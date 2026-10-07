Professor Brian Cox takes a deeper dive into the science of global warming and how society should adapt, with two experts returning to answer more of your questions. Will new green technologies really help us reach net zero? What is solar forcing? Which regions of the planet will become uninhabitable and when? See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Professor Brian Cox takes a deeper dive into the science of fertility, with a panel of returning experts answering more of your questions. Should we sequence the DNA of embryos and use A.I. to choose which to implant? Are ultra-processed foods and microplastics really effecting fertility? And will new technologies mean humans could one day reproduce like squid? See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Professor Brian Cox takes a deeper dive into the science of ancient DNA, with two experts returning to answer more of your questions. How far can we go back in time using DNA? How accurate is ancient DNA when it comes to understanding our past? Why was diversity in DNA vital for the survival of early humans? Do we really share 60% of our genetic code with bananas? See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

A Question of Science is back - with free tickets to live recordings available now! Join Professor Brian Cox in person and put your questions to a panel of leading scientists and experts on a huge range of topics. We’ll be exploring how A.I. is changing medicine, what’s really happening inside the teenage brain, how can science help save our oceans, beat superbugs, tackle addiction, and what elite sport science can teach us about human strength and endurance. The series is being recorded in June and July at the Francis Crick Institute in London, one of the world’s leading centres for biomedical research. To book your tickets visit: crick.ac.uk/tickets See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

How is AI revolutionising medicine and drug discovery and could it really improve diagnosis and treatment for everyone? Could the role of doctors and nurses change forever, with AI taking care of admin and analysis at the touch of a button? Can we trust it to safeguard our health and our personal data – and who gets to control it? Join a panel of experts as they answer your questions and explore how AI is rapidly changing medicine and healthcare, now and in the future. Panel: Prof Mihaela van der Schaar: Chief AI Scientist, The Francis Crick Institute Dr Indra Joshi: Chief Product Officer, Optum UK Lord Patrick Vallance: Former Minister of State for Science Prof Samra Turajlic: Group Leader, Cancer Dynamics Laboratory, The Francis Crick Institute and Director, Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About A Question of Science

About A Question of Science

About A Question of Science