The Captains Quadrant is about to travel back UP YOUR Wormhole Spinning up again — and tonight we’re diving into one of the most powerful, heartbreaking, and mythology‑defining episodes of Fringe: “Peter.”This is the moment the series changed forever. A flashback to 1985. A desperate father. A dying son. A universe‑shattering choice. And the truth Olivia has been waiting to hear.We’re breaking down:Walter Bishop’s impossible decision and how it reshaped two universesThe origin of the war between the Prime and Alternate worldsPeter’s true identity and why this reveal still hits like a punch to the heartThe Observers’ interference and the ripple effects that define the seriesWhy “Peter” is widely considered the best episode of Fringe Whether you’re a longtime Fringe Division recruit or discovering the show through our Wormholes series, this episode is a masterclass in sci‑fi storytelling — and we’re going to dissect every emotional, multiversal, cortexiphan‑soaked detail.🌀 Join us LIVE Jump into the chat, share your theories, and let’s unravel the timeline together.Be sure to join our patreon or channel membership for more and to choose your own episode of Wormholes! #Fringe #FringePeter #CaptainsQuadrant #Wormholes #WalterBishop #PeterBishop #ParallelUniverse #SciFiTV #LiveReview