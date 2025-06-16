Adventure, Intrigue, and a Stolen Princess | FF9 Analysis (Ep.2)
The way that the intro to this game is framed by a theatrical performance is absolutely brilliant. Once again, Sakaguchi displays his prowess in the drafting of yet another beautiful and captivating introductory sequence that holds our attention and immerses us into a new and exciting world in Final Fantasy IX. We discuss the beginning of this game all the way up until the ship crashes into the Evil Forest. For next week, play up to the arrival into Lindblum.
Developers playing the game and commenting on the music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r05g9m4DBv0
Time Codes:
1. Intro (0:00)
2. Star Screen Movie (0:45)
3. The Logo (4:06)
4. The Opening Song (8:04)
5. Character Introductions (9:34)
6. Intro Cinematic (12:04)
7. Tantalus (15:30)
8. Dialogue Boxes (18:29)
9. First Fight (24:16)
10. The Writing (26:21)
11. The Strategy Guide (31:50)
12. Pre-Rendered Backgrounds (37:49)
13. The Cinematics (42:27)
14. Vivi (44:29)
15. Steiner (47:48)
16. Sakaguchi Is Brilliant At Intros (50:51)
17. Action Timed Mini-games (1:01:50)
18. Illusion Vs. Reality (1:04:01)
19. The Games Design (1:06:46)
20. Shakespeare in Final Fantasy (1:12:33)
21. Crashing Into The Evil Forest (1:13:39)
**Listen On Spotify**: https://open.spotify.com/show/4gIzzvT3AfRHjGlfF8kFW3
**Listen On Soundcloud**: https://soundcloud.com/resonantarc
**Listen On iTunes**: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/state-of-the-arc-podcast/id1121795837
**Listen On Pocket Cast**: http://pca.st/NJsJ
Patreon Page: https://www.patreon.com/resonantarc
Subscribe Star: https://www.subscribestar.com/resonant-arc
Twitter: https://twitter.com/resonantarc
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/resonantarc
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/resonantarc
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@resonantarc
--------
1:16:05
How Final Fantasy IX Closed a Golden Age | FF9 Analysis (Ep.1) | Ft. Final Fantasy Union
A big thank you to Flydigi for sponsoring this video! Visit shops.flydigi.com and enter the discount code "resonantarc" for 10% off your order!
In today's episode, we're collaborating with Daryll from @FinalFantasyUnion to bring the development history of Final Fantasy IX. This is part 1 of a series where we will break down the story of FF9 chapter by chapter, explaining the thought process of the development team, the storytelling techniques employed, and what it all means at its core. Understanding the creative process really helps in understanding why certain choices were made, and can be vital to truly appreciating a classic like Final Fantasy IX. Join us as we begin our journey through one of the greatest RPGs ever made!
Time Codes:
1. Intro (0:00)
2. Flydigi sponsorship (1:20)
3. Greetings (3:02)
4. Introduction to Daryll and Final Fantasy Union (3:43)
5. Guardians of the Crystal Kickstarter: (4:57)
6. Our personal feelings about Final Fantasy IX (8:33)
7. Sakaguchi and Kitase disagreed on how FF should be made (13:12)
8. FF9's visuals are inspired by the Dark Crystal (31:41)
9. Classic Final Fantasy's theatrical-style presentation (35:08)
10. The split in the FF team also split the fanbase (42:44)
11. FF9 was the first FF to be made in America? (48:47)
12. Understanding the creator's process helps us appreciate their work more (50:26)
13. Final Fantasy was always a collaborative process. Many developers are responsible for its success (59:16)
14. How FF9 saved lives--not even the devs themselves realized how important their work is (1:06:35)
15. Final Fantasy IX isn't just a video game. Its story touches on many deeply human subjects that we all wrestle with (1:09:18)
16. Nobuo Uematsu's unusual process for writing the music of FF9 (1:20:16)
17. Where to play for next week's discussion (1:24:12)
Patreon Page: https://www.patreon.com/resonantarc
Subscribe Star: https://www.subscribestar.com/resonant-arc
Twitter: https://twitter.com/resonantarc
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/resonantarc
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/resonantarc
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@resonantarc
--------
1:25:22
The Music Of Final Fantasy X w/ Final Fantasy Union
Final Fantasy 10 has some of the best music in video games. Nobuo Uematsu was aided by Masashi Hamauzu and Junya Nakano to craft this truly special soundtrack. Much like this podcast was aided by Daryl from Final Fantasy Union! Don't forget to support us on Patreon if you enjoy the content. Thank you!
**We're Now On Spotify**: https://open.spotify.com/show/4gIzzvT3AfRHjGlfF8kFW3
**Listen On Soundcloud**: https://soundcloud.com/resonantarc
**Listen On iTunes**: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/state-of-the-arc-podcast/id1121795837
**Listen On Pocket Cast**: http://pca.st/NJsJ
Patreon Page: https://www.patreon.com/resonantarc
Subscribe Star: https://www.subscribestar.com/resonant-arc
Twitter: https://twitter.com/resonantarc
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/resonantarc
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/resonantarc
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@resonantarc
--------
1:36:29
26 Years Later Suikoden II Hits Harder Than Ever
In its opening moments, Suikoden II plunges you into a war-torn world where childhood friendships are shattered and impossible choices must be made. Underscored by Miki Higashino’s masterful soundtrack, it promises a journey filled with heartbreak, betrayal, and a desperate struggle for peace.
This isn’t just another retro RPG — it’s a deeply personal tale about the cost of conflict, the bonds that define us, and the tragic paths we walk in the name of power. Suikoden II’s emotional weight and unforgettable characters have cemented its place in the rich history of the PlayStation library. Today, we dive into what makes this classic resonate so deeply, even 26 years later.
Patreon Page: https://www.patreon.com/resonantarc
Subscribe Star: https://www.subscribestar.com/resonant-arc
Twitter: https://twitter.com/resonantarc
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/resonantarc
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/resonantarc
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@resonantarc
--------
21:55
Kubrick’s Mind-Bending Masterpiece, Explained 2001 A Space Odyssey State of the Arc Podcast
Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey isn’t just a sci-fi classic—it’s a cinematic milestone that changed the language of film. In this video, we break down the film’s mysterious symbolism, groundbreaking visuals, and philosophical questions about evolution, technology, and humanity’s place in the universe.
Whether you’re a film buff, a philosophy nerd, or a JRPG fan who spotted the Xenogears influence a mile away, this deep dive is for you!