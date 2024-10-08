Ep. 214 How to make a profit with non conventional hog farming
Our good friend Matt Hatala, founder of Ancestral Farms of Iowa, joins us to discuss his venture in farming a healthier and more sustainable way. But it's not without challenges.
--------
1:17:33
Ep. 213 (Coffee Time) Christmas, Cop Cars, and Mariah Carey
Well, it's about that time again. Join us for another Coffee Time Wednesday!
--------
17:52
Ep. 212 The cutting edge science of prairie grass and wildflowers
Justin Meissen, our friend from The Tallgrass Prairie Center, joins us to give an update on the latest research in the prairie world. We deeply enjoyed our conversation with him and we believe you will as well.
--------
1:13:37
Ep. 211 (Coffee Time) Three and a half rules for managing your prairie
Another Wednesday, another Coffee Time! Join us as we discuss the best practices for managing your prairie fields.
--------
36:04
Ep. 210 The difficulties of managing diverse prairies
Kevin Griggs joins us to discuss goats, prairie management, water quality, and his pet bison. We deeply enjoyed our time with him, and we believe you will too.
If you're interested in Iowa Ag Mitigation, make sure to check them out!
