Introducing [REDACTED]; from Athan (The Grotto) and Jamie Petronis (The Cellar Letters).



Following the death of his twin, failing actor Jacob Kane assumes his late-brother’s life in hopes of a fresh start. Instead of finding stability, Jacob finds himself working within The [REDACTED] Unit, a covert agency tasked with containing impossible creatures and phenomena. As he becomes entangled with paranormal forces and secret agendas, Jacob begins to discover a sense of belonging in a place he never expected.



Equal parts horror and workplace satire, [REDACTED] takes inspiration from late 90s & early 2000s television like procedural monster-of-the-week shows X-files & Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and the classic ensemble banter of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Psych.



Visit our website: https://theredactedunit.com/



Join the discussion: http://theredactedunit.com/discord



Starring:



Jamie Petronis as Jacob Kane



Athan as Eli Reyes



Dan Morris as The Strict Producer



Jeffrey Reddick as The Anxious Screenwriter



Karen Neat as Server



James Spurney as as Phil (Landlord)



Nathan Lundsford as Jordan Kane



Harlan Guthrie as ■■■



Zoe D. Lee as ■■■■■



Ben Akira Spencer as Officer



Ioana Adascalitei as Jody (Paramedic)



General Show Warnings



Recurring themes of violence and peril, horror, death and grief, sudden & unsettling audio, use of weapons, secret-police/cover-ups, strong language.

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