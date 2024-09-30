A Killer Strikes At Random In... The Genome Killer, The Next Thriller Audio Drama From Voyage Media
The next thriller audio drama from Voyage Media has arrived. An FDA and FBI agent team up to solve a string of murders occurring around the country, targeting victims seemingly at random through poisoned water... only to discover the connection that unveils the killer. If you enjoy movies like Zodiac, and TV series like CSI, take a listen to The Genome Killer. Available anywhere you listen to podcasts.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:53
Episode Eight
The final confrontation between Lieutenant Ritter and John.
Based on the novel "My 365 Days With The Wolfhounds In Vietnam, 1968-1969: A Combat Veteran's Journey" by John Quintrell. The novel is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/365-DAYS-WOLFHOUNDS-VIETNAM-1968-1969/dp/1649703295
Someone Is Killing The Wolfhounds is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, Minoti Vaishnav and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by John Quintrell. Story produced by Minoti Vaishnav. Written and directed by Dan Benamor. Edited, sound designed, and mixed by Nick Messitte. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Starring Jonathan Regier as John, Albie Robles as Lieutenant Ritter, Ray Carsillo as Big Sally, Jonathan Cahill as Rich, Kareem Ferguson as Merlin, Alejandro Ruiz as Doc, Michael Tran as Tong, and Veronica Dang as Vietnamese Woman.
If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts, or anywhere you're listening. And subscribe now for future episodes.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
21:59
Episode Seven
The surviving Wolfhounds regroup, and set in motion their final plan to rid the world of Lieutenant Ritter.
Based on the novel "My 365 Days With The Wolfhounds In Vietnam, 1968-1969: A Combat Veteran's Journey" by John Quintrell. The novel is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/365-DAYS-WOLFHOUNDS-VIETNAM-1968-1969/dp/1649703295
Someone Is Killing The Wolfhounds is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, Minoti Vaishnav and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by John Quintrell. Story produced by Minoti Vaishnav. Written and directed by Dan Benamor. Edited, sound designed, and mixed by Nick Messitte. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Starring Jonathan Regier as John, Albie Robles as Lieutenant Ritter, Ray Carsillo as Big Sally, Jonathan Cahill as Rich, Kareem Ferguson as Merlin, Alejandro Ruiz as Doc, Michael Tran as Tong, and Veronica Dang as Vietnamese Woman.
If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts, or anywhere you're listening. And subscribe now for future episodes.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
20:39
Episode Six
The Wolfhounds will not all survive their most harrowing battle of Vietnam.
Based on the novel "My 365 Days With The Wolfhounds In Vietnam, 1968-1969: A Combat Veteran's Journey" by John Quintrell. The novel is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/365-DAYS-WOLFHOUNDS-VIETNAM-1968-1969/dp/1649703295
Someone Is Killing The Wolfhounds is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, Minoti Vaishnav and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by John Quintrell. Story produced by Minoti Vaishnav. Written and directed by Dan Benamor. Edited, sound designed, and mixed by Nick Messitte. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Starring Jonathan Regier as John, Albie Robles as Lieutenant Ritter, Ray Carsillo as Big Sally, Jonathan Cahill as Rich, Kareem Ferguson as Merlin, Alejandro Ruiz as Doc, Michael Tran as Tong, and Veronica Dang as Vietnamese Woman.
If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts, or anywhere you're listening. And subscribe now for future episodes.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
20:16
Episode Five
A river ambush demonstrates that Ritter might be impossible to kill.
Based on the novel "My 365 Days With The Wolfhounds In Vietnam, 1968-1969: A Combat Veteran's Journey" by John Quintrell. The novel is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/365-DAYS-WOLFHOUNDS-VIETNAM-1968-1969/dp/1649703295
Someone Is Killing The Wolfhounds is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, Minoti Vaishnav and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by John Quintrell. Story produced by Minoti Vaishnav. Written and directed by Dan Benamor. Edited, sound designed, and mixed by Nick Messitte. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Starring Jonathan Regier as John, Albie Robles as Lieutenant Ritter, Ray Carsillo as Big Sally, Jonathan Cahill as Rich, Kareem Ferguson as Merlin, Alejandro Ruiz as Doc, Michael Tran as Tong, and Veronica Dang as Vietnamese Woman.
If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts, or anywhere you're listening. And subscribe now for future episodes.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices