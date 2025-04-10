Season 3 Episode 7 – The Manhunt

Keller unleashes the full fury of the law, and Fleet and Clara search for a final chance to stop the Beast. --- Support Victoriocity with a pay-what-you-choose donation. You'll get access to Murder in the Pharaoh's Tomb, a 70-minute standalone Fleet & Clara mystery. High Vaultage, available in hardback, ebook and audiobook. --- Cast Inspector Fleet – Tom Crowley Clara Entwhistle – Layla Katib The Narrator – Peter Rae Chief Inspector Keller – Chris Sugden Constable Tiller – Gemma Arrowsmith Titus Byrne – Richard Rycroft Mrs Keller – Lucy Rayfield-Cross Baron DeVries – Pip Gladwin Queen Victoria – Ida Berglöw Kenneway Prince Albert, Don Emilio and Rutland – Nathan Peter Grassi Additional voices by Sarah Bunnell-Pyper, Gemma Arrowsmith, Susan Harrison, Len Gwyn, Nathan Peter Grassi, Jen Sugden, Ben Keaton, and Adam Courting. Crew Sound design by Fredrik Baden and Dominic Hargreaves. Editing by Maddy Searle. The Beast was created by Amber Devereux. Victoriocity is written by Chris and Jen Sugden, produced by Dominic Hargreaves and directed by Nathan Peter Grassi, with original music by Jon Ouin. Production management by Elizabeth Campbell.