The warrens of Old Tunnel are vast, labyrinthine, and dangerous. One must take the utmost caution when traversing their mold-ridden expanses–unless, of course, you are the MolePerson designated Loamy. Then, barbeque sauce and a nursery song will have to do.
Our Fair City was originally released between 2011 and 2018.
If you're interested in listening to the complete 8 seasons of Our Fair City ad free right now, you can join Audacious Machine Creative's Membership program at https://audaciousmachinecreative.memberful.com/join. $5 a month gets you ad free feeds of all of our podcasts, and goes directly to supporting the artists making new audio fiction podcasts!
Our Fair City would like to dedicate this episode to the families, caretakers, and researchers who are working with patients of Alzheimer’s’ disease. Learn more at alz.org or alzheimers.org.uk.
The Narrator— Ansel Burch
Loamy— Lise “Kat” Evans
The Widow Silty— Sebastian H. Orr
Clay— Tyler Samples
Sandy— Abby Doud
Doctor Montgomery Moro— Mark Soloff
Alan Bloom, F.A.R.M. technician— Sebastian H. Orr
Lindsey the Time Traveler— Lise “Kat” Evans
Time Manipulator—Ryan Schile
Written by Jim McDoniel. Directed by Jeffrey Gardner. Sound Design by Ryan Schile. Music by Stephen Poon. Episode art by Cyrus Crashtest. Produced by David Rheinstrom. Production Management by Betsey Palmer. Created by Clayton Faits.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
25:46
25:46
5.7- Dinner with the Good Doctors
Tonight, we return to that lair of unnatural, unsupervised, and decidedly un-corporate science: the Montgomery Moro Museum and Memorial House, as we join the Doctors and Andrew Snidge as they welcome Cassie in for that most dangerous of gatherings: a home-cooked meal with the family.
The Narrator— Ansel Burch
Alison Dalton— Nina O’Keefe
Josh— David Rheinstrom
Jenny— Marsha Harman
Cassy Wilkins— Ele Matelan
Andrew Snidge— Frank Sjodin
Doctor Herbert West— Ryan Schile
Elizabeth— Tara Schile
Doctor Emily Caligari— Marsha Harman
Doctor Montgomery Moro— Mark Soloff
The Meatwall— Ryan Schile
The Voice of HartLife— Jeffrey Gardner
Written by Stephanie Spence. Directed by Jeffrey Gardner. Sound Design by Ryan Schile. Music by Stephen Poon. Photo shoot designed, edited, and directed by Ryan Schile. Makeup by Tara Schile. Photography by Sebastian Orr Photography. Featuring (L to R) Mark Soloff, Ele Matelan, Ryan Schile, Tara Schile, and Frank Sjodin. Produced by David Rheinstrom. Production Management by Betsey Palmer. Created by Clayton Faits.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
21:49
21:49
5.6- Declawed
What dreams might rest inside the sleeping brain of a MolePerson? While you, loyal Policy, have surely never wasted valuable corporate time on such frivolous thoughts–rest assured, the company has an answer. Journey with us into…the mind of the MOLE.
Loamy— Lise “Kat” Evans
Dr. Herbert West— Ryan Schile
Greyson— David Rheinstrom
Dr. Emily Caligari— Marsha Harman
Ferous— Jeffrey Gardner
Ash— David Rheinstrom
Derek— Mark Soloff
Theodora Thoreau-Roosevelt— Lise “Kat” Evans
Simon Von Haggens— Mark Soloff
Neal Henderson— Sebastian H. Orr
Cumulus Jane— Lise “Kat” Evans
Caffeine Chorus— Caitlin Morgan, Mark Morgan, John Schile, Juliet Taylor, Bronwyn Schile, Robert Topping
The Narrator— Ansel Burch
Written by Mark Soloff. Directed by Jeffrey Gardner. Sound Design by Ryan Schile. Music by Stephen Poon. Episode art by Dann Tincher. Produced by David Rheinstrom. Production Management by Betsey Palmer. Created by Clayton Faits.
21:40
21:40
Episode 5.5 - Artistic Differences
Tensions begin to boil as a group of insurgents, know only as “The Hendersonians,” prepare for a stunning display of corporate disloyalty and defiance. What horrors will they unleash on the good Policies of HartLife? What harm will they do to the mighty infrastructure of the Corporation? And most importantly–how will HartLife restore order and safety? Find out…as the story of Our Fair City continues.
27:04
27:04
5.4 - Geonautical Console-Tations
Descend with the young Cassie Wilkins into the very bowels of the city, to the newly carved out Sector Omega. Thrill at being deeper than any policy has ever gone before- and marvel at the magnificent and mammoth Geoship that will take Policy Wilkins even deeper. Yes, loyal listeners- it is truly a new day of exploration for Our Fair City.
Cassie Wilkins— Ele Matelan
Charlie Wynn— Jared Latore
Agent Chamberlain— Jim McDoniel
Doctor Herbert West— Ryan Schile
Doctor Emily Caligari— Marsha Harman
Andrew Snidge— Frank Sjodin
Alison Dalton— Nina O’Keefe
The Voice of HartLife— Jeffrey Gardner
The Narrator— Ansel Burch
Written by Jim McDoniel. Directed by Jeffrey Gardner. Sound Design by Ryan Schile. Music by Stephen Poon. Episode art by Danielle Tanimura. Produced by David Rheinstrom. Production Management by Betsey Palmer. Created by Clayton Faits.
