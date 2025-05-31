A lone deer hunter climbs thirty feet up his stand to stay safe, but safety proves to be an illusion. Trapped and tormented by a relentless Dogman all through the night, he faces a battle of nerves and survival against a creature that thrives on fear. This episode dives into the raw terror of being hunted—and the will to survive when escape seems impossible.
--------
21:45
Nightfall's Prisoner
In 1851, a lone prospector ventures into the wilds of Southwestern Oregon to stake his claim. But when night falls, his quest for fortune turns into a fight for survival as a relentless creature begins to torment him in the shadows. This episode explores the harsh frontier, ancient fears, and the dark presence lurking just beyond the campfire’s light.
--------
18:31
The Rite of the Kichigami
In this gripping rite of passage, young Taiyan faces a grueling journey up a sacred mountain to claim his place as a brave. Tasked with swapping the ancient spirit stone from the shrine with his tribe’s own, he must confront not only harsh elements and his own inner doubts but also the terrifying Kichigami—the mountain’s feared guardian. This trial tests more than strength; it demands courage to face the unknown and a heart ready to embrace destiny. Get ready for a story about tradition, fear, and what it truly takes to become a warrior.
--------
32:27
The Storm Was Coming and So Was Something Else
A seven-year-old boy named Luke gets lost on Kodiak Island’s National Wildlife Refuge, where something dark and mysterious watches him. As fear tightens its grip, Luke must face a terrifying presence that won’t let him go.
Dogman Tales is a podcast that features ficticious stories about Dogmen. The stories you hear on the podcast are ficticious, but don't think for a second that's going to help you sleep any better after listening to them. The stories might not be real, but the fear you'll feel is!New episodes will be published weekly. Sometimes, more than one episode will be published per week, so don't forget to click on the Follow + icon (on the podcast's home page).