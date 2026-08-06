An incident on set forces Liza to step in and halt filming. As she tries to uncover what is really happening, she begins to question who she can trust.

In 'Intimacy' Episode 6:

Lena Headey as Liza

Simon Kassianides as Nico

Alison Steadman as Mum

Thaddea Graham as Kate

Tom Goodman-Hill as Gary

Maisie Williams as Bunny

Matthew Broome as Alex

Tia Bannon as Ruby

Additional voices were:

Tom Glenister, Mark Kilcawley, James Nicolaou, Paul Panting, Finlay Paul, Nigel Pilkington, Josh Singh Sian, Sam Stafford



Based on an original idea by: Erika Lust

Executive Produced by: Sharon Horgan, Faye Dorn

Executive Producer for the BBC: Dylan Haskins

Assistant Commissioner for BBC: Lorraine Okuefuna

Written, created and directed by: Lena Headey

Consultant Audio Director: Celia De Wolff

Series Produced by: Emma Morgan

Story Produced by: Maddie Beautyman and Megan Heverin

Production Manager: Archan Mohile

Production Coordinator: Marlene Beauquis Smith

Production Runner: Tobias Davies

Script Assistants: Liis Miik and Jo Troy

Casting Director: Lauren Evans

Intimacy Coordinator: Robbie Taylor Hunt

Recorded at: Sound Node

Sound Designer: Martin Schulz

Supervising Sound Editor and Mixer: Daniel Jaramillo

Recording Engineers: David Crane and Giancarlo Granata

Music and Score composed by: Max Perryment

Merman Television Managing Director: Rebecca Parkinson

Merman Finance Director: Jackie Sidey

Merman Television Head of Production: Amanda Wasey

Merman Television Finance Manager: Gemma Wilson

Legal and Business Affairs: Mark Rogers and Georges Villeneau

Artwork Photography: Stevan Keane

Behind the Scenes: Michas Vanni