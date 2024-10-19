STARRINGMaurice Thomas as SilverPao Panginiban as GlassGriz Siebeneck as AmberTabitha Bardall as Copper Featuring Anna Maguire as the Green Queen Written, Directed, and Produced by Anna Maguire Original Music by Joshua David Mitchell Support us on Patreon for ad-free downloads, bonus content, and more! Your donations keep us running so we can keep creating great shows for you! www.patreon.com/hodgepodgeaudio Visit www.hodgepodgeaudio.com for more information, transcripts, our newsletter, and even other shows! Hymns for the Road is licensed under an International Creative Commons 4.0 Attribution Non-Commercial Sharealike license.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
30:30
Episode 10 - The Diner
Episode 10 - The Diner

STARRING
Maurice Thomas as Silver
Pao Panginiban as Glass
Griz Siebeneck as Amber
Tabitha Bardall as Copper

Featuring Emily Foulger as the Waiter

CONTENT WARNINGS
Chewing
Death
17:45
Episode 9 - Halloween
Episode 9 - Halloween

Maurice Thomas as Silver
Pao Panginiban as Glass
Griz Siebeneck as Amber
Tabitha Bardall as Copper

Featuring Zane Schacht as the Goat Person, and Ray O'Hare, Tarek Esaw, Tom Schalk, Justice Washington, Autumn Toler, Vincent Holmes, and Anna Maguire as the Folk.

CONTENT WARNINGS
Graphic Violence
Body horror
Cannibalism
Dismemberment
28:08
Episode 8 - Divination
Episode 8 - Divination

STARRING
Maurice Thomas as Silver
Pao Panginiban as Glass
Griz Siebeneck as Amber
Tabitha Bardall as Copper
22:55
Episode 7 - An Honest Mistake
Episode 7 - An Honest Mistake

STARRING
Maurice Thomas as Silver
Pao Panginiban as Glass
Griz Siebeneck as Amber
Tabitha Bardall as Copper

CONTENT WARNINGS
Animal injury
Four survivors of a magical apocalypse embark on a road trip through the fantasy wasteland that once was America. Filled with mischievous and often malicious otherworldly creatures, strange and esoteric survival rules, and impossible, dreamlike landscapes, the world has become both indescribably beautiful, and ruthlessly, indiscriminately deadly.