Introducing... People Who Knew Me
Coming 23rd May 2023...
Emily Morris uses 9/11 to fake her own death and run away to start a new life in California as Connie Prynne. Fourteen years later, now with a teenage daughter by her side, Connie is diagnosed with breast cancer. She will be forced to confront her past so that her daughter will not be left on her own if she does not survive. She must decide how to explain her lies, her secrets, her selfish decisions – and ultimately her ‘widowed’ husband. Everything she thought she had fled from when she pretended to die in New York.
Starring Rosamund Pike and Hugh Laurie, Kyle Soller and Alfred Enoch. The first audio drama from the makers of Bad Sisters, People Who Knew Me is a 10-part series, written and directed by Daniella Isaacs, adapted from the book by Kim Hooper.
Written and Directed by Daniella Isaacs
Adapted from the original novel and Consulting Produced by Kim Hooper
Produced by Joshua Buckingham
Executive Producers for Merman: Sharon Horgan, Faye Dorn, Clelia Mountford, Kira Carstensen, Seicha Turnbull and Brenna Rae Eckerson
Executive Producer for eOne: Jacqueline Sacerio, Co-Executive Producer: Carey Burch Nelson
Commissioning Editor: Dylan Haskins
Assistant Commissioner for the BBC: Lorraine Okuefuna
Additional Commissioning support for the BBC Natasha Johansson and Harry Robinson
Production Executive: Gareth Coulam Evans
Production Manager: Sarah Lawson
Casting Director: Lauren Evans
Audio Production & Post-Production by SoundNode
Supervising Dialogue Recordist & Editor: Daniel Jaramillo
Supervising Sound Editor, Sound Design & Mix: Martin Schulz
Music composed by Max Perryment
Additional Dialogue Recording: David Crane, Martin Jilek
Assistant Dialogue Recordists: Jack Cook, Giancarlo Granata
Additional Dialogue Editing: Marco Toca
Head of Production: Rebecca Kerley
Production Accountant: Lianna Meering
Finance Director: Jackie Sidey
Legal and Business Affairs: Mark Rogers at Media Wizards
Dialect Coach for Rosamund Pike: Carla Meyer
Read in: Hannah Moorish
Stills Photographer: May Robson
Artwork: Mirjami Qin
Artwork Photographer: Sibel Ameti
Additional thanks to: Emily Peska, Caitlin Stegemoller, Sam Woolf, Charly Clive, Ellie White, Ellen Robertson, Kate Phillips, Ed Davis, Ciarán Owens, Jonathan Schey, Daniel Raggett, Jason Phipps and Charlotte Ritchie
A Merman / Mermade production for BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds