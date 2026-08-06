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19 episodes
- An incident on set forces Liza to step in and halt filming. As she tries to uncover what is really happening, she begins to question who she can trust.
In 'Intimacy' Episode 6:
Lena Headey as Liza
Simon Kassianides as Nico
Alison Steadman as Mum
Thaddea Graham as Kate
Tom Goodman-Hill as Gary
Maisie Williams as Bunny
Matthew Broome as Alex
Tia Bannon as Ruby
Additional voices were:
Tom Glenister, Mark Kilcawley, James Nicolaou, Paul Panting, Finlay Paul, Nigel Pilkington, Josh Singh Sian, Sam Stafford
Based on an original idea by: Erika Lust
Executive Produced by: Sharon Horgan, Faye Dorn
Executive Producer for the BBC: Dylan Haskins
Assistant Commissioner for BBC: Lorraine Okuefuna
Written, created and directed by: Lena Headey
Consultant Audio Director: Celia De Wolff
Series Produced by: Emma Morgan
Story Produced by: Maddie Beautyman and Megan Heverin
Production Manager: Archan Mohile
Production Coordinator: Marlene Beauquis Smith
Production Runner: Tobias Davies
Script Assistants: Liis Miik and Jo Troy
Casting Director: Lauren Evans
Intimacy Coordinator: Robbie Taylor Hunt
Recorded at: Sound Node
Sound Designer: Martin Schulz
Supervising Sound Editor and Mixer: Daniel Jaramillo
Recording Engineers: David Crane and Giancarlo Granata
Music and Score composed by: Max Perryment
Merman Television Managing Director: Rebecca Parkinson
Merman Finance Director: Jackie Sidey
Merman Television Head of Production: Amanda Wasey
Merman Television Finance Manager: Gemma Wilson
Legal and Business Affairs: Mark Rogers and Georges Villeneau
Artwork Photography: Stevan Keane
Behind the Scenes: Michas Vanni
- Liza’s carefully controlled world is disrupted when an unexpected family arrival clashes with filming, leading to chaos and an awkward producer’s party.
In 'Intimacy' Episode 5 :
Lena Headey as Liza
Thaddea Graham as Kate
Alison Steadman as Mum
Tom Goodman-Hill as Gary
Matthew Broome as Alex
Maisie Williams as Bunny
Tia Bannon as Ruby
Additional voices were:
Tom Glenister, Mark Kilcawley, James Nicolaou, Paul Panting, Finlay Paul, Nigel Pilkington, Josh Singh Sian, Sam Stafford
Based on an original idea by: Erika Lust
Executive Produced by: Sharon Horgan, Faye Dorn
Executive Producer for the BBC: Dylan Haskins
Assistant Commissioner for BBC: Lorraine Okuefuna
Written, created and directed by: Lena Headey
Consultant Audio Director: Celia De Wolff
Series Produced by: Emma Morgan
Story Produced by: Maddie Beautyman and Megan Heverin
Production Manager: Archan Mohile
Production Coordinator: Marlene Beauquis Smith
Production Runner: Tobias Davies
Script Assistants: Liis Miik and Jo Troy
Casting Director: Lauren Evans
Intimacy Coordinator: Robbie Taylor Hunt
Recorded at: Sound Node
Sound Designer: Martin Schulz
Supervising Sound Editor and Mixer: Daniel Jaramillo
Recording Engineers: David Crane and Giancarlo Granata
Music and Score composed by: Max Perryment
Merman Television Managing Director: Rebecca Parkinson
Merman Finance Director: Jackie Sidey
Merman Television Head of Production: Amanda Wasey
Merman Television Finance Manager: Gemma Wilson
Legal and Business Affairs: Mark Rogers and Georges Villeneau
Artwork Photography: Stevan Keane
Behind the Scenes: Michas Vanni
- An early call to set brings Liza and Gary into a tense rehearsal that blurs boundaries. When a surprise visitor arrives, Liza is thrown further off balance.
In 'Intimacy' Episode 4:
Lena Headey as Liza
Alison Steadman as Mum
Hannah Waddingham as Lou
Tia Bannon as Ruby
Simon Kassianides as Nico
Thaddea Graham as Kate
Tom Goodman-Hill as Gary
Matthew Broome as Alex
Maisie Williams as Bunny
Additional voices were:
Tom Glenister, Mark Kilcawley, James Nicolaou, Paul Panting, Finlay Paul, Nigel Pilkington, Josh Singh Sian, Sam Stafford
Based on an original idea by: Erika Lust
Executive Produced by: Sharon Horgan, Faye Dorn
Executive Producer for the BBC: Dylan Haskins
Assistant Commissioner for BBC: Lorraine Okuefuna
Written, created and directed by: Lena Headey
Consultant Audio Director: Celia De Wolff
Series Produced by: Emma Morgan
Story Produced by: Maddie Beautyman and Megan Heverin
Production Manager: Archan Mohile
Production Coordinator: Marlene Beauquis Smith
Production Runner: Tobias Davies
Script Assistants: Liis Miik and Jo Troy
Casting Director: Lauren Evans
Intimacy Coordinator: Robbie Taylor Hunt
Recorded at: Sound Node
Sound Designer: Martin Schulz
Supervising Sound Editor and Mixer: Daniel Jaramillo
Recording Engineers: David Crane and Giancarlo Granata
Music and Score composed by: Max Perryment
Merman Television Managing Director: Rebecca Parkinson
Merman Finance Director: Jackie Sidey
Merman Television Head of Production: Amanda Wasey
Merman Television Finance Manager: Gemma Wilson
Legal and Business Affairs: Mark Rogers and Georges Villeneau
Artwork Photography: Stevan Keane
Behind the Scenes: Michas Vanni
- Liza works with the crew to build a safe space for intimate scenes. Gary appears supportive, but over dinner he reveals a very different set of expectations.
