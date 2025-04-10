Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsFictionVictoriocity
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Victoriocity
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Victoriocity

Victoriocity
FictionComedy FictionComedy
Victoriocity
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 34
  • High Vaultage USA/Canada Launch Offer
    High Vaultage, the first Victoriocity novel, is launching in the USA and Canada on Tuesday 22nd October! We're giving away luxury bonuses to celebrate.  Find out more at https://www.victoriocity.com/high-vaultage
    --------  
    1:45
  • Season 3 Episode 7 – The Manhunt
    Keller unleashes the full fury of the law, and Fleet and Clara search for a final chance to stop the Beast. --- Support Victoriocity with a pay-what-you-choose donation. You'll get access to Murder in the Pharaoh's Tomb, a 70-minute standalone Fleet & Clara mystery.  High Vaultage, available in hardback, ebook and audiobook. --- Cast Inspector Fleet – Tom Crowley Clara Entwhistle – Layla Katib  The Narrator – Peter Rae  Chief Inspector Keller – Chris Sugden  Constable Tiller – Gemma Arrowsmith Titus Byrne – Richard Rycroft  Mrs Keller – Lucy Rayfield-Cross Baron DeVries – Pip Gladwin Queen Victoria – Ida Berglöw Kenneway Prince Albert, Don Emilio and Rutland – Nathan Peter Grassi Additional voices by Sarah Bunnell-Pyper, Gemma Arrowsmith, Susan Harrison, Len Gwyn, Nathan Peter Grassi, Jen Sugden, Ben Keaton, and Adam Courting. Crew Sound design by Fredrik Baden and Dominic Hargreaves.  Editing by Maddy Searle. The Beast was created by Amber Devereux. Victoriocity is written by Chris and Jen Sugden, produced by Dominic Hargreaves and directed by Nathan Peter Grassi, with original music by Jon Ouin. Production management by Elizabeth Campbell.  
    --------  
    1:05:29
  • Season 3 Episode 6 – The Even Greater Exhibition
    In the aftermath of the events on the Gyratory, Fleet and Keller conduct a critical interrogation while Clara and DeVries head to the exhibition above which the train was travelling.   Cast Inspector Fleet – Tom Crowley Clara Entwhistle – Layla Katib The Narrator – Peter Rae Baron DeVries – Pip Gladwin Frances Byrne and the Guard – Susan Harrison Miss Waverley – Molly Beth Morossa Chief Inspector Keller – Chris Sugden Genevieve Wallace – Lucy Farrett Titus Byrne – Richard Rycroft   Crew Sound design by Odinn Orn Hilmarsson and Dominic Hargreaves. Exhibition music by Odinn Orn Hilmarsson. Editing by Will Payne. Victoriocity is written by Chris and Jen Sugden, produced by Dominic Hargreaves and directed by Nathan Peter Grassi, with original music by Jon Ouin. Production management by Elizabeth Campbell.  
    --------  
    44:59
  • Season 3 Episode 5 – The Gyratory
    Fleet and Clara race across the city in pursuit of Frances Byrne and answers.   Cast Inspector Fleet – Tom Crowley Clara Entwhistle – Layla Katib The Narrator – Peter Rae Gertrude Babworth-Tome – Sarah Bunnell-Pyper Baron DeVries – Pip Gladwin Frances Byrne – Susan Harrison Herbert the Telegraph Operator – Ben Keaton Cambridge Don – Andy Secombe Chief Inspector Keller and Searle – Chris Sugden Roberts – Mark Fiddaman Gyratory Tour Guide – Will Payne Inspector Bouvet – Adam Courting Additional voices by Len Gwyn, Lucy Farrett, Pip Gladwin, Sarah Bunnell-Pyper, Elizabeth Campbell, Nathan Peter Grassi, Gemma Arrowsmith, Philip Cotterill, Adam Courting, Duncan Wilkins, and Chris and Jen Sugden.   Crew Sound design by Amber Devereux, Dominic Hargreaves, and Odinn Orn Hilmarsson. The Beast was created by Amber Devereux.  Victoriocity is written by Chris and Jen Sugden, produced by Dominic Hargreaves and directed by Nathan Peter Grassi, with original music by Jon Ouin. Production management by Elizabeth Campbell.
    --------  
    54:41
  • High Vaultage: Chapter One
    An exciting update on High Vaultage, plus an exclusive extract of the prologue and first chapter, read by Peter Wicks.  We're briefly extending the early order offer, so for a couple more days all copies of High Vaultage will come with a Truth & Claw Early Access Pass, so you can listen to the rest of the season without waiting, plus a host of other Victoriocity goodies. But hurry! Find out more at https://www.victoriocity.com/high-vaultage
    --------  
    50:31

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About Victoriocity

A detective comedy drama || Even Greater London, 1887. In this vast metropolis, Inspector Archibald Fleet and journalist Clara Entwhistle investigate a murder, only to find themselves at the centre of a conspiracy of impossible proportions.
Podcast website
FictionComedy FictionComedy

Listen to Victoriocity, Table Read and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.16.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 5/3/2025 - 3:27:02 AM