The Prairie Farm Podcast

Nicolas Lirio & Kent Boucher
All things conservation, prairie, gardening, permaculture, hunting, and agriculture. ”Conservation happens one mind at a time.”
  • Ep. 214 How to make a profit with non conventional hog farming
    Our good friend Matt Hatala, founder of Ancestral Farms of Iowa, joins us to discuss his venture in farming a healthier and more sustainable way. But it's not without challenges.   hokseynativeseeds.com (for CRP and Pasture Mixes) theprairiefarm.com (for bee and butterfly mixes)
    --------  
    1:17:33
  • Ep. 213 (Coffee Time) Christmas, Cop Cars, and Mariah Carey
    Well, it's about that time again. Join us for another Coffee Time Wednesday!   hokseynativeseeds.com (for CRP mixes and more) theprairiefarm.com (for backyard prairie and butterfly mixes)
    --------  
    17:52
  • Ep. 212 The cutting edge science of prairie grass and wildflowers
    Justin Meissen, our friend from The Tallgrass Prairie Center, joins us to give an update on the latest research in the prairie world. We deeply enjoyed our conversation with him and we believe you will as well.   hokseynativeseeds.com (for CRP and pasture mixes) theprairiefarm.com (for backyard prairie mixes)
    --------  
    1:13:37
  • Ep. 211 (Coffee Time) Three and a half rules for managing your prairie
    Another Wednesday, another Coffee Time! Join us as we discuss the best practices for managing your prairie fields.   hokseynativeseeds.com theprairiefarm.com
    --------  
    36:04
  • Ep. 210 The difficulties of managing diverse prairies
    Kevin Griggs joins us to discuss goats, prairie management, water quality, and his pet bison. We deeply enjoyed our time with him, and we believe you will too.   If you're interested in Iowa Ag Mitigation, make sure to check them out!   hokseynativeseeds.com (for CRP and wildlife habitat) theprairiefarm.com (for backyard prairie and wildflowers)
    --------  
    1:15:38

