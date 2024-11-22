SLEEP MEDITATION with Lauren Ostrowski Fenton

Overwhelmed by Panic? Discover the Simple Steps to Reclaim Control A quiet talk.
Would you like to sleep well, relax and change your body? **Join Me on My Journey to Wellness!** https://www.youtube.com/@barossabodybylauren And https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8iR8NUZtQ1CLzWn5U0BoSQ Welcome to my new channel, [Barossa Body by Lauren](https://www.youtube.com/@barossabodybylauren), where I focus on gaining strength, improving health, and enhancing nutrition as we age. This channel empowers you with the tools to live a vibrant and healthy life. Here, I offer a number of twenty-minute user-friendly weight classes. Additionally, I invite you to subscribe to my original channel, [Lauren Ostrowski Fenton](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8iR8NUZtQ1CLzWn5U0BoSQ), which is centred around meditation, reducing anxiety, and coping with grief. Here, I specialize in helping individuals navigate the challenges of anxiety and loneliness, guiding you on a transformative journey toward restful sleep and rejuvenating mornings. Through the power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and sleep meditation techniques, I share insights on mindfulness that can significantly enhance your sleep quality. Explore strategies designed to address common sleep troubles and discover how CBT can be a powerful tool for managing and overcoming sleep disorders. Join me for guided sleep meditations, where I combine relaxation techniques with my soothing voice to create a tranquil atmosphere conducive to deep rest. You'll learn how to manage anxiety for better sleep and harness the power of positive thinking to promote peaceful nights. **Remember to subscribe to both channels and hit the notification bell to stay updated on the latest videos on sleep, mindfulness, strength training, and nutrition. Sweet dreams and a healthy body await you! For those seeking more in-depth support, I offer online counseling sessions as a certified counselor with a Master’s in Counseling. You can book a session through my SimplyBook.me page: [Book a Session](https://laurenostrowskifenton.simplybook.me/v2/). Additionally, I invite you to join the PEACE COLLECTIVE CLUB on Patreon, where you can access meditation classes, free seminars, workshops, and exclusive content that promotes healing, relaxation, and personal growth. [Join the Peace Collective Club](https://www.patreon.com/laurenostrowskifenton). If you appreciate the content I create and would like to support my work, consider making a donation via PayPal: [Donate Here](http://paypal.me/Laurenostrowski). Follow me on Instagram for daily inspiration and updates: [Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/laurenostrowskifenton/). You can also check out my stories on Medium, where I share messages intertwined with life experiences: [Medium](https://medium.com/@laurenostrowskifenton).
--------
15:48
Awakening your intuition trusting your inner voice guided sleep meditation female vocals
--------
36:36
Awakening your intuition trusting your inner voice guided sleep meditation with music
--------
47:38
Embracing change A Journey of transformation to help you sleep A guided sleep meditation vocals only
--------
1:01:40
Embracing change A Journey of transformation to help you sleep A guided sleep meditation with music
About SLEEP MEDITATION with Lauren Ostrowski Fenton
Would you like to fall asleep faster, sleep more deeply, and more easily? These GUIDED SLEEP MEDITATIONS and softly spoken talks are suited to adults, parents, children, students, and babies who are looking for help and guidance with achieving a night of deep sound sleep or are looking for comfort, relaxation and soothing. Welcome to Lauren Ostrowski Fenton’s deep sleep guided meditations with positive suggestions for encouraging a restorative, natural healing rest and sleep, together with a peaceful experience of total mind and body relaxation. Fall asleep fast at bedtime with this guided sleep meditation and wake up mindfully clear and focussed ready to face your day. Suitable for all ages, mothers, fathers, children, and babies tailored to help with sleep, insomnia, stress, and relaxation This guided meditation experience is recommended for repeated and ritualized listening. Develop a daily sleep meditation ritualized practice and with regular listening this guided meditation will encourage positive sleep suggestions and positive cognitive sleep patterns. Lauren is a mother of four, podcaster, life coach, writer, meditation teacher & YouTuber