigue and Crown and Controversy
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