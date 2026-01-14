Dominance, Denial, And The One Man Who Undid Me
1/14/2026 | 27 mins.
Okay, okay—I know I said I'd stop hogging the mic on Hump Day, but you guys loved my last confession… so I had to come back for one more steamy share 😘. This week, I'm giving you a delicious little peek behind the curtain into what really goes down on the private podcast. Think confessions I wouldn't dare say out loud publicly (until now), stories that get extra spicy 🌶, and yes—maybe even a clip or two of me coming like a dirty little slut 🤭. I'm dishing on Clark—the gorgeous man who pulled me in deep with his model good looks and even deeper kinks. Let's just say... I was not prepared for cuckolding and the emotional mindfuck it turned into. So buckle up, lovers—you're getting more than a tease this time 😈.
The Art Of The Slow Fuck And Why Men Crave It
1/13/2026 | 33 mins.
Okay, confession time 😈— sometimes, your man doesn't just want to take you… he needs you to take him. That's right, this episode is all about the feminine slow fuck (yes, it's a thing and it's magical 💫). I share a story that had my clit throbbing before I even finished telling it, and I'm pretty sure you'll be dripping by the end. Plus, I spill about a hot new fantasy involving a dominant femme listener and my evolving curiosity about girl-on-girl sex. Mmm, yeah, this one goes there. Ladies, tonight might be the night you turn him into your favorite dildo. 💋
He Asked To See My Breasts... Before The Appetizer
1/12/2026 | 29 mins.
So, what do you do when a man goes from "let's grab dinner" to "send nudes" in under 48 hours? 😅 You bring in a real one—Sir InQ—to break it ALL the way down. This episode is a juicy convo about masculine energy, modern dating missteps, and why not every woman should be approached like she's running an OnlyFans. I needed a dominant voice to talk me off the ledge of giving this guy a polite exit (why do we do that, ladies?!). Spoiler: I followed Sir InQ's advice, and it felt so good 😌. If you've ever wondered where the line is between sexy and straight-up disrespectful, this episode is your roadmap 💋.
Double MILF Trouble & Gangbang Math Kathy K's Sexy Book Drop
1/10/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
Okay babes, you know I love a woman who hustles hard, and Kathy K is the queen of sexy storytelling! 🔥 In this super fun crossover episode, I'm interviewing her (yep, role reversal!) all about her steamy new book and how she built her podcast empire from Craigslist confessions to 1,200+ anonymous interviews. 😈 This isn't just a book—it's a peek behind closed doors into some of the dirtiest minds and kinkiest realities you've ever fantasized about. We're talking swingers 🥂, gangbang queens 🍆, hotwife lies 💋, and double MILF trouble 😏. If you've ever had a spicy thought you were afraid to say out loud, Kathy's book proves you are definitely not alone. Tap in and let's celebrate her wild ride to publishing! 🎉📖
Scissoring, Strap-Ons & Slip-Ups: A Hump Day Confession
1/07/2026 | 21 mins.
Wanna hear the fantasy that's got me absolutely dripping lately? 😈 It started with a listener's email and spiraled into one of the hottest mental movies I've ever had — think soft lips, strong hands, scissoring, and a double-ended dildo that knows no mercy 😍 Oh, and did I mention a man eventually joins in for a steamy threesome finish? I know, I know… I'm so bad, but this one is so good 🔥 Plus, I spill the tea on a 10-year podcast episode mishap that had me howling. Confessions are good for the soul, baby — and I wanna hear yours next 😉
