Powered by RND
PodcastsFictionFawx & Stallion
Listen to Fawx & Stallion in the App
Listen to Fawx & Stallion in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Fawx & Stallion

Podcast Fawx & Stallion
Rambling Absurdities
London, 1889. When the residents of 221B Baker Street leave town for the weekend to solve one of their most famous cases, no one is left to clear a poor houseke...
Fiction

Available Episodes

5 of 25
  • Chapter Thirteen: The Case of the Thespianic Thread
    You are cordially invited to:  Auditions at 22Fun B Baker Merriment Park (and Memorial) Seeking immediate replacement for JOHN WATSON, 30s - doctor and companion to Sherlock Holmes. Union and non-union actors welcome In which Hampton dons a few new identities, James side-steps some ethical dilemmas, and London’s Premier Ladies Club (finally) welcomes a special guest... (Snacky luncheon to follow) Transcript here and at 224bbaker.com, where you can also find bios, more info, and links to our social media. CREDITS Written and Directed by Ian Geers and Lauren Grace Thompson. Sound designed by Sarah Buchynski. Produced and edited by Lauren Grace Thompson. Original music by Baldemar.  CAST Hampton Fawx: Jeremy Thompson James Stallion: Chris Vizurraga Madge Stallion: Katie McLean Hainsworth Archie Cartwright: Shawn Pfautsch Lottie: Beth Eyre Fitzy: Zack McKenna Thomas Rake: Sam Hubbard Madame Delledonte: Julie Adamo Weatherby: Allie Babich McMurphy: Ian Geers The Monitor: Hannah McKechnie Margery, Auditioner: Tina Muñoz Pandya Lanolin: Julie Adamo Lisbeth: Rachel Jones Henry, Monty: Chris Hainsworth Husbands: Richie Villafuerte, Ian Geers, Daniel Millhouse, Lucas Prizant Auditioners: Richie Villafuerte, Ian Geers, Daniel Millhouse, Lucas Prizant, Chris Hainsworth, Shawn Pfautsch CONTENT NOTES This episode contains adult language and sexual innuendo. Discussions of murder. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    50:43
  • Chapter Twelve: The Case of the Precarious Park
    You are cordially invited to:  The Press Opening of 22Fun B Baker Merriment Park (and Memorial)  August 18th, 1891 That place that used to be the only standing monument to the Anglo-Turkish War (we think) In which a morbid interruption leads to a potential new case, and all is not as it may seem… Transcript here and at 224bbaker.com, where you can also find bios, more info, and links to our social media. CREDITS Written and Directed by Ian Geers and Lauren Grace Thompson. Sound designed by Sarah Buchynski. Produced and edited by Lauren Grace Thompson. Original music by Baldemar and Ian Geers.  CAST Hampton Fawx: Jeremy Thompson James Stallion: Chris Vizurraga Madge Stallion: Katie McLean Hainsworth Archie Cartwright: Shawn Pfautsch Lucius Peppermint: Evin McQuistion McMurphy/Bram: Ian Geers Dr Iphegenia Brown: Hannah McKechnie Inspector Braddock: Wesley Scott Inspector Whittle: Jay Donley Elizabeth Weatherby: Allie Babich Devlin Montgomery, the Standard: Chris Hainsworth Tuppence Montgomery, The Times: Sarah Coakley Price Jacob Sullivan Montgomery, The Spectacle: Trey Plutnicki Fitzy, The Evening Sun: Zack McKenna Forensics Paul: Daniel Millhouse Ambrosius: Llewyn Geers-Thompson CONTENT NOTES This episode contains adult language and sexual innuendo. Discussions of murder, blood, dead bodies. Visit to a coroner. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    43:34
  • Chapter Eleven: The Case of the Alliterative Arachnid
    You are cordially invited to:  The Brattleboro Toy Factory  38 minutes past midnight on May 5th, 1891 In which our trio of detectives learn just how quickly fortunes can change...   Transcript here and at 224bbaker.com, where you can also find bios, more info, and links to our social media. CREDITS Written and Directed by Ian Geers and Lauren Grace Thompson. Sound designed by Sarah Buchynski. Produced and edited by Lauren Grace Thompson. Original music by Baldemar and Ian Geers.  CAST Hampton Fawx: Jeremy Thompson James Stallion: Chris Vizurraga Madge Stallion: Katie McLean Hainsworth Lucius Peppermint: Evin McQuistion Prudence: Julie Adamo Fitzy: Zack McKenna Weatherby: Allie Babich Romulus Brattelboro/Standard Reporter: Chris Hainsworth Times Reporter: Sarah Coakley Price Spectacle Reporter: Trey Plutnicki Actor Holmes: Sam Hubbard Actor Watson: Daniel Millhouse CONTENT NOTES This episode contains references to death and mourning. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    44:52
  • Fawx & Stallion Season Two Trailer!
    We are so excited to announce that Fawx & Stallion second season-long mystery, The Case of the Precarious Park, will be premiering on November 11th, 2024! LONDON, 1891. At the press night of London’s first ever merriment park, and James Stallion’s newest investment venture, a ghastly and theatrical murder is committed, and its intended target appears to be one of the illustrious residents of 221B Baker Street. The only problem is that he’s since vanished, leaving only the residents of 224 to solve the case. And this time, every eye in London will be turned to them… Episodes 1-6 will release bi-weekly on Mondays at 5 AM CST, and then we will take a brief hiatus before returning with episodes 7-10. All episodes will be available two days early to our Indiegogo backers at the Press Pass level and above, though we will ask you to refrain from sharing any spoilers for reasons that will very quickly become apparent. This trailer was sound designed by Newton Schottelkotte and featured the voices of Jeremy Thompson, Chris Vizurraga, Katie McLean Hainsworth, Chris Hainsworth, Sam Hubbard, Rachel Jones, Daniel Millhouse, Sarah Price, Trey Plutnicki, Evin McQuistion, Ian Geers, Zach McKenna, Jay Donley, Wesley Scott, and Allie Babich. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    4:21
  • Presenting: Divorce Ranch
    Hello detectives! We are about to wrap recordings on season 2--in fact, we invite you to join us on September 28th as we take over the Fable and Folly Instagram account and take you inside our final recording of the season! In the meantime, however, we want to invite you to check out a fantastic show called Divorce Ranch! Not only is Divorce Ranch a full cast, grand-scale whodunit, and not only is it a show that toes the line between comedy and drama, and not only is it a contained, under-3-hour story with a second season soon to come—it also takes an irreverent look at history that is both authentic and fresh, with new, modern perspectives on a the past about the people who get left in the margins of history. For listeners of Fawx & Stallion that like any and all of those things in our show, we think you will love Divorce Ranch. In fact, we’re so sure of it that we’re sharing their first episode on the feed today. From our detectives to theirs, we hope you enjoy.  Find more information on their website, and find them wherever you listen to podcasts! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    25:38

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About Fawx & Stallion

London, 1889. When the residents of 221B Baker Street leave town for the weekend to solve one of their most famous cases, no one is left to clear a poor housekeeper’s name of a crime she didn’t commit. Well, no one except for their neighbors at 224B…
Podcast website

Listen to Fawx & Stallion, The Genome Killer and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/19/2024 - 3:59:10 AM