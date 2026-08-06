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Arc

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DramaFiction
Arc
Latest episode

19 episodes

  • Arc

    Intimacy: 6. Lady C's Fever Dream

    08/05/2026 | 15 mins.
    An incident on set forces Liza to step in and halt filming. As she tries to uncover what is really happening, she begins to question who she can trust.
    In 'Intimacy' Episode 6:
    Lena Headey as Liza
    Simon Kassianides as Nico
    Alison Steadman as Mum
    Thaddea Graham as Kate
    Tom Goodman-Hill as Gary
    Maisie Williams as Bunny
    Matthew Broome as Alex
    Tia Bannon as Ruby
    Additional voices were:
    Tom Glenister, Mark Kilcawley, James Nicolaou, Paul Panting, Finlay Paul, Nigel Pilkington, Josh Singh Sian, Sam Stafford

    Based on an original idea by: Erika Lust
    Executive Produced by: Sharon Horgan, Faye Dorn
    Executive Producer for the BBC: Dylan Haskins
    Assistant Commissioner for BBC: Lorraine Okuefuna
    Written, created and directed by: Lena Headey
    Consultant Audio Director: Celia De Wolff
    Series Produced by: Emma Morgan
    Story Produced by: Maddie Beautyman and Megan Heverin
    Production Manager: Archan Mohile
    Production Coordinator: Marlene Beauquis Smith
    Production Runner: Tobias Davies
    Script Assistants: Liis Miik and Jo Troy
    Casting Director: Lauren Evans
    Intimacy Coordinator: Robbie Taylor Hunt
    Recorded at: Sound Node
    Sound Designer: Martin Schulz
    Supervising Sound Editor and Mixer: Daniel Jaramillo
    Recording Engineers: David Crane and Giancarlo Granata
    Music and Score composed by: Max Perryment
    Merman Television Managing Director: Rebecca Parkinson
    Merman Finance Director: Jackie Sidey
    Merman Television Head of Production: Amanda Wasey
    Merman Television Finance Manager: Gemma Wilson
    Legal and Business Affairs: Mark Rogers and Georges Villeneau
    Artwork Photography: Stevan Keane
    Behind the Scenes: Michas Vanni
  • Arc

    Intimacy: 5. Supriza Liza

    08/05/2026 | 15 mins.
    Liza’s carefully controlled world is disrupted when an unexpected family arrival clashes with filming, leading to chaos and an awkward producer’s party.
    In 'Intimacy' Episode 5 :
    Lena Headey as Liza
    Thaddea Graham as Kate
    Alison Steadman as Mum
    Tom Goodman-Hill as Gary
    Matthew Broome as Alex
    Maisie Williams as Bunny
    Tia Bannon as Ruby
    Additional voices were:
    Tom Glenister, Mark Kilcawley, James Nicolaou, Paul Panting, Finlay Paul, Nigel Pilkington, Josh Singh Sian, Sam Stafford

    Based on an original idea by: Erika Lust
    Executive Produced by: Sharon Horgan, Faye Dorn
    Executive Producer for the BBC: Dylan Haskins
    Assistant Commissioner for BBC: Lorraine Okuefuna
    Written, created and directed by: Lena Headey
    Consultant Audio Director: Celia De Wolff
    Series Produced by: Emma Morgan
    Story Produced by: Maddie Beautyman and Megan Heverin
    Production Manager: Archan Mohile
    Production Coordinator: Marlene Beauquis Smith
    Production Runner: Tobias Davies
    Script Assistants: Liis Miik and Jo Troy
    Casting Director: Lauren Evans
    Intimacy Coordinator: Robbie Taylor Hunt
    Recorded at: Sound Node
    Sound Designer: Martin Schulz
    Supervising Sound Editor and Mixer: Daniel Jaramillo
    Recording Engineers: David Crane and Giancarlo Granata
    Music and Score composed by: Max Perryment
    Merman Television Managing Director: Rebecca Parkinson
    Merman Finance Director: Jackie Sidey
    Merman Television Head of Production: Amanda Wasey
    Merman Television Finance Manager: Gemma Wilson
    Legal and Business Affairs: Mark Rogers and Georges Villeneau
    Artwork Photography: Stevan Keane
    Behind the Scenes: Michas Vanni
  • Arc

    Intimacy: 4. Safe Sex Santa

    07/29/2026 | 15 mins.
    An early call to set brings Liza and Gary into a tense rehearsal that blurs boundaries. When a surprise visitor arrives, Liza is thrown further off balance.
    In 'Intimacy' Episode 4:
    Lena Headey as Liza
    Alison Steadman as Mum
    Hannah Waddingham as Lou
    Tia Bannon as Ruby
    Simon Kassianides as Nico
    Thaddea Graham as Kate
    Tom Goodman-Hill as Gary
    Matthew Broome as Alex
    Maisie Williams as Bunny
    Additional voices were:
    Tom Glenister, Mark Kilcawley, James Nicolaou, Paul Panting, Finlay Paul, Nigel Pilkington, Josh Singh Sian, Sam Stafford

