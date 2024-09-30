Just another day at camp. Franklin earns his swimming badge, Ruby ties knots, Zach fiddles with radios, and Blaine becomes captain.Stranded on Catalina Island after the Outbreak, a small group of Adventure Scouts confront the “Infected", testing their mettle and the strength of their friendships. Armed with only determination and their Scout Rules, these preteens navigate the rugged island, discovering the essence of courage and sacrifice in the face of an apocalypse. Bonds are tested, innocence is lost, and the scout motto “Stay Alert, Stay Alive” takes on a whole new, dark significance.WARNING: This miniseries contains distressing scenarios involving children, including graphic violence and gore, as well as underage drinking and use of firearms. Listener discretion is advised.CAST:Beauden Michael McConnell as FranklinJulian Vidaurrazaga as BlaineDillon Wrich as ZachIsabella Burer as RubyRiley Jackson as CarmenBraxton Hale as PierceGreg Perrow as JoeHayden Williams-Moran as ChaseMichael Swan as NarratorFull list of cast & crew: https://www.werealive.com/ This is the conclusion of WE’RE ALIVE: SCOUT’S HONOR. To find out what happens next, listen to WE’RE ALIVE: A STORY OF SURVIVAL and all subsequent stories in the world of WE’RE ALIVE on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all podcast platforms.Disclaimer: “We’re Alive: Scout’s Honor” and all of the events and characters associated with it are a work of fiction. This project is not sponsored or endorsed by Camp Emerald Bay or any other scouting organization. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, events or localities is entirely coincidental. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
We're Alive: Scout's Honor - Chapter 7 - Unraveling the Trail
Zach faces the truth.

CAST:
Beauden Michael McConnell as Franklin
Julian Vidaurrazaga as Blaine
Dillon Wrich as Zach
Isabella Burer as Ruby
Zach Paul Brown as Curtis
Shanti Ryle as Delilah
Christina Castañeda as Pilar
Elisa Eliot as Mindy
Dan Nord as Harv
Michael Swan as Narrator

Join us on May 7, 2024 for the Series Finale of Chapter 8 of WE'RE ALIVE: SCOUT'S HONOR - "Sink or Swim"
54:44
We're Alive: Scout's Honor - Chapter 6 - The Root of the Problem
Franklin delivers a proper send-off. Blaine finds justice.

CAST:
Beauden Michael McConnell as Franklin
Julian Vidaurrazaga as Blaine
Dillon Wrich as Zach
Isabella Burer as Ruby
Braxton Hale as Pierce
Christina Castañeda as Pilar
Michael Swan as Narrator

Join us on April 30, 2024 for Chapter 7 of WE'RE ALIVE: SCOUT'S HONOR - "Unraveling the Trail"
50:36
We're Alive: Scout's Honor - Chapter 5 - Lost In the Clouds - Part 2 of 2
Rock bottom. Ruby tries to keep everyone together.

CAST:
Beauden Michael McConnell as Franklin
Julian Vidaurrazaga as Blaine
Dillon Wrich as Zach
Isabella Burer as Ruby
Braxton Hale as Pierce
Michael Swan as Narrator

Join us on April 23, 2024 for Chapter 6 of WE'RE ALIVE: SCOUT'S HONOR - "The Root of the Problem"
35:13
We're Alive: Scout's Honor - Chapter 5 - Lost In the Clouds - Part 1 of 2
Pierce shows off his master aviation badge.

CAST:
Beauden Michael McConnell as Franklin
Julian Vidaurrazaga as Blaine
Dillon Wrich as Zach
Isabella Burer as Ruby
Riley Jackson as Carmen
Braxton Hale as Pierce
Michael Swan as Narrator

WE'RE ALIVE: SCOUT'S HONOR, Chapter 5 - "Lost In the Clouds" continues in Part 2, available now!
Lord of the Flies, meets Zombies…. Stranded on Catalina Island after the outbreak, a small group of Venture Scouts confront the “Infected", testing their mettle and the strength of their friendships. This immersive audio drama is a heart-pounding blend of horror and adventure as these preteens, armed with only determination and their Scout Rules, navigate the rugged island, discovering the essence of courage and sacrifice in the face of an apocalypse. Bonds are tested, innocence is lost, and the scout motto “Stay Alert, Stay Alive” takes on a whole new, dark significance in this stand-alone new audio drama from the creators of We’re Alive. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.