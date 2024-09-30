Fawx & Stallion Season Two Trailer!
We are so excited to announce that Fawx & Stallion second season-long mystery, The Case of the Precarious Park, will be premiering on November 11th, 2024!
LONDON, 1891. At the press night of London’s first ever merriment park, and James Stallion’s newest investment venture, a ghastly and theatrical murder is committed, and its intended target appears to be one of the illustrious residents of 221B Baker Street. The only problem is that he’s since vanished, leaving only the residents of 224 to solve the case. And this time, every eye in London will be turned to them…
Episodes 1-6 will release bi-weekly on Mondays at 5 AM CST, and then we will take a brief hiatus before returning with episodes 7-10. All episodes will be available two days early to our Indiegogo backers at the Press Pass level and above, though we will ask you to refrain from sharing any spoilers for reasons that will very quickly become apparent.
This trailer was sound designed by Newton Schottelkotte and featured the voices of Jeremy Thompson, Chris Vizurraga, Katie McLean Hainsworth, Chris Hainsworth, Sam Hubbard, Rachel Jones, Daniel Millhouse, Sarah Price, Trey Plutnicki, Evin McQuistion, Ian Geers, Zach McKenna, Jay Donley, Wesley Scott, and Allie Babich.
