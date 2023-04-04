Introducing... People Who Knew Me

Coming 23rd May 2023... Emily Morris uses 9/11 to fake her own death and run away to start a new life in California as Connie Prynne. Fourteen years later, now with a teenage daughter by her side, Connie is diagnosed with breast cancer. She will be forced to confront her past so that her daughter will not be left on her own if she does not survive. She must decide how to explain her lies, her secrets, her selfish decisions – and ultimately her ‘widowed’ husband. Everything she thought she had fled from when she pretended to die in New York. Starring Rosamund Pike and Hugh Laurie, Kyle Soller and Alfred Enoch. The first audio drama from the makers of Bad Sisters, People Who Knew Me is a 10-part series, written and directed by Daniella Isaacs, adapted from the book by Kim Hooper. Written and Directed by Daniella Isaacs Adapted from the original novel and Consulting Produced by Kim Hooper Produced by Joshua Buckingham Executive Producers for Merman: Sharon Horgan, Faye Dorn, Clelia Mountford, Kira Carstensen, Seicha Turnbull and Brenna Rae Eckerson Executive Producer for eOne: Jacqueline Sacerio, Co-Executive Producer: Carey Burch Nelson Commissioning Editor: Dylan Haskins Assistant Commissioner for the BBC: Lorraine Okuefuna Additional Commissioning support for the BBC Natasha Johansson and Harry Robinson Production Executive: Gareth Coulam Evans Production Manager: Sarah Lawson Casting Director: Lauren Evans Audio Production & Post-Production by SoundNode Supervising Dialogue Recordist & Editor: Daniel Jaramillo Supervising Sound Editor, Sound Design & Mix: Martin Schulz Music composed by Max Perryment Additional Dialogue Recording: David Crane, Martin Jilek Assistant Dialogue Recordists: Jack Cook, Giancarlo Granata Additional Dialogue Editing: Marco Toca Head of Production: Rebecca Kerley Production Accountant: Lianna Meering Finance Director: Jackie Sidey Legal and Business Affairs: Mark Rogers at Media Wizards Dialect Coach for Rosamund Pike: Carla Meyer Read in: Hannah Moorish Stills Photographer: May Robson Artwork: Mirjami Qin Artwork Photographer: Sibel Ameti Additional thanks to: Emily Peska, Caitlin Stegemoller, Sam Woolf, Charly Clive, Ellie White, Ellen Robertson, Kate Phillips, Ed Davis, Ciarán Owens, Jonathan Schey, Daniel Raggett, Jason Phipps and Charlotte Ritchie A Merman / Mermade production for BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds