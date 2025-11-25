Powered by RND
PodcastsFictionThe Midnight Dispatch
The Midnight Dispatch
The Midnight Dispatch

Joe Ferguson
FictionHistory
The Midnight Dispatch
  • Of Verse & Veil
    In Of Verse and Veil, we turn our gaze back to London’s fog‑laden streets, where wit, skepticism, and deduction converge in a city alive with secrets. Oscar Wilde, Harry Houdini, and Arthur Conan Doyle find themselves drawn into a world where art, illusion, and belief collide — and where the line between performance and perception grows dangerously thin. At the heart of it all stands Dr. Joseph Bell, a man whose piercing observations reveal truths others would rather leave hidden.This episode explores the tension between narrative and evidence, the allure of the occult, and the fragile power of reputation in a city that thrives on spectacle. It’s a story of masks and mirrors, of verse and ritual, and of the unsettling ways belief can shape reality.The Midnight Dispatch is a historical fiction anthology podcast blending real people, places and events with the strange and supernatural. Season 1 reimagines the Jack the Ripper murders through the eyes of famous figures who may be more than they seem.Written and produced by Joe Ferguson.Send your theories, questions and comments to: [email protected]
  • The Great Escape Part 2
    The escape continues—but freedom is far from guaranteed. In this second chapter of The Great Escape, Wilde and Houdini descend deeper into the heart of Vármegye Tower, where reality fractures and science curdles into something far stranger. Inspired by the cosmic dread of H.P. Lovecraft, this episode blends hallucinatory peril, mythic ambition, and the slow unraveling of reason. What begins as a jailbreak becomes a confrontation with forces that defy nature—and sanity.Part 2 of a two-part arc. Best enjoyed with the lights low and ear phones.The Midnight Dispatch is a historical fiction anthology podcast blending real people, places and events with the strange and supernatural. Season 1 reimagines the Jack the Ripper murders through the eyes of famous figures who may be more than they seem.Written and produced by Joe Ferguson.Send your theories, questions and comments to: [email protected]
  • The Great Escape Part 1
    When Oscar Wilde receives two letters—one from P.T. Barnum pleading for help, the other from Arthur Conan Doyle accepting an invitation to hunt a killer—he knows the world is ending twice. Wilde sets off for Budapest to rescue Harry Houdini, imprisoned after a séance gone violently wrong. But this is no ordinary scandal. Beneath the velvet charm and gaslit glamour lies a conspiracy cloaked in green scarves, mind-altering incense, and vanishing prisoners.In this episode, Wilde and British intelligence officer William Melville unravel a mystery that begins with masked men and ends in whispers of Rasputin, secret corridors, and experiments that defy explanation. As Budapest watches in silence, Wilde prepares to walk into Vármegye Tower—not as a magician, but as bait.A city of shadows. A magician in chains. The escape begins now.The Midnight Dispatch is a historical fiction anthology podcast blending real people, places and events with the strange and supernatural. Season 1 reimagines the Jack the Ripper murders through the eyes of famous figures who may be more than they seem.Written and produced by Joe Ferguson.Send your theories, questions and comments to: [email protected]
  • The Showman's Gambit
    Before the alleyways whispered of blood and symbols, the city pulsed with spectacle. In this episode, Oscar Wilde receives a lavish invitation from P.T. Barnum, summoning him to a circus of marvels, illusions, and philosophical elephants. What begins as a flirtation with theatrical excess soon spirals into something darker: a blindfolded swordsman, a fortune teller who sees too clearly, and Houdini himself—chained, submerged, and gasping for more than air.As Wilde navigates the phantasmagoria, wit becomes weapon, and wonder a trap. Is the showman selling dreams—or disguising truths too dangerous to name? And when escape becomes performance, who is truly free?A tale of masks, mirrors, and men who dare the impossible—this is The Showman’s Gambit.The Midnight Dispatch is a historical fiction anthology podcast blending real people, places and events with the strange and supernatural. Season 1 reimagines the Jack the Ripper murders through the eyes of famous figures who may be more than they seem.Written and produced by Joe Ferguson.Send your theories, questions and comments to: [email protected]
  • The Midnight Dispatch Season 1 Trailer: The Ripper & The Rift
    The Midnight Dispatch presents Season 1: The Ripper & The Rift — a 12-part historical fiction thriller set in the gaslit shadows of Victorian London.It’s 1890. The city is modernizing, but something ancient is stirring beneath the cobblestones. When a terrified woman collides with Oscar Wilde outside a theater, she sets off a chain of events that draws Wilde and his companions into a mystery far stranger than scandal or murder. As bodies begin to appear — marked with symbols no one can explain — Wilde finds himself entangled with British Intelligence, occult secrets, and a darkness that predates the Empire itself.Blending real historical figures with supernatural intrigue, The Ripper & The Rift reimagines the Jack the Ripper murders through the eyes of artists, spies, and skeptics caught in a widening breach between reason and ritual.Written and produced by Joe Ferguson, The Midnight Dispatch is an anthology podcast where each season explores a different time, place, and mystery — all rooted in the strange intersections of history and imagination.Send your theories, questions and comments to: [email protected]
About The Midnight Dispatch

FictionHistory

