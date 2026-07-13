In 2017, the tragic events at Saint Rose's Orphanage in Kentucky shocked the community. The entire staff, including house mothers, housekeepers, workers, and security personnel, were discovered deceased and mutilated. Strikingly, all the children were missing. Early in the investigation, authorities found a tape recording that captured some of the harrowing incidents. According to reports, the tape suggested that the children were manipulated into committing the murders by one of the house Mothers. Some speculate that this woman is the notorious exopath known as "Mother-May-I," rumored to have a sinister influence over children and the ability to control them to carry out violent acts. However, the involvement of this individual has not been officially confirmed or denied by law enforcement. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

The Narrator delves into the most terrifying chapters of Greywitch's history, chronicling the tragedies, atrocities, and unspeakable events that shaped the town. But history is only the beginning. Armed with newfound knowledge, he unveils a series of shocking revelations. Follow us on Twitter at @maeltopia Want to learn more about the world of Maeltopia? Check out our website! Want additional perks like extra lore, stories, art, and more? Check out our Patreon at: www.patreon.com/maeltopia Be sure to like, comment, rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast platform! We appreciate your support! -- Written by Mark Anzalone Edited by Walker Kornfeld Sound mastering by Steven J. Anzalone -- Main Narrator voiced by Steven Zivic Mystery Narrator voiced by Mithun MK Gabriel Crowe voiced by Steven Zivic -- Intro music by Steven Anzalone, Lou Suttcliffe, and Harper Tacent Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

In 2014, the Weird Book received a recording about a reporter named Moira Bergen, who was investigating a mysterious and deadly cult. Her investigation, however, takes a sinister turn, ending ominously. The sender of the tape remains unknown, but many within the Weird Book community believe it serves as a chilling announcement. Moira voiced by Aubrey Akers Deiphage voiced by Steven Zivic Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

The recording in question dates back to 2008 and appears to document an investigation spearheaded by a detective named John Gable from the Hainsville Police Department in Hainsville, Washington. Gable was at the forefront of the investigation into the notorious killer known as "the Comic," named for the macabre, theatrical scenes they arranged with their victims. Since stepping down from his position, Gable's current whereabouts remain a mystery. The Comic is thought to still be at large. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

A serial killer known only as the "Boogey Man" discovers that he is being stalked by a strange audience of admirers. Investigating the bizarre presence of these onlookers, he comes to wonder about their nature and if he has been called to a higher purpose. Follow us on Twitter at @maeltopia Want to learn more about the world of Maeltopia? Check out our website! Want additional perks like extra lore, stories, art, and more? Check out our Patreon at: www.patreon.com/maeltopia Be sure to like, comment, rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast platform! We appreciate your support! -- Written by Mark Anzalone Edited by Walker Kornfeld Sound mastering by Steven J. Anzalone -- The Boogey Man (Narrator) voiced by Trenton Butt -- Intro music by Steven Anzalone, Lou Suttcliffe, and Harper Tacent Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Burned by a Paper Sun

About Burned by a Paper Sun

About Burned by a Paper Sun

A horror anthology podcast exploring the shadows where reason falters and light dares not linger.Shadows come in a thousand shapes—some drawn long beneath a dying sky, others drifting and lost beneath a wandering cloud. Yet one certainty has always remained: every shadow must have a caster. But what if that isn’t true? What if darkness could stand on its own?Here, the familiar laws of nature crumble. The Tower of Teeth rises from the soil, the Corpse Flower Plague spreads its rot, and the Great Darkness of 1999 still stains the edges of memory. In these tales, science fails, faith fractures, and the night no longer needs the day to exist.Some stories stand alone; others intertwine—threads of a greater tapestry woven from nightmare and myth. Each reveals a fragment of the truth hiding in the dark… waiting to be seen.Welcome to a world where shadows live—and they are watching.Cover Art by Mark Anzalone and Danielle Adams Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.