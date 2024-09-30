Hey, Space Monkeys. Have you ever wondered what happened to the earth Oz 9 left behind? I mean, I’m not saying we CAUSED the zombie apocalypse, but the math works out. (Sorry, Sweden)
25:50
episode one hundred & seven: Two went for the seljefløyte
-s the 1983 winner of the -nnu-l Dip your mittens contest, i -pplaud the l-rson brothers for their -m--ng skill -nd dedic-tion to the g-me.
until next time, sp-ce monkeys, enjoy the festivities, but m-ybe don't pl-y Dip your mittens....
26:40
episode one hundred & six: Is that a haddock?
So.... please take a close look at the episode art and tell me if you see anything funny? Mmmmm hmmmmmm. Apparently it took us a YEAR to notice. I blame all of you, frankly. You know what you did.
Until next time, Space Monkeys, keep your chins up. It's far more flattering.
28:52
BONUS: What's this I hear about an Oz 9 game?
It may not sound like it in the podcast, but life aboard the Oz 9 can be pretty boring at times. In the hiatuses (hiatusi?) between hair-on-fire moments, there's a lot of just puttering about in the inky void without much to do.
So, we've been creating a game to while away the hours between crises.
In this conversation, you'll hear us wittering on about this game and what it might eventually look like if we can scrape together the finances and the brain cells to get it out in the world.
Keep an eye and ear out for more information and a chance to support us on Kickstarter! And yes, the next "real" episode will be out soon. We had a sort of ... incident involving a hairbrush, a rabid egret, and Mrs Sheffield's cane and... I don't want to talk about it.
If you'd like to join our Patreon, you can do so here: https://www.patreon.com/c/Oz9podcast, though the smart money's on the ship crashing and burning probably in the next week.
If you'd like to hang out with entirely the wrong crowd, the Oz 9 channel on the Podcast Nexus Discord server is here: https://discord.gg/4aqZfum9Sa.
32:34
episode one hundred & five: Clara? Mein little Kartoffelpuffer?
NOTE: Stay tuned after the credits and all, for a trailer of a great new show: A Paladin's Bargain. You can listen to it in the usual places. You'll want to.
Thanks as ever to Lucas Elliott for the new Narrators (or, Narrator and Tour Guide) artwork!
It's Christmas eve as we publish this, and all of us monkeys wish all of you monkeys a very happy holiday season. We're hanging stockings over here (and about passing out from the fumes; just FYI space booties do NOT breathe) and hallucinating dancing sugar plums.
We'd do some sort of look back over the past year, but ... let's not. There was some weird stuff in there. Be well, stay well, all that shizz.
Hugs from yer ever-lovin',
Crew
It's Spring 2142 (a Tuesday), and Gated Galaxies has launched its 400 Oz-8000 ships, each carrying 50,000 "resting guests" to, hopefully, a new home on a shiny, brand-new planet. Except this whole "terraform and take over" idea isn't actually the plan; the real plan is far more nefarious and involves a great deal of cackling. But those aboard the ships don't know that, so off they toodle (those that make it out of Earth's atmosphere, at least), all shiny and optimistic. This is the story of one of those ships – the Oz 9 – and its tiny crew of hopeless incompetents. So far, they've been in space half an hour and several hundred people are dead. So... bright future, clearly.