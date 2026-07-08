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Hard Drive

Voyage Media
FictionScience Fiction
Hard Drive
Latest episode

15 episodes

  • Hard Drive

    A New Original Audio Drama... The Sound Of Home

    07/08/2026 | 1 mins.
    Featuring original music, The Sound Of Home is the story of a war veteran who returns home where he's torn between his love for his Native American songwriter ex and the troubled popstar who takes him on tour (where they perform songs written by his ex).

    Kalani Queypo (Into the West, A New World) and DeLanna Studi (Reservation Dogs) star.

    If you enjoy movies like A Star Is Born, An Officer and A Gentleman, and Crazy Heart, we think you'll love The Sound Of Home.

    All episodes are available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Hard Drive

    The Newest Sci-Fi Audio Drama From Voyage Media... Taking Time

    05/27/2026 | 1 mins.
    A new sci-fi podcast, Taking Time. An "expendable" everyman gets recruited for a highly risky, highly mysterious time travel experiment, and hopes to use the opportunity to save the life of the woman he loved.

    Equally wacky, silly, mysterious, and heartfelt - Taking Time is a time travel story through the lens of corporate espionage, "accidental" deaths, and dysfunction. All episodes of Season 1 are available now, anywhere you listen to podcasts.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Hard Drive

    Voyage Media Presents... A New Sci-Fi Audio Drama (Official Selection: Tribeca Festival)... Last Resort

    04/22/2026 | 2 mins.
    An official selection of Robert DeNiro's Tribeca Festival in scripted audio. A new sci-fi audio drama that's White Lotus meets Black Mirror.

    A "cancelled" influencer goes into hiding at a wellness retreat... where people die violently. A hallucinatory thriller about listening to your inner demon.

    All episodes of Season 1 are available right now on Apple, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Hard Drive

    Voyage Media Recommends: Redacted

    03/17/2026 | 19 mins.
    Introducing [REDACTED]; from Athan (The Grotto) and Jamie Petronis (The Cellar Letters).

    Following the death of his twin, failing actor Jacob Kane assumes his late-brother’s life in hopes of a fresh start. Instead of finding stability, Jacob finds himself working within The [REDACTED] Unit, a covert agency tasked with containing impossible creatures and phenomena. As he becomes entangled with paranormal forces and secret agendas, Jacob begins to discover a sense of belonging in a place he never expected.

    Equal parts horror and workplace satire, [REDACTED] takes inspiration from late 90s & early 2000s television like procedural monster-of-the-week shows X-files & Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and the classic ensemble banter of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Psych.

    Visit our website: https://theredactedunit.com/

    Join the discussion: http://theredactedunit.com/discord

    Starring:

    Jamie Petronis as Jacob Kane

    Athan as Eli Reyes

    Dan Morris as The Strict Producer

    Jeffrey Reddick as The Anxious Screenwriter

    Karen Neat as Server

    James Spurney as as Phil (Landlord)

    Nathan Lundsford as Jordan Kane

    Harlan Guthrie as ■■■

    Zoe D. Lee as ■■■■■

    Ben Akira Spencer as Officer

    Ioana Adascalitei as Jody (Paramedic)

    General Show Warnings

    Recurring themes of violence and peril, horror, death and grief, sudden & unsettling audio, use of weapons, secret-police/cover-ups, strong language.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Hard Drive

    Someone Is "Cleaning" The "Cleaners"... New Thriller Audio Drama Series

    03/03/2026 | 1 mins.
    The Bourne Identity meets Taken.

    A "cleaner" for a covert government organization gets tasked with eliminating the only target he can't... the adult daughter he never knew he had.

    A new thriller audio drama series from Voyage Media, producer of three #1 audio dramas.

    All episodes of Season 1 of The Cleaner are available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere else you listen to your podcasts.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Hard Drive
Starring Priah Ferguson (STRANGER THINGS). In the near future, a young woman inherits a hard drive of her dead grandfather's memories, and discovers he's left instructions for her in his memories, that lead her to a global population control conspiracy she is the key to defeating. Created by the Neese Twins (UMBRELLA ACADEMY). Produced by Voyage Media (producers of two previous #1 hit sci-fi podcasts, SANCTUARY and ELUCIDITY).
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