    Based on an original idea by: Erika Lust
    Executive Produced by: Sharon Horgan, Faye Dorn
    Executive Producer for the BBC: Dylan Haskins
    Assistant Commissioner for BBC: Lorraine Okuefuna
    Written, created and directed by: Lena Headey
    Consultant Audio Director: Celia De Wolff
    Series Produced by: Emma Morgan
    Story Produced by: Maddie Beautyman and Megan Heverin
    Production Manager: Archan Mohile
    Production Coordinator: Marlene Beauquis Smith
    Production Runner: Tobias Davies
    Script Assistants: Liis Miik and Jo Troy
    Casting Director: Lauren Evans
    Intimacy Coordinator: Robbie Taylor Hunt
    Recorded at: Sound Node
    Sound Designer: Martin Schulz
    Supervising Sound Editor and Mixer: Daniel Jaramillo
    Recording Engineers: David Crane and Giancarlo Granata
    Music and Score composed by: Max Perryment
    Merman Television Managing Director: Rebecca Parkinson
    Merman Finance Director: Jackie Sidey
    Merman Television Head of Production: Amanda Wasey
    Merman Television Finance Manager: Gemma Wilson
    Legal and Business Affairs: Mark Rogers and Georges Villeneau
    Artwork Photography: Stevan Keane
    Behind the Scenes: Michas Vanni
  • Arc

    Intimacy: 3. Note To Self, Find Sharks

    07/29/2026 | 15 mins.
    Liza works with the crew to build a safe space for intimate scenes. Gary appears supportive, but over dinner he reveals a very different set of expectations.
    In 'Intimacy' Episode 3:
    Lena Headey as Liza
    Maisie Williams as Bunny
    Thaddea Graham as Kate
    Tom Goodman-Hill as Gary
    Matthew Broome as Alex
    Hannah Waddingham as Lou
    Additional voices were:
    Tom Glenister, Mark Kilcawley, James Nicolaou, Paul Panting, Finlay Paul, Nigel Pilkington, Josh, Singh Sian, Sam Stafford

    Based on an original idea by: Erika Lust
    Executive Produced by: Sharon Horgan, Faye Dorn
    Executive Producer for the BBC: Dylan Haskins
    Assistant Commissioner for BBC: Lorraine Okuefuna
    Written, created and directed by: Lena Headey
    Consultant Audio Director: Celia De Wolff
    Series Produced by: Emma Morgan
    Story Produced by: Maddie Beautyman and Megan Heverin
    Production Manager: Archan Mohile
    Production Coordinator: Marlene Beauquis Smith
    Production Runner: Tobias Davies
    Script Assistants: Liis Miik and Jo Troy
    Casting Director: Lauren Evans
    Intimacy Coordinator: Robbie Taylor Hunt
    Recorded at: Sound Node
    Sound Designer: Martin Schulz
    Supervising Sound Editor and Mixer: Daniel Jaramillo
    Recording Engineers: David Crane and Giancarlo Granata
    Music and Score composed by: Max Perryment
    Merman Television Managing Director: Rebecca Parkinson
    Merman Finance Director: Jackie Sidey
    Merman Television Head of Production: Amanda Wasey
    Merman Television Finance Manager: Gemma Wilson
    Legal and Business Affairs: Mark Rogers and Georges Villeneau
    Artwork Photography: Stevan Keane
    Behind the Scenes: Michas Vanni
  • Arc

    Intimacy: 2. I Like Being Naked

    07/22/2026 | 14 mins.
    Intimacy coordinator Liza arrives on set and meets the cast of a provocative new adaptation. As she starts work, she must quickly establish boundaries but old tensions resurface.
    In 'Intimacy' Episode 2 :
    Lena Headey as Liza
    Hannah Waddingham as Lou
    Thaddea Graham as Kate
    Maisie Williams as Bunny
    Matthew Broome as Alex
    Tia Bannon as Ruby
    Alison Steadman as Mum
    Tom Goodman-Hill as Gary
    Additional voices were:
    Dempsey Bovell, Tom Glenister, Mark Kilcawley, James Nicolaou, Paul Panting, Finlay Paul, Nigel Pilkington, Josh Singh Sian, Sam Stafford

    Based on an original idea by: Erika Lust
    Executive Produced by: Sharon Horgan, Faye Dorn
    Executive Producer for the BBC: Dylan Haskins
    Assistant Commissioner for BBC: Lorraine Okuefuna
    Written, created and directed by: Lena Headey
    Consultant Audio Director: Celia De Wolff
    Series Produced by: Emma Morgan
    Story Produced by: Maddie Beautyman and Megan Heverin
    Production Manager: Archan Mohile
    Production Coordinator: Marlene Beauquis Smith
    Production Runner: Tobias Davies
    Script Assistants: Liis Miik and Jo Troy
    Casting Director: Lauren Evans
    Intimacy Coordinator: Robbie Taylor Hunt
    Recorded at: Sound Node
    Sound Designer: Martin Schulz
    Supervising Sound Editor and Mixer: Daniel Jaramillo
    Recording Engineers: David Crane and Giancarlo Granata
    Music and Score composed by: Max Perryment
    Merman Television Managing Director: Rebecca Parkinson
    Merman Finance Director: Jackie Sidey
    Merman Television Head of Production: Amanda Wasey
    Merman Television Finance Manager: Gemma Wilson
    Legal and Business Affairs: Mark Rogers and Georges Villeneau
    Artwork Photography: Stevan Keane
    Behind the Scenes: Michas Vanni
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About Arc
Arc is home to premium cinematic audio drama series: sharp, funny, and emotionally honest stories about the moments that change us.Series 1 is People Who Knew Me (2023): Emily Morris uses 9/11 to fake her own death and run away to start a new life in California as Connie Prynne. Starring Rosamund Pike, Hugh Laurie, Kyle Soller, Isabella Sermon and Alfred Enoch. Written by Daniella Isaacs, adapted from the book by Kim Hooper.Series 2 is Intimacy (2026): Intimacy coordinator Liza Simmons gets her big break when offered a job on a major movie, only to discover that the director is a person from her past who ruined her life. Starring Lena Headey, Hannah Waddingham, Alison Steadman, Thaddea Graham, Matthew Broome and Tom Goodman-Hill.Both series are Merman productions, with executive producer Sharon Horgan.
Podcast website
DramaFiction

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