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Captains Quadrant

Captains Quadrant
Fiction
Captains Quadrant
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318 episodes

  • Captains Quadrant

    Star Trek: the Next Generation "Man of the People"

    07/10/2026 | 57 mins.
    ⭐ YouTube Description — Star Trek TNG: “Man of the People” Review & BreakdownIn this episode review, we dive deep into Star Trek: The Next Generation Season 6 Episode 3, “Man of the People” — one of the most unsettling and psychologically charged Deanna Troi stories in the entire TNG run. When the Enterprise rescues a diplomat, Ambassador Ves Alkar, Troi becomes entangled in a disturbing emotional connection that rapidly alters her behavior, accelerates her aging, and exposes a dark Lumerian secret. We break down the episode’s themes, including its Dorian Gray-inspired twist, emotional manipulation, toxic diplomacy, and Troi’s fight to reclaim her identity. Plus, we explore standout performances, behind‑the‑scenes notes, and how this episode fits into the larger arc of TNG Season 6. 🖖 What We CoverFull plot recap of “Man of the People”Why Ves Alkar is one of TNG’s most chilling antagonistsTroi’s transformation and psychological unravelingDr. Crusher’s investigation and the shocking autopsy revealEpisode themes: emotional exploitation, consent, and powerConnections to classic literature (The Picture of Dorian Gray)How this episode compares to other Troi‑centric storiesOur final rating & discussion prompts for Trek fans📺 Episode DetailsSeries: Star Trek: The Next GenerationSeason: 6Episode: 3Original Air Date: October 5, 1992Writer: Frank AbatemarcoDirector: Winrich Kolbe #StarTrekTNG #ManofthePeople, #DeannaTroi episode analysis, Ves Alkar villain, Star Trek Season 6 review, TNG episode breakdown, Star Trek psychological episodes, Lumerian ambassador, Troi aging episode, Star Trek Next Generation commentary, sci‑fi character study.
  • Captains Quadrant

    Fringe: “Walter’s Darkest Secret EXPOSED — Why ‘Peter’ Still Hurts”

    07/09/2026 | 53 mins.
    The Captains Quadrant is about to travel back UP YOUR Wormhole Spinning up again — and tonight we’re diving into one of the most powerful, heartbreaking, and mythology‑defining episodes of Fringe: “Peter.”This is the moment the series changed forever. A flashback to 1985. A desperate father. A dying son. A universe‑shattering choice. And the truth Olivia has been waiting to hear.We’re breaking down:Walter Bishop’s impossible decision and how it reshaped two universesThe origin of the war between the Prime and Alternate worldsPeter’s true identity and why this reveal still hits like a punch to the heartThe Observers’ interference and the ripple effects that define the seriesWhy “Peter” is widely considered the best episode of Fringe Whether you’re a longtime Fringe Division recruit or discovering the show through our Wormholes series, this episode is a masterclass in sci‑fi storytelling — and we’re going to dissect every emotional, multiversal, cortexiphan‑soaked detail.🌀 Join us LIVE Jump into the chat, share your theories, and let’s unravel the timeline together.Be sure to join our patreon or channel membership for more and to choose your own episode of Wormholes! #Fringe #FringePeter #CaptainsQuadrant #Wormholes #WalterBishop #PeterBishop #ParallelUniverse #SciFiTV #LiveReview
  • Captains Quadrant

    Trek Long Island Debrief!

    06/22/2026 | 52 mins.
    Captains Quadrant LIVE at Trek Long Island 4 — Spotlight on Jeffrey Combs!Step into the chaos, excitement, and pure Trek joy of Trek Long Island 4 as the Captains Quadrant crew beams in live from the convention floor! This special event features our exclusive conversation with the legendary Jeffrey Combs — the man who has played more unforgettable Star Trek characters than anyone in franchise history. From Weyoun to Shran, Brunt to Penk, Combs is Trek royalty, and we’re diving deep into his multiverse of roles. The energy at the con is off the charts — fans everywhere, cosplay in full warp, and the Main Stage buzzing as Joe Dove opens the Section 31.5 case files to uncover who Jeffrey Combs really is. Expect stories, surprises, behind‑the‑scenes revelations, and the kind of live‑show chaos only Captains Quadrant can deliver.
  • Captains Quadrant

    Jeffrey Combs LIVE: Trek Stories, Horror Tales & Behind‑the‑Scenes Secrets

    06/20/2026 | 52 mins.
    Step into the multiverse of characters with Jeffrey Combs, the legendary actor behind some of the most unforgettable roles in Star Trek and cult‑classic horror. In this exclusive Captains Quadrant interview, Jeffrey dives deep into his iconic performances as Weyoun and Brunt on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Shran on Star Trek: Enterprise, and his fan‑favorite voice roles in Transformers Prime and Justice League Unlimited.We also explore his horror legacy in Re‑Animator, The Frighteners, House on Haunted Hill, and his chilling portrayal of Edgar Allan Poe. Jeffrey shares behind‑the‑scenes stories, acting insights, convention memories, and the creative process behind playing eccentric, sinister, and comedic characters across sci‑fi and horror.Whether you're a Star Trek fan, a Jeffrey Combs super‑fan, or a lover of genre cinema, this conversation is packed with laughs, surprises, and deep‑cut lore.⭐ Chapters00:00 – Intro- From Trek Long Island MC Adeena! 00:45 – Becoming a Star Trek Legend how it started 04:10 – First Day on set with DS908:30 – Weyoun & Brunt meeting on DS912:55 – Re‑Animator & Horror Classics17:40 – Voice Acting: The Question JLU21:15 – Wine and Cheese 25:00 – Acting Philosophy & Character Creation29:45 – Final Thoughts from Jeffrey Combs30:00 - Delightful insight into his acting 35:00 - Fan Questions 📢 Call to ActionIf you love Star Trek, horror, or deep‑dive interviews with legendary performers, hit LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, and join the Captains Quadrant community for more exclusive conversations!  / captainsquadrant   New MERCH! https://captainsquadrant.myspreadshop...https://linktr.ee/captainsquadrant Discord- Become a memeber of our Patreon to chat with us in Discord after every show!Goup Chat on FB- https://www.facebook.com/groups/98046...
  • Captains Quadrant

    Star Trek: Voyager "One Small Step" The Agony Booth

    06/09/2026 | 45 mins.
    Star Trek: Voyager – “One Small Step” | The Agony Booth (Captains Quadrant) ft. Grayson of The Prime DetectiveIn this episode of The Agony Booth, the Captains Quadrant crew dives into one of Voyager’s most heartfelt and historically rich stories: “One Small Step.” We’re joined by special guest host Grayson from The Prime Detective as we explore the emotional weight, scientific wonder, and human legacy behind this standout Season 6 episode.Grayson of The Prime DetectiveVoyager’s encounter with the Ares IV—a lost 21st‑century Mars mission trapped inside a graviton ellipse—sets the stage for a powerful reflection on exploration, sacrifice, and the spirit of discovery. With Seven of Nine confronting her own evolving humanity and Chakotay’s passion for early spaceflight taking center stage, this episode remains a fan‑favorite for its blend of history, heart, and high‑stakes sci‑fi. ⭐ What We CoverThe emotional legacy of Lt. John Kelly and the Ares IV missionSeven of Nine’s growth and connection to humanityChakotay’s reverence for early space explorationThe science and spectacle of the graviton ellipseBehind‑the‑scenes insights and production notesGrayson’s detective‑level breakdowns and thematic series that you must hear whereever you listen to podcasts The Prime Detective ! 🖖 Join the Captains Quadrant CommunityWarp into our Patreon to support the show, unlock exclusive perks, and call in live during future episodes:patreon.com/captainsquadrant#startrek #startrekvoyager #sevenofnine #jeriryan #philmorris
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About Captains Quadrant
Captains Quadrant a Star Trek and SciFI Podcast with your hosts Jason Roy Gaston and Joe Dove! We are be the main hub for all laughs and chats about the world of Science Fiction! New episodes premiere join us LIVE at 9pm EST on Youtube. Captains Quadrant is about looking back at all wonderings and queries about recent or past #StarTrek and #SciFI shows.
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