We’re Alive: Scout’s Honor - Chapter 8 - Sink or Swim

Just another day at camp. Franklin earns his swimming badge, Ruby ties knots, Zach fiddles with radios, and Blaine becomes captain.Stranded on Catalina Island after the Outbreak, a small group of Adventure Scouts confront the “Infected", testing their mettle and the strength of their friendships. Armed with only determination and their Scout Rules, these preteens navigate the rugged island, discovering the essence of courage and sacrifice in the face of an apocalypse. Bonds are tested, innocence is lost, and the scout motto “Stay Alert, Stay Alive” takes on a whole new, dark significance.WARNING: This miniseries contains distressing scenarios involving children, including graphic violence and gore, as well as underage drinking and use of firearms. Listener discretion is advised.CAST:Beauden Michael McConnell as FranklinJulian Vidaurrazaga as BlaineDillon Wrich as ZachIsabella Burer as RubyRiley Jackson as CarmenBraxton Hale as PierceGreg Perrow as JoeHayden Williams-Moran as ChaseMichael Swan as NarratorFull list of cast & crew: https://www.werealive.com/ This is the conclusion of WE’RE ALIVE: SCOUT’S HONOR. To find out what happens next, listen to WE’RE ALIVE: A STORY OF SURVIVAL and all subsequent stories in the world of WE’RE ALIVE on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all podcast platforms.Disclaimer: “We’re Alive: Scout’s Honor” and all of the events and characters associated with it are a work of fiction. This project is not sponsored or endorsed by Camp Emerald Bay or any other scouting organization. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, events or localities is entirely coincidental. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.