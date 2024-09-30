BONUS: What's this I hear about an Oz 9 game?

It may not sound like it in the podcast, but life aboard the Oz 9 can be pretty boring at times. In the hiatuses (hiatusi?) between hair-on-fire moments, there's a lot of just puttering about in the inky void without much to do. So, we've been creating a game to while away the hours between crises. In this conversation, you'll hear us wittering on about this game and what it might eventually look like if we can scrape together the finances and the brain cells to get it out in the world. Keep an eye and ear out for more information and a chance to support us on Kickstarter! And yes, the next "real" episode will be out soon. We had a sort of ... incident involving a hairbrush, a rabid egret, and Mrs Sheffield's cane and... I don't want to talk about it. In this ep you'll hear the voices of: Sarah Golding Bonnie Brantley Kevin Hall Kyle Jones Pete Barry Eric Perry Shannon Perry Thanks to these good folks for joining us for the chat, and thanks to Sarah Golding for editing! If you'd like to join our Patreon, you can do so here: https://www.patreon.com/c/Oz9podcast, though the smart money's on the ship crashing and burning probably in the next week. If you'd like to hang out with entirely the wrong crowd, the Oz 9 channel on the Podcast Nexus Discord server is here: https://discord.gg/4aqZfum9Sa.