T+288: The Return of President Trump

Donald Trump has been reelected President of the United States, and the main character of spaceflight, Elon Musk, is one of his top advisors. Some thoughts on where things may go from here, and a bit of my wishlist.

Topics:
NASA faces disruptive presidential transition - SpaceNews
Elon Musk on X (DOGE statement)
Eric Berger on X: "To be clear we are far from anything being settled, but based on what I'm hearing it seems at least 50-50 that NASA's Space Launch System rocket will be canceled. Not Block 1B. Not Block 2. All of it. There are other ways to get Orion to the Moon."