Our Fair City
Our Fair City

Audacious Machine Creative
Our Fair City
  5.8- Loamy's Choice
    The warrens of Old Tunnel are vast, labyrinthine, and dangerous. One must take the utmost caution when traversing their mold-ridden expanses–unless, of course, you are the MolePerson designated Loamy. Then, barbeque sauce and a nursery song will have to do. === Our Fair City was originally released between 2011 and 2018. If you're interested in listening to the complete 8 seasons of Our Fair City ad free right now, you can join Audacious Machine Creative's Membership program at https://audaciousmachinecreative.memberful.com/join. $5 a month gets you ad free feeds of all of our podcasts, and goes directly to supporting the artists making new audio fiction podcasts! Our Fair City would like to dedicate this episode to the families, caretakers, and researchers who are working with patients of Alzheimer’s’ disease. Learn more at alz.org or alzheimers.org.uk. The Narrator— Ansel Burch Loamy— Lise “Kat” Evans The Widow Silty— Sebastian H. Orr Clay— Tyler Samples Sandy— Abby Doud Doctor Montgomery Moro— Mark Soloff Alan Bloom, F.A.R.M. technician— Sebastian H. Orr Lindsey the Time Traveler— Lise “Kat” Evans Time Manipulator—Ryan Schile Written by Jim McDoniel. Directed by Jeffrey Gardner. Sound Design by Ryan Schile. Music by Stephen Poon. Episode art by Cyrus Crashtest. Produced by David Rheinstrom. Production Management by Betsey Palmer. Created by Clayton Faits. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    25:46
  5.7- Dinner with the Good Doctors
    Tonight, we return to that lair of unnatural, unsupervised, and decidedly un-corporate science: the Montgomery Moro Museum and Memorial House, as we join the Doctors and Andrew Snidge as they welcome Cassie in for that most dangerous of gatherings: a home-cooked meal with the family. === Our Fair City was originally released between 2011 and 2018. If you're interested in listening to the complete 8 seasons of Our Fair City ad free right now, you can join Audacious Machine Creative's Membership program at https://audaciousmachinecreative.memberful.com/join. $5 a month gets you ad free feeds of all of our podcasts, and goes directly to supporting the artists making new audio fiction podcasts! The Narrator— Ansel Burch Alison Dalton— Nina O’Keefe Josh— David Rheinstrom Jenny— Marsha Harman Cassy Wilkins— Ele Matelan Andrew Snidge— Frank Sjodin Doctor Herbert West— Ryan Schile Elizabeth— Tara Schile Doctor Emily Caligari— Marsha Harman Doctor Montgomery Moro— Mark Soloff The Meatwall— Ryan Schile The Voice of HartLife— Jeffrey Gardner Written by Stephanie Spence. Directed by Jeffrey Gardner. Sound Design by Ryan Schile. Music by Stephen Poon. Photo shoot designed, edited, and directed by Ryan Schile. Makeup by Tara Schile. Photography by Sebastian Orr Photography. Featuring (L to R) Mark Soloff, Ele Matelan, Ryan Schile, Tara Schile, and Frank Sjodin. Produced by David Rheinstrom. Production Management by Betsey Palmer. Created by Clayton Faits. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    21:49
  5.6- Declawed
    What dreams might rest inside the sleeping brain of a MolePerson? While you, loyal Policy, have surely never wasted valuable corporate time on such frivolous thoughts–rest assured, the company has an answer. Journey with us into…the mind of the MOLE. === Our Fair City was originally released between 2011 and 2018. If you're interested in listening to the complete 8 seasons of Our Fair City ad free right now, you can join Audacious Machine Creative's Membership program at https://audaciousmachinecreative.memberful.com/join. $5 a month gets you ad free feeds of all of our podcasts, and goes directly to supporting the artists making new audio fiction podcasts! Loamy— Lise “Kat” Evans Dr. Herbert West— Ryan Schile Greyson— David Rheinstrom Dr. Emily Caligari— Marsha Harman Ferous— Jeffrey Gardner Ash— David Rheinstrom Derek— Mark Soloff Theodora Thoreau-Roosevelt— Lise “Kat” Evans Simon Von Haggens— Mark Soloff Neal Henderson— Sebastian H. Orr Cumulus Jane— Lise “Kat” Evans Caffeine Chorus— Caitlin Morgan, Mark Morgan, John Schile, Juliet Taylor, Bronwyn Schile, Robert Topping The Narrator— Ansel Burch Written by Mark Soloff. Directed by Jeffrey Gardner. Sound Design by Ryan Schile. Music by Stephen Poon. Episode art by Dann Tincher. Produced by David Rheinstrom. Production Management by Betsey Palmer. Created by Clayton Faits. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    21:40
  Episode 5.5 - Artistic Differences
    Tensions begin to boil as a group of insurgents, know only as “The Hendersonians,” prepare for a stunning display of corporate disloyalty and defiance. What horrors will they unleash on the good Policies of HartLife? What harm will they do to the mighty infrastructure of the Corporation? And most importantly–how will HartLife restore order and safety? Find out…as the story of Our Fair City continues. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    27:04
  5.4 - Geonautical Console-Tations
    Descend with the young Cassie Wilkins into the very bowels of the city, to the newly carved out Sector Omega. Thrill at being deeper than any policy has ever gone before- and marvel at the magnificent and mammoth Geoship that will take Policy Wilkins even deeper. Yes, loyal listeners- it is truly a new day of exploration for Our Fair City. === Our Fair City was originally released between 2011 and 2018. If you're interested in listening to the complete 8 seasons of Our Fair City ad free right now, you can join Audacious Machine Creative's Membership program at https://audaciousmachinecreative.memberful.com/join. $5 a month gets you ad free feeds of all of our podcasts, and goes directly to supporting the artists making new audio fiction podcasts! Cassie Wilkins— Ele Matelan Charlie Wynn— Jared Latore Agent Chamberlain— Jim McDoniel Doctor Herbert West— Ryan Schile Doctor Emily Caligari— Marsha Harman Andrew Snidge— Frank Sjodin Alison Dalton— Nina O’Keefe The Voice of HartLife— Jeffrey Gardner The Narrator— Ansel Burch Written by Jim McDoniel. Directed by Jeffrey Gardner. Sound Design by Ryan Schile. Music by Stephen Poon. Episode art by Danielle Tanimura. Produced by David Rheinstrom. Production Management by Betsey Palmer. Created by Clayton Faits. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    22:20

About Our Fair City

Our Fair City is a campy, post-apocalyptic audio drama from Audacious Machine Creative. Learn more at www.audaciousmachinecreative.com