In 'Intimacy' Episode 3:
Lena Headey as Liza
Maisie Williams as Bunny
Thaddea Graham as Kate
Tom Goodman-Hill as Gary
Matthew Broome as Alex
Hannah Waddingham as Lou
Additional voices were:
Tom Glenister, Mark Kilcawley, James Nicolaou, Paul Panting, Finlay Paul, Nigel Pilkington, Josh, Singh Sian, Sam Stafford
Based on an original idea by: Erika Lust
Executive Produced by: Sharon Horgan, Faye Dorn
Executive Producer for the BBC: Dylan Haskins
Assistant Commissioner for BBC: Lorraine Okuefuna
Written, created and directed by: Lena Headey
Consultant Audio Director: Celia De Wolff
Series Produced by: Emma Morgan
Story Produced by: Maddie Beautyman and Megan Heverin
Production Manager: Archan Mohile
Production Coordinator: Marlene Beauquis Smith
Production Runner: Tobias Davies
Script Assistants: Liis Miik and Jo Troy
Casting Director: Lauren Evans
Intimacy Coordinator: Robbie Taylor Hunt
Recorded at: Sound Node
Sound Designer: Martin Schulz
Supervising Sound Editor and Mixer: Daniel Jaramillo
Recording Engineers: David Crane and Giancarlo Granata
Music and Score composed by: Max Perryment
Merman Television Managing Director: Rebecca Parkinson
Merman Finance Director: Jackie Sidey
Merman Television Head of Production: Amanda Wasey
Merman Television Finance Manager: Gemma Wilson
Legal and Business Affairs: Mark Rogers and Georges Villeneau
Artwork Photography: Stevan Keane
Behind the Scenes: Michas Vanni
- Intimacy coordinator Liza arrives on set and meets the cast of a provocative new adaptation. As she starts work, she must quickly establish boundaries but old tensions resurface.
In 'Intimacy' Episode 2 :
Lena Headey as Liza
Hannah Waddingham as Lou
Thaddea Graham as Kate
Maisie Williams as Bunny
Matthew Broome as Alex
Tia Bannon as Ruby
Alison Steadman as Mum
Tom Goodman-Hill as Gary
Additional voices were:
Dempsey Bovell, Tom Glenister, Mark Kilcawley, James Nicolaou, Paul Panting, Finlay Paul, Nigel Pilkington, Josh Singh Sian, Sam Stafford
Based on an original idea by: Erika Lust
Executive Produced by: Sharon Horgan, Faye Dorn
Executive Producer for the BBC: Dylan Haskins
Assistant Commissioner for BBC: Lorraine Okuefuna
Written, created and directed by: Lena Headey
Consultant Audio Director: Celia De Wolff
Series Produced by: Emma Morgan
Story Produced by: Maddie Beautyman and Megan Heverin
Production Manager: Archan Mohile
Production Coordinator: Marlene Beauquis Smith
Production Runner: Tobias Davies
Script Assistants: Liis Miik and Jo Troy
Casting Director: Lauren Evans
Intimacy Coordinator: Robbie Taylor Hunt
Recorded at: Sound Node
Sound Designer: Martin Schulz
Supervising Sound Editor and Mixer: Daniel Jaramillo
Recording Engineers: David Crane and Giancarlo Granata
Music and Score composed by: Max Perryment
Merman Television Managing Director: Rebecca Parkinson
Merman Finance Director: Jackie Sidey
Merman Television Head of Production: Amanda Wasey
Merman Television Finance Manager: Gemma Wilson
Legal and Business Affairs: Mark Rogers and Georges Villeneau
Artwork Photography: Stevan Keane
Behind the Scenes: Michas Vanni
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About Arc
Arc is home to premium cinematic audio drama series: sharp, funny, and emotionally honest stories about the moments that change us.Series 1 is People Who Knew Me (2023): Emily Morris uses 9/11 to fake her own death and run away to start a new life in California as Connie Prynne. Starring Rosamund Pike, Hugh Laurie, Kyle Soller, Isabella Sermon and Alfred Enoch. Written by Daniella Isaacs, adapted from the book by Kim Hooper.Series 2 is Intimacy (2026): Intimacy coordinator Liza Simmons gets her big break when offered a job on a major movie, only to discover that the director is a person from her past who ruined her life. Starring Lena Headey, Hannah Waddingham, Alison Steadman, Thaddea Graham, Matthew Broome and Tom Goodman-Hill.Both series are Merman productions, with executive producer Sharon Horgan.Podcast website
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