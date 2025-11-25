Before the alleyways whispered of blood and symbols, the city pulsed with spectacle. In this episode, Oscar Wilde receives a lavish invitation from P.T. Barnum, summoning him to a circus of marvels, illusions, and philosophical elephants. What begins as a flirtation with theatrical excess soon spirals into something darker: a blindfolded swordsman, a fortune teller who sees too clearly, and Houdini himself—chained, submerged, and gasping for more than air.As Wilde navigates the phantasmagoria, wit becomes weapon, and wonder a trap. Is the showman selling dreams—or disguising truths too dangerous to name? And when escape becomes performance, who is truly free?A tale of masks, mirrors, and men who dare the impossible—this is The Showman’s Gambit.The Midnight Dispatch is a historical fiction anthology podcast blending real people, places and events with the strange and supernatural. Season 1 reimagines the Jack the Ripper murders through the eyes of famous figures who may be more than they seem.Written and produced by Joe Ferguson.Send your theories, questions and comments to: [email protected]