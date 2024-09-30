Powered by RND
PodcastsFictionSomeone Is Killing The Wolfhounds
Listen to Someone Is Killing The Wolfhounds in the App
Listen to Someone Is Killing The Wolfhounds in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Someone Is Killing The Wolfhounds

Podcast Someone Is Killing The Wolfhounds
Voyage Media
Based on a true story. A group of soldiers in Vietnam decide they need to murder their rogue lieutenant, if they're going to make it home alive. TRAINING DAY me...
FictionDrama

Available Episodes

5 of 10
  • A Killer Strikes At Random In... The Genome Killer, The Next Thriller Audio Drama From Voyage Media
    The next thriller audio drama from Voyage Media has arrived. An FDA and FBI agent team up to solve a string of murders occurring around the country, targeting victims seemingly at random through poisoned water... only to discover the connection that unveils the killer. If you enjoy movies like Zodiac, and TV series like CSI, take a listen to The Genome Killer. Available anywhere you listen to podcasts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:53
  • Episode Eight
    The final confrontation between Lieutenant Ritter and John. Based on the novel "My 365 Days With The Wolfhounds In Vietnam, 1968-1969: A Combat Veteran's Journey" by John Quintrell. The novel is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/365-DAYS-WOLFHOUNDS-VIETNAM-1968-1969/dp/1649703295 Someone Is Killing The Wolfhounds is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, Minoti Vaishnav and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by John Quintrell. Story produced by Minoti Vaishnav. Written and directed by Dan Benamor. Edited, sound designed, and mixed by Nick Messitte. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Starring Jonathan Regier as John, Albie Robles as Lieutenant Ritter, Ray Carsillo as Big Sally, Jonathan Cahill as Rich, Kareem Ferguson as Merlin, Alejandro Ruiz as Doc, Michael Tran as Tong, and Veronica Dang as Vietnamese Woman. If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts, or anywhere you're listening. And subscribe now for future episodes.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    21:59
  • Episode Seven
    The surviving Wolfhounds regroup, and set in motion their final plan to rid the world of Lieutenant Ritter. Based on the novel "My 365 Days With The Wolfhounds In Vietnam, 1968-1969: A Combat Veteran's Journey" by John Quintrell. The novel is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/365-DAYS-WOLFHOUNDS-VIETNAM-1968-1969/dp/1649703295 Someone Is Killing The Wolfhounds is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, Minoti Vaishnav and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by John Quintrell. Story produced by Minoti Vaishnav. Written and directed by Dan Benamor. Edited, sound designed, and mixed by Nick Messitte. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Starring Jonathan Regier as John, Albie Robles as Lieutenant Ritter, Ray Carsillo as Big Sally, Jonathan Cahill as Rich, Kareem Ferguson as Merlin, Alejandro Ruiz as Doc, Michael Tran as Tong, and Veronica Dang as Vietnamese Woman. If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts, or anywhere you're listening. And subscribe now for future episodes.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    20:39
  • Episode Six
    The Wolfhounds will not all survive their most harrowing battle of Vietnam. Based on the novel "My 365 Days With The Wolfhounds In Vietnam, 1968-1969: A Combat Veteran's Journey" by John Quintrell. The novel is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/365-DAYS-WOLFHOUNDS-VIETNAM-1968-1969/dp/1649703295 Someone Is Killing The Wolfhounds is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, Minoti Vaishnav and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by John Quintrell. Story produced by Minoti Vaishnav. Written and directed by Dan Benamor. Edited, sound designed, and mixed by Nick Messitte. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Starring Jonathan Regier as John, Albie Robles as Lieutenant Ritter, Ray Carsillo as Big Sally, Jonathan Cahill as Rich, Kareem Ferguson as Merlin, Alejandro Ruiz as Doc, Michael Tran as Tong, and Veronica Dang as Vietnamese Woman. If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts, or anywhere you're listening. And subscribe now for future episodes.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    20:16
  • Episode Five
    A river ambush demonstrates that Ritter might be impossible to kill. Based on the novel "My 365 Days With The Wolfhounds In Vietnam, 1968-1969: A Combat Veteran's Journey" by John Quintrell. The novel is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/365-DAYS-WOLFHOUNDS-VIETNAM-1968-1969/dp/1649703295 Someone Is Killing The Wolfhounds is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, Minoti Vaishnav and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by John Quintrell. Story produced by Minoti Vaishnav. Written and directed by Dan Benamor. Edited, sound designed, and mixed by Nick Messitte. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Starring Jonathan Regier as John, Albie Robles as Lieutenant Ritter, Ray Carsillo as Big Sally, Jonathan Cahill as Rich, Kareem Ferguson as Merlin, Alejandro Ruiz as Doc, Michael Tran as Tong, and Veronica Dang as Vietnamese Woman. If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts, or anywhere you're listening. And subscribe now for future episodes.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    21:39

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About Someone Is Killing The Wolfhounds

Based on a true story. A group of soldiers in Vietnam decide they need to murder their rogue lieutenant, if they're going to make it home alive. TRAINING DAY meets PLATOON.
Podcast website

Listen to Someone Is Killing The Wolfhounds, Soft Voice and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Someone Is Killing The Wolfhounds: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.0.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/14/2024 - 7:17:09 AM