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Health vs Hype with the American Medical Association
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10 episodes
- GLP-1s have become one of the biggest stories in health and weight loss. But beyond the headlines and social-media hype, what do we actually know?
Trace Dominguez breaks down how GLP-1 medications work with obesity medicine specialist Dr. Sean Hashmi, while online influencers Todd Masterson and Ashley Gibson share their experiences, including changes in appetite, weight, and what some people call “food noise.”
Then we go beyond weight loss. Researchers are investigating GLP-1s for sleep apnea, osteoarthritis, addiction, and other conditions. Some of the findings are intriguing. Others are preliminary. And some claims circulating online don't have enough evidence behind them yet.
We also get into GLP-1 side effects, compounded medications, long-term treatment, weight regain, and the next generation of drugs.
Because when it comes to GLP-1s, the science is moving quickly. The challenge is knowing the difference between what we know and what we hope might be true.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Maybe you've seen someone wearing a glowing red LED mask on social media. Or an ad promising smoother skin, thicker hair, less pain, and faster recovery – all from a few minutes under a red light. But how much of that is backed by science?
In this episode of Health vs. Hype, Trace Dominguez shines a light on one of the internet's biggest wellness trends: red light therapy. Joined by dermatologist Dr. Margareta Masse, he explores how photobiomodulation works, why different wavelengths matter, and which claims have real evidence behind them. Along the way, influencer Sly Huncho, skincare creator Rosa Hoffman, and melanoma survivor Mika Stambaugh share their personal experiences using red light therapy for everything from acne and wrinkles to wound healing and inflammation.
So, can red light therapy actually boost collagen? Does it help acne, scars, or hair loss? And are those expensive at-home masks worth the money? Tune in as we separate science from social media and find out whether red light therapy is all health... or just hype.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
The Science Behind Cold Plunges, Saunas, and Contrast Therapy: A Doctor Explains07/07/2026 | 31 mins.Cold plunges. Ice baths. Saunas. Contrast therapy has taken over social media, with influencers and athletes claiming that alternating between hot and cold can speed muscle recovery, reduce inflammation, improve circulation, boost mental health, and even make you more resilient. But does the science actually support those claims? In this episode of Health vs. Hype, host Trace Dominguez explores what happens inside your body when you switch between heat and cold, why a cold plunge can leave you feeling energized and euphoric, and whether contrast therapy delivers more than a temporary boost. Joined by sports medicine physician Dr. Chelsea Evans, Trace separates the evidence from the hype, explaining what research shows about pain relief, athletic recovery, circulation, mood, and long-term health benefits—and who should think twice before taking the plunge.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Intermittent Fasting Explained: Benefits, Risks, Weight Loss & What Doctors Really Think06/23/2026 | 33 mins.Intermittent fasting has become a big wellness trend online , but does the science actually support the hype?
In this episode of Health vs Hype, host Trace Dominguez digs into the medical evidence behind intermittent fasting with obesity medicine specialist Dr. Jen Schriever. Together, they break down the biggest claims surrounding fasting, including weight loss, insulin resistance, metabolic health, autophagy, mental clarity, longevity, and “metabolic reset.”
You’ll hear real experiences from intermittent fasting advocates Gin Stephens and Al Kavadlo, alongside expert analysis about what current research actually shows and where the evidence is still weak. Is intermittent fasting better than traditional calorie restriction? Can fasting improve blood sugar or help prevent disease? And who should avoid fasting altogether?
This episode explores:
The science of intermittent fasting and weight loss
Insulin resistance, blood sugar, and metabolic health
Claims about autophagy, longevity, and cellular repair
Mental clarity and cognitive benefits
Risks for people with diabetes or eating disorders
Intermittent fasting vs GLP-1 medications like Wegovy and Zepbound
Why diet quality still matters more than eating windows
If you’ve ever wondered whether intermittent fasting is truly healthy, or just another overhyped wellness trend, this episode separates evidence from marketing.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Can detox teas, juice cleanses, and parasite cleanses actually flush toxins out of your body or is the wellness industry overselling the science?
In this episode of Health vs Hype, Trace sits down with gastroenterologist Dr. David Purow to unpack one of the biggest wellness trends online: detoxing. Together, they break down what toxins really are, how the body naturally detoxifies itself, and why many popular detox products may be unnecessary or even harmful.
The episode explores social media claims surrounding heavy metals, microplastics, “detox pathways,” parasite cleanses, brain fog, bloating, inflammation, and fatigue. You’ll hear insights from wellness creator Mina Adams alongside evidence-based medical perspectives on whether detox regimens actually work. You’ll also hear from Steve Lutsk, an online fitness coach and detox doubter.
Dr. Purow explains how the liver, kidneys, lungs, skin, and even the brain already have built-in systems designed to remove waste and harmful substances. He also discusses why healthy habits like sleep, hydration, nutrition, movement, and exercise support the body far more effectively than trendy and expensive detox products or quick-fix cleanses.
The conversation also tackles:
Juice cleanses and detox teas
Parasite cleanse trends on TikTok and Instagram
Heavy metals and microplastic fears
“Resetting” your gut or digestive system
The psychology of wellness quick fixes
If you’ve ever wondered whether detoxes are science-backed, this episode separates health facts from wellness hype.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Health vs Hype with the American Medical Association
Health vs Hype from the American Medical Association takes on medical misinformation, viral health trends, DIY medicine, and common health myths to help listeners understand what’s real, what’s risky, and what’s backed by science. Let’s face it: many of us are guilty of occasionally “doing our own research.” We’ve searched symptoms and ended up down a medical rabbit hole. But our health is our greatest asset and trusting it to an algorithm or an influencer can be a costly mistake. From miracle supplements to cold plunge cures and beyond, Trace Dominguez fact-checks popular health claims, explains how medical misinformation spreads, and reveals the real-world consequences of getting it wrong. This show is your resource for fact-based, science-backed information from trusted AMA physicians and medical experts around the country, helping you take control of your greatest asset - your good health. To learn more, visit: amahealthvshype.orgPodcast website
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