Episode 20: The Last Act

SERIES FINALE - Endings lead to beginnings. The role of Chase Smith was played by Natalie Lander, and the role of Malcolm Smith was played by Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul). Strange Air was written and produced by Michael P. Greco and Tony Martinez. You can find more information at Strange Air Podcast. Contact: [email protected] Our new mystery, Trap Street, is available on your favorite platform. To advertise on our show, please contact Sean Howard at the Fable & Folly Network: [email protected] . Thanks for listening! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices