Episode 9 - Halloween

Maurice Thomas as SilverPao Panginiban as GlassGriz Siebeneck as AmberTabitha Bardall as Copper Featuring Zane Schacht as the Goat Person, and Ray O'Hare, Tarek Esaw, Tom Schalk, Justice Washington, Autumn Toler, Vincent Holmes, and Anna Maguire as the Folk. Written, Directed, and Produced by Anna Maguire Original Music by Joshua David Mitchell CONTENT WARNINGSGraphic ViolenceBody horrorCannibalismDismemberment