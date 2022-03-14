Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow

Almost thirty years after The Day the Villains Won (aka V-Day), Helen Black arrives at her new apartment in The Onar, a 161-story apartment complex in what used...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 15
Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom, starting September 12th
Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom, starring Dylan Baker as Doctor Doom, available today on the SiriusXM app, Marvel Unlimited Podcasts on Apple Podcast, and everywhere you get your favorite podcasts.
Directed by Jade King Carroll. Original sound design and music by Mark Henry Phillips. Story by Mark Waid. Written by Mark Waid and James Tae Kim. Learn more at marvel.com/wastelanders
9/12/2022
1:47
First Look at Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine
Thirty years ago, Super Villains won. After killing the Avengers, the X-Men, and nearly every other Super Hero, the Red Skull assumed the office of President of the United States. Since that day, a traumatized Wolverine (Robert Patrick) has wandered in a daze of survivor’s guilt and self-loathing over his failure to protect his fellow X-Men and their mutant students.Wolverine encounters Sofia, a young mutant in-hiding and vows to transport her into the safe hands of estranged former X-Men Kitty Pryde and Rachel Summers. When the Red Skull and his top lieutenant Crossbones frame Wolverine and escalate anti-mutant sentiment to dangerous new levels, our hero realizes that his only option may be to face Red Skull and his savage allies head on. But a shocking, terrible truth may destroy Wolverine first...Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine is the fourth installment in the “Marvel's Wastelanders” audio epic. Starring Robert Patrick as Wolverine. Written and Directed by Jenny Turner Hall, with sound design by Michael Odmark and Daniel Brunell, and original music by Rhett Miller and John Burdick. Learn more at marvel.com/wastelanders.
6/13/2022
2:14
First Look at Marvel's Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show!
Squirrel Girl has taken down Thanos and Doctor Doom – but now she faces something far more terrifying… living authentically. Empire State University college student, Doreen Green, has recently been outed as a Super Hero – The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl! Hoping to unify her personas in the public eye, Squirrel Girl has created a new student radio show on ESU’s own college station. With the help of her best girl-friend, Nancy Whitehead as producer, and her best squirrel-friend, Tippy-Toe in the booth; Doreen is ready to help people more people than ever with her greatest Super Hero advice. And when the going get rough, she can always lean on her heroic friends: Iron Man, Spider-Man, Chipmunk Hunk, Koi Boi and Brain Drain. However, with a call-in show comes caller anonymity and not all the folks on the line want help – some want to crime – and crime hard! When a suspicious caller, wreaks havoc on New York City, Squirrel Girl and her friends will have to put their heroics to the test and prove that once and for all Doreen Green is the UNBEATABLE Squirrel Girl. It’s time to kick butts, and eat nuts! MARVEL’S SQUIRREL GIRL: THE UNBEATABLE RADIO SHOW! Milana Vayntrub as Squirrel Girl and featuring performances by Crystal Lucas Perry (Nancy Whitehead), Leo Sheng (Koi Boi), Davied Morales (Chipmunk Hunk), Erica Schroeder (Tippy T. Squirrel), Tina Benko (Rachel Oskar), and Peter Hermann (Brain Drain). Directed by Giovanna Sardelli. Original music by Justin Huertas and Steven Tran. Written by Ryan North. Learn more at https://marvel.com/SquirrelGirlPodcast
4/18/2022
3:04
Chapter Ten: The Future is Mysterious
Jordan and Victor take charge of The Onar’s power supply before all of its residents become tools of destruction. Meanwhile, Judy has a proposition for Lisa, and Helen says a difficult goodbye.MARVEL’S WASTELANDERS: BLACK WIDOW starring Susan Sarandon as Black Widow, and featuring performances by Eva Amurri (Samantha Sugarman), David Cale (J.A.R.V.I.S.), Nate Corddry (Jordan), Amber Gray (Judy), Melissa Gilbert (K.I.M.), Chasten Harmon (Lisa), Matthew J. Harris (S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent #2), Michael Imperioli (Stanley), Nathan James (Bookshop Clerk), Daniel Jenkins (Strange Male Voice), Brittney Johnson (Junior Analyst), Justin Kirk (Hank), Joel Perez (Victor), and Babak Tafti (Ralph). Directed by Timothy Busfield. Original sound design and music by Daniel Brunelle. Written by Alex Delyle.
3/21/2022
30:14
Chapter Nine: The Entertainment
Helen, Judy and Lisa team up to stop Samantha’s plans from moving forward, and Lisa enlists a surprising candidate to help their cause.MARVEL’S WASTELANDERS: BLACK WIDOW starring Susan Sarandon as Black Widow, and featuring performances by Eva Amurri (Samantha Sugarman), Michael Boxleitner (Marco Marmarato), Megan Byrne (Lonnette), David Cale (J.A.R.V.I.S.), Nate Corddry (Jordan), Amber Gray (Judy), Melissa Gilbert (K.I.M.), Chasten Harmon (Lisa), Matthew J. Harris (S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent #2), Michael Imperioli (Stanley), Daniel Jenkins (Strange Male Voice), and Justin Kirk (Hank). Directed by Timothy Busfield. Original sound design and music by Daniel Brunelle. Written by Alex Delyle.
Almost thirty years after The Day the Villains Won (aka V-Day), Helen Black arrives at her new apartment in The Onar, a 161-story apartment complex in what used to be Midtown Manhattan. Owned and operated by S.H.I.E.L.D., The Onar has become the very embodiment of the dystopic wealth and inequality that's engulfed New York City ever since V-Day. A collection of uber-rich families – including the media magnate Burge family – occupy the opulent penthouses in the DecaDomes, The Onar's highest ten stories. Helen Black's apartment is located in the much more humble "100 Block'. When her nosy neighbor Dr. Brian Mizuno asks Helen (through the paper thin walls) what brought her here, she cryptically alludes to "problems with an ex…".
On the same day that Helen moves into her apartment, Lisa Cartwright reports for her first day as a Junior Residential Security Analyst for Panopticog Solutions, a private security company hired by S.H.I.E.L.D. to monitor the residents of The Onar (without their knowledge or consent). Lisa is assigned to surveille Helen's corner of The 100 Block, and quickly discovers that Helen Black is not at all who she says she is.
Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow is the third installment in the "Marvel's Wastelanders" audio epic. Starring Susan Sarandon as Helen Black. Written by Alex Delyle (Fear the Walking Dead), directed by Timothy Busfield (Thirtysomething, The West Wing), with sound design and original music by Daniel Brunelle (The Two Princes, Sandra). Learn more at marvel.com/wastelanders.
Thank you for listening on Apple Podcasts!