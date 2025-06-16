How Final Fantasy IX Closed a Golden Age | FF9 Analysis (Ep.1) | Ft. Final Fantasy Union

In today's episode, we're collaborating with Daryll from @FinalFantasyUnion to bring the development history of Final Fantasy IX. This is part 1 of a series where we will break down the story of FF9 chapter by chapter, explaining the thought process of the development team, the storytelling techniques employed, and what it all means at its core. Understanding the creative process really helps in understanding why certain choices were made, and can be vital to truly appreciating a classic like Final Fantasy IX. Join us as we begin our journey through one of the greatest RPGs ever made! Time Codes: 1. Intro (0:00) 2. Flydigi sponsorship (1:20) 3. Greetings (3:02) 4. Introduction to Daryll and Final Fantasy Union (3:43) 5. Guardians of the Crystal Kickstarter: (4:57) 6. Our personal feelings about Final Fantasy IX (8:33) 7. Sakaguchi and Kitase disagreed on how FF should be made (13:12) 8. FF9's visuals are inspired by the Dark Crystal (31:41) 9. Classic Final Fantasy's theatrical-style presentation (35:08) 10. The split in the FF team also split the fanbase (42:44) 11. FF9 was the first FF to be made in America? (48:47) 12. Understanding the creator's process helps us appreciate their work more (50:26) 13. Final Fantasy was always a collaborative process. Many developers are responsible for its success (59:16) 14. How FF9 saved lives--not even the devs themselves realized how important their work is (1:06:35) 15. Final Fantasy IX isn't just a video game. Its story touches on many deeply human subjects that we all wrestle with (1:09:18) 16. Nobuo Uematsu's unusual process for writing the music of FF9 (1:20:16) 17. Where to play for next week's discussion (1:24:12)