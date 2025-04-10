High Vaultage, the first Victoriocity novel, is launching in the USA and Canada on Tuesday 22nd October! We're giving away luxury bonuses to celebrate. Find out more at https://www.victoriocity.com/high-vaultage
1:45
Season 3 Episode 7 – The Manhunt
Keller unleashes the full fury of the law, and Fleet and Clara search for a final chance to stop the Beast. --- Support Victoriocity with a pay-what-you-choose donation. You'll get access to Murder in the Pharaoh's Tomb, a 70-minute standalone Fleet & Clara mystery. High Vaultage, available in hardback, ebook and audiobook. --- Cast Inspector Fleet – Tom Crowley Clara Entwhistle – Layla Katib The Narrator – Peter Rae Chief Inspector Keller – Chris Sugden Constable Tiller – Gemma Arrowsmith Titus Byrne – Richard Rycroft Mrs Keller – Lucy Rayfield-Cross Baron DeVries – Pip Gladwin Queen Victoria – Ida Berglöw Kenneway Prince Albert, Don Emilio and Rutland – Nathan Peter Grassi Additional voices by Sarah Bunnell-Pyper, Gemma Arrowsmith, Susan Harrison, Len Gwyn, Nathan Peter Grassi, Jen Sugden, Ben Keaton, and Adam Courting. Crew Sound design by Fredrik Baden and Dominic Hargreaves. Editing by Maddy Searle. The Beast was created by Amber Devereux. Victoriocity is written by Chris and Jen Sugden, produced by Dominic Hargreaves and directed by Nathan Peter Grassi, with original music by Jon Ouin. Production management by Elizabeth Campbell.
1:05:29
Season 3 Episode 6 – The Even Greater Exhibition
In the aftermath of the events on the Gyratory, Fleet and Keller conduct a critical interrogation while Clara and DeVries head to the exhibition above which the train was travelling. Cast Inspector Fleet – Tom Crowley Clara Entwhistle – Layla Katib The Narrator – Peter Rae Baron DeVries – Pip Gladwin Frances Byrne and the Guard – Susan Harrison Miss Waverley – Molly Beth Morossa Chief Inspector Keller – Chris Sugden Genevieve Wallace – Lucy Farrett Titus Byrne – Richard Rycroft Crew Sound design by Odinn Orn Hilmarsson and Dominic Hargreaves. Exhibition music by Odinn Orn Hilmarsson. Editing by Will Payne. Victoriocity is written by Chris and Jen Sugden, produced by Dominic Hargreaves and directed by Nathan Peter Grassi, with original music by Jon Ouin. Production management by Elizabeth Campbell.
44:59
Season 3 Episode 5 – The Gyratory
Fleet and Clara race across the city in pursuit of Frances Byrne and answers. Cast Inspector Fleet – Tom Crowley Clara Entwhistle – Layla Katib The Narrator – Peter Rae Gertrude Babworth-Tome – Sarah Bunnell-Pyper Baron DeVries – Pip Gladwin Frances Byrne – Susan Harrison Herbert the Telegraph Operator – Ben Keaton Cambridge Don – Andy Secombe Chief Inspector Keller and Searle – Chris Sugden Roberts – Mark Fiddaman Gyratory Tour Guide – Will Payne Inspector Bouvet – Adam Courting Additional voices by Len Gwyn, Lucy Farrett, Pip Gladwin, Sarah Bunnell-Pyper, Elizabeth Campbell, Nathan Peter Grassi, Gemma Arrowsmith, Philip Cotterill, Adam Courting, Duncan Wilkins, and Chris and Jen Sugden. Crew Sound design by Amber Devereux, Dominic Hargreaves, and Odinn Orn Hilmarsson. The Beast was created by Amber Devereux. Victoriocity is written by Chris and Jen Sugden, produced by Dominic Hargreaves and directed by Nathan Peter Grassi, with original music by Jon Ouin. Production management by Elizabeth Campbell.
54:41
High Vaultage: Chapter One
A detective comedy drama || Even Greater London, 1887. In this vast metropolis, Inspector Archibald Fleet and journalist Clara Entwhistle investigate a murder, only to find themselves at the centre of a conspiracy of impossible proportions